Did Taylor Swift Reveal The Name Of Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively's Third Child On 'Folklore'?

Taylor Swift dropped her eighth studio album, folklore, at midnight on July 24 and fans have already started to analyze her lyrics and come up with theories about which song is about what — or in this case, who.

Did Taylor Swift reveal the name of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s third child on folklore?

Fans are theorizing that Taylor Swift may have dropped the baby name bombshell in her new track, “Betty.” If you recall, Blake Lively gave birth to her and Ryan Reynolds’ third child in October 2019. Blake’s pregnancy was largely kept under wraps, which shouldn’t come as a surprise — both Blake and Ryan keep their kids mostly out of the spotlight.

And while we know the names of Blake and Ryan’s first two children, Inez and James, they have yet to reveal the name of their third child.

However, fans are now speculating that the name of Blake and Ryan’s third child is Betty, based on lyrics from the track of the same name.

@taylorswift13 used James and Inez, @blakelively children’s names, in her song “betty”. Blake and Ryan haven’t said her third baby’s name... is it Betty???@brynnavery04 @SierraDeaver — bk (@BritleyLoeffle1) July 24, 2020

Swifties were quick to point out the lines “you heard rumors from Inez” and “she said ‘James, get in, let’s drive,’” both feature the names of Blake and Ryan’s kids. Since the name of their youngest is still unknown, and the name of the track is “Betty,” fans are speculating that Betty is the name of their third kid.

Inez??? James??? What if Betty is the name of Blake Livelys third kid — abbey (@myidoltswift) July 24, 2020

Who is “Betty” about on Taylor Swift’s new album?

Right now, it’s unclear who “Betty” is about, but Twitter users have already started decoding the track’s lyrics. One popular theory is that Taylor may have come out, as one Twitter user wrote, “The B in LGBT stands for Betty by Taylor Swift (2020),” while another wrote in all caps, “DID TAYLOR SWIFT JUST COME OUT?? WHO IS BETTY.”

“In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result, a collection of songs and stories that flowed like a stream of consciousness,” Taylor wrote in an Instagram post.

“Picking up a pen was my way of escaping into fantasy, history, and memory,” she continued. “I’ve told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve. Now it’s up to you to pass them down.”

So, while Taylor’s lyrics may allude to both of these fan theories, she may have written the song while “escaping into fantasy.”

Why would Taylor Swift talk about Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's kids?

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have been close friends since at least 2015. Blake’s daughter, James, can even be heard on Taylor Swift’s 2017 track “Gorgeous,” off of her critically acclaimed album Reputation.

Blake and Ryan were also spotted at one of Taylor’s concerts in 2018, and their reaction to hearing daughter James’ voice play in front of 60,000 people is absolutely priceless.

BLAKE AND RYAN ARE SO CUTE REACTING TO GORGEOUS pic.twitter.com/iEWlxSL4Xd — “the lovely sofia jain" (@avocadoswifts) July 29, 2018

