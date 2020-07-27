Is Taylor Swift Pregnant? Fans Have Theories Based On 'Folklore' Lyrics

She might be dropping hints in her new album.

Last week, Taylor Swift surprised fans by dropping her eighth album, Folklore, with less than 24 hours notice and now that everyone's had some time to digest her lyrics, the theories are rampant. After all, Swift is known for putting Easter eggs about her personal life in her music, and this time around is no different. In fact, her new music video and songs even have some convinced that she's expecting a baby with boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Is Taylor Swift pregnant?

Or are these theories just wishful thinking from fans? Let's investigate.

Fans think Swift dropped pregnancy hints in her song "Peace."

@brookerios20 if you have no idea what we’re talking about, GO STREAM FOLKLORE!!! We have more evidence... like for pt. 2 @madirios15 ##taylorswift ##folklore original sound - brookerios20

As fans on TikTok have pointed out, in the song, "Peace," Swift sings, "And it's just around the corner, darlin'/ 'Cause it lives in me," which has led them to believe she's talking about a baby — and in the same song, she has lyrics like, "give you a child" and "you paint dreamscapes on the wall," which they believe could be talking about painting the walls of a nursery.

Others think Swift may have included pregnancy clues in her music video for "Cardigan."

Ok hear me out. In @taylorswift13’s cardigan music video the clock says 1:15 which some are speculating is her due date if she really is pregnant. So if you backtrack 9 months it’s May 15 and 13 weeks from May 15 is August 14, when deluxe albums should be arriving aka the lakes — David Ko (@davidsamuelko) July 24, 2020

One fan on Twitter pointed out that in her "Cardigan" music video, there's a clock set to 1:15. Usually, even the smallest details like that in Swift's videos have some kind of meaning and this time, some are convinced that it could be her way of revealing her due date: January 15.

One fan thinks Swift is intentionally hiding her baby bump

Another fan pointed out that Swift hasn't been showing off her belly lately — in the "Cardigan" music video, she was wearing a baggy slip dress and she hasn't shared a full body shot of herself on Instagram in awhile.

"Taylor Swift might be pregnant? In all of her recent photos and even in her music video she won’t show her belly and is wearing huge loose clothing. Not only that but I swear I can see a small baby bump in her music video for 'Cardigan,'" one fan tweeted, adding, "Baby bumps are distinguishable from bloating or fat (as a mum I know this!) I saw her in the music video and there was just something that screamed “pregnant” to me. I’m probably very wrong about this theory but I wanted to put it out there just in case."

Another fan responded with screenshots, suggesting they identified a potential baby bump:

Taylor Swift has been drinking wine lately, though.

One of the major pieces of evidence against these pregnacy theories is the fact that Swift has been drinking wine lately — both in a post on Instagram that she shared while she was quarantining and the night that "Folklore" was released in photos she shared on her YouTube account as the "Cardigan" music video countdown was beginning. This would definitely point to her not being pregnant.

Swift mentioned that Folklore isn't necessarily based on her own life.

In a post she shared on Instagram when Folklore was released, she revealed that this album was the product of her imagination "running wild" while she was isolating, insinuating that not everything she wrote about came from her own personal experiences.

"In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result, a collection of songs and stories that flowed like a stream of consciousness," Swift wrote.

Is Taylor Swift pregnant? There's no way to know for sure.

Of course, the only way to know if Swift is expecting is for her to share the news herself, which so far, she hasn't chosen to do. Here's hoping that if she does have big news, she shares it with fans soon ... but otherwise, it doesn't seem too likely that she's actually pregnant. And in the meantime, we can just keep listening to Folklore.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.