She's dropping a whole new album — surprise!

Thursday morning ended up being a big one for Taylor Swift fans. Out of nowhere, the singer announced that she's dropping a brand new, surprise album just hours later at midnight on Friday, July 24 — and at the same time, she released eight different album colors and the full tracklist, promising 16 new tracks to come.

Normally, Swift's album releases are preceded by a whole lot of lead up: We're talking singles, music videos, and social media posts that give fans clues to what the aesthetic for the next era of her music will be. This time, it came out of left field, borne out of the months Swift has spent in isolation thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now that the tracklist for Folklore is here, what are Swift's new songs about?

Let's speculate on Taylor Swift Folklore song meanings:

RELATED: Taylor Swift New Album Release Date: Is She Purposely Dropping 'Folklore' To Overshadow Kanye West's 'Donda' Album?

Numbers are big in Swift's track listing.

The first song is appropriately titled "The 1," and just by looking at it, it seems like it could be a love song — possibly even one that gives us new insight into her relationship with Joe Alwyn? Interestingly enough, the seventh track is called "Seven," which could be a significant number for Swift for a reason we'll find out later (though honestly, it can never compete with the number 13 for her!).

"Cardigan" is the first single.

Lyric Snippet – "I Knew You"



But I knew you.

Playing hide-and-seek and giving me your weekends

I knew you. That heartbeat on the High Line

Once in twenty lifetimes.

And when I felt like I was an old cardigan under someone's bed.

You put me on and said I was your favorite. pic.twitter.com/hbNvvv2CUw — Taylor Swift News | TSwiftinAsia (@TSwiftinAsia) July 23, 2020

Along with her album announcement, Swift also shared that she will be releasing a music video for the song "Cardigan" at midnight, and the lyrics seem to appear on a shirt that's already available for purchase on Swift's website, as fans have pointed out on Twitter.

"But I knew you / Playing hide-and-seek and giving me your weekends/ I knew you. That heartbeat on the High Line / Once in twenty lifetimes / And when I felt like I was an old cardigan under someone's bed / You put me on and said I was your favorite," say the lyrics on the shirt.

"My Tears Ricochet" could be emotional.

Swift is known for always placing her most emotional song as the fifth track on her albums — including "All Too Well," which many fans consider one of her best (and saddest) songs ever. Since "My Tears Ricochet" is track five, fans should probably have the tissues ready.

"Betty" may have something to do with Joe Alwyn.

Fans on Twitter suspect that the song "Betty" is about Joe Alwyn's mom, since her name is Elizabeth and Betty is frequently a nickname for Elizabeth. Could it be about her, her family, or Swift's boyfriend himself? Definitely seems likely.

"The Last Great American Dynasty" could tie back to Lover.

Other fans on Twitter suspect that "The Last Great American Dynasty" is related to a track from Lover, "Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince," which referenced American politics. One believes that the new song could actually end up being a sequel.

"August" may relate to the fact that this is Swift's eighth album.

As fans know, Swift loves tying things back to important numbers and dates and since August is the eighth month of the year and this is Swift's eighth studio album, it doesn't seem like a coincidence at all that this song could be about something super significant in her life right now.

Some of the track titles may hint to trouble in her personal life.

With titles like "Illicit Affairs," "Exile," "This Is Me Trying," and "Invisible String," some are convinced that this album will be Swift's way of filling fans in on heartbreak she's experienced recently. Have she and Alwyn broken up? Many of these songs are already giving some pretty sad vibes based just on the titles.

"Mirrorball" may be about killing it with kindness.

One Swiftie on Twitter looked up what the word "mirrorball" means on Urban Dictionary and pointed out that it relates back to the Golden Rule — this song could be about treating others as they have treated Swift. Hmm...

The meanings of Swift's songs will be clear soon enough.

With just hours to go until Swift's album is released, fans will finally have lyrics to help decode what these songs actually mean — and what they may say about Swift's personal life since she released Lover. Is It midnight yet?

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.