The Real Reason Taylor Swift And Karlie Kloss Aren't Friends Anymore

TTYL, Kaylor?!

One of the things her fans love most about her is just what a self-professed girls-girl Taylor Swift is. Not only is she a talented artist, a smart businesswoman, and a pop cultural sensation, but Swift is also a passionate and devoted friend.

That is, of course, if you believe the sources, unless you decide to cross her. Take her friendship with supermodel Karlie Kloss and the alleged feud between them.

What happened in the Taylor Swift/Karlie Kloss feud?

They were once best friends, and now, they never hang out.

Here's what we found out about what Kloss did that ruined things with Swift, and where their relationship stands today. What happened in the Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss feud?

They used to be very close.

While they were once besties, Taylor Swift and supermodel Karlie Kloss are no longer the bosom buddies they once were. This schism has led fans and haters alike to speculate about what caused their rift, with some speculating that it all started to go bad when Kloss crossed the line, taking advantage of Swift's generous nature just one time too many.

Previously, Swift shared that her Tribeca home has a special room in it just for Kloss, complete with her favorite snack foods. But rumors circulated that Kloss invited friends over to the place without Swift's permission, and Swift decided that they were done.

What really ruined their friendship?

Of course, both women's reps have denied that it was this kind of petty spat that ended their friendship, but they haven't said what it was exactly, and thus, the rumors are continuing to merrily spin and spin.

A source who knows them both apparently said that they had a small fight that ballooned and got out of control. “Taylor got upset over something crazy and then she just alienated Karlie,” a source said.

Other sources weighed in, saying that this was all down to Swift, who developed a reputation in certain circles for overreacting. Taylor Swift fans, please don't come for me.

Swift didn't attend either of Kloss's wedding ceremonies.

While neither blond beauty is saying boo about the state of their friendship, there's clear evidence that they are divided. Take, for example, Kloss tying the knot with her now-husband.

The woman had two weddings, both in 2018, and invited Swift to both of them. However, according to Kloss' team, Swift wasn't able to go to either wedding, because of prior commitments. Mmkay, Taylor.

Some sources say this is typical. “She always does the same thing: She trips up when she goes further than she needed to,” said a source, speaking about her reaction to Scooter Braun's acquisition of her catalog.

What's Swift's beef with Braun?

When the sale of Swift's music (including the masters from her first six albums) went to Braun, she took to Tumblr to speak out against him. She referred to the manager (who handles the likes of Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, and Justin Bieber, among others) as a manipulative bully who didn't give her the chance to buy back her music from Big Machine.

Thankfully, there were plenty of other people involved in the sale and related to it who came carrying receipts. They had proof that what she was saying about the sale, and about Braun's role in it, wasn't what she was saying it was.

What is Kloss's involvement in their feud?

One of the people who was able to strike back at Swift after her damning Tumblr post went live was Braun's own wife, Yael Braun.

Yael clapped back hard at Swift, sharing an Instagram message to the singer that partially read: "You were given the opportunity to own your masters, you passed... Your dad is a shareholder and was notified and Borchetta personally told you before this came out.”

Other sources spoke out too, saying, "She didn’t need to say that she didn’t get told about the deal, when there is clear proof and text messages sent to her. She did the same thing about the Kim K-and-Kanye row [and then] Kim just published the conversation online.”

To make matters even stranger, Kloss is actually managed by Braun. And, in November 2019, fans caught it when Kloss liked and then shortly after unliked a tweet that called out Swift about her feud with Braun.

Swift has never confirmed or denied the feud between her and Kloss.

Though Swift's agent hasn't addressed the question, Kloss's says that the two women are still friends.

An anonymous music executive weighed in about Swift's alleged diva tantrums himself, saying, “She became famous very young. And the behavior that we might accept from a young girl — stamping your feet, acting petulant — no longer stands when you’re a grown woman.”

Appearing in the September 2019 issue of Vogue, Swift addressed what it is like to be the subject of so much online speculation:

“I don’t think there are that many people who can actually understand what it’s like to have millions of people hate you. When you say someone is canceled, it’s not a TV show. It’s a ­human being. You’re sending mass amounts of messaging to this person to either shut up, disappear, or it could also be perceived as, Kill yourself.”

Kloss didn't attend Swift's 30th birthday bash.

In December 2019, Swift held an elaborate party for her 30th birthday, which, naturally, involved all of her famous friends. Well, except for Kloss, that is.

It wasn't like Kloss didn't have anywehere else to be. She was attending her own holiday party at the same time, but that still didn't stop the continued speculation that something was still not right in Swift/Kloss land.

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York with her cats, Batman and Margot. She's an experienced generalist with a passion for lifestyle, geek news, pop culture, and true crime.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on August 2019 and was updated with the latest information.