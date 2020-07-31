People believe in astrology because it provides answers to important questions.

The number of Americans who believe in astrology is growing. Pop culture reveals that many people believe in the occult and use it to explain life.

For example, you’re talking with your friend and mention that you felt weird all day without reason.

They then start talking about how it’s your zodiac sign and asking what time you were born to get your Sun and Moon rising.

This isn’t the first time this has happened, as maybe a coworker has asked you a couple of days ago what your zodiac sign, Sun rising and Moon rising signs are to see why you aren’t as approachable as other employees.

You start to think why it's such a big deal and why can’t people just drop it, it’s not important anyway. Well before getting hostile and putting down those who enjoy it, maybe you should read into it.

What percentage of Americans believe in astrology?

According to a study conducted by Pew Research in 2017, more than 30 percent of Americans believe in astrology; and that number is growing.

Astrology is a very fascinating subject that goes beyond just what stars were in view when you were born.

And maybe it will spark something in you to find yourself in it.

What is astrology and how does it work

Astrology is the study of the movements and positions of celestial objects. It is a pseudoscience that provides information about humans affairs and terrestrial events, which is part of the reason why people believe in it.

Looking at a star chart, a person believes that astrology can interpret what the positions of the planets indicate.

Astrology makes predictions that were based on accepted observations from the past.

By reveling the past with its patterns and tendencies, people are able to use this for future predictions and what to focus on, and this encourages people to study the subject and later leads to belief in astrology as valid.

Why do some people believe in Western astrology?

In Western astrology, it's seen as a form of divination that’s based on the construction of a horoscope for an exact moment (someone’s birth for example) and uses the tropical zodiac that is aligned to the equinoctial points.

It was founded on the movements and relative positions of celestial bodies (the Sun, Moon and planets), which are analyzed by their movements through the zodiac signs.

People believe in astrology, because the horoscope visually expresses the relationships between the time and place of certain events.

Pew Research revealed that a person's religious background didn't stop their belief in astrology, either.

Nearly 26 percent of American Christians believe in astrology, and God. Catholic numbers were slightly higher.

Non-religious individuals ranked highest at nearly 46 percent believe that astrology is real.

People who did not believe in spirituality or organized religion were least likely to believe in astrology.

A horoscope is a relationship between the seven planets and signifies tendencies like war and love, the twelve signs of the zodiac and the twelve houses (twelve spatial divisions of the sky).

When a planet is in a particular sign and house at a chosen time and observed from a chosen place, this creates two kinds of relationships, and the third is created by the aspect of the planet to the other planets.

For example, a harmonious relationship is created when two planets are 120° apart and a conflicted relationship is created when two planets are 90° apart.

This form of astrology has influenced systems of magical belief among Western esotericists and Hermeticists, a religious, philosophical and esoteric tradition that is based on writings attributed to Hermes Trismegistus, and influenced belief systems such as Wicca, modern Pagan religion.

So basically, it’s people looking at old star charts that have tracked where the stars, planets, Sun and Moon have been at certain times in the year and use it to explain certain behaviors in people and terrain-related changes.

So why do people put all their energy and belief into where a certain star and planet were located anyway?

Here's why Americans believe in astrology:

Americans believe in astrology because it provides clarity.

Astrology helps people to understand themselves better.

Figuring out how you handle certain stressful situations and why you act in certain ways is always going to be a journey.

So people turn to astrology and believe in it to figure out their personalities and learn how to care for themselves better.

This helps to give them some guidance on how to face problems and how the aftermath will affect them.

And by learning who they really are, it helps guide them to a path that they will feel comfortable with.

Amercians believe in astrology because it provides insight.

The overall question at the end of the day is: Why do things happen the way they do?

And believing in astrology helps to provide some insight into why certain things played out.

For example, as provided by WingedWizard.com, a person is wondering why they have the sudden urge to move, so they would check their personal transits.

They will see that Mars is soon transiting, approaching the 4th house and is making a sextile to the natal Uranus, it explains why they want to move so soon.

Americans believe in astrology because it is predictive.

Astrology prepares people for upcoming events that might be stressful and challenging.

Going forward without worry may be exhilarating for some, but for others, they want to be prepared so they can get through things easier.

So checking their star chart helps to let them know that they might need to keep their guard up or keep their heart on their sleeve for the next week/month/year.

By knowing what’s ahead, they can find certain coping strategies to learn so they won’t have to deal with the results in an unhealthy way.

That way, if these things happen again they know what works and what doesn’t for them, and that is why people believe in astrology.

Americans believe in astrology because it gives hope.

In a way, people believe in astrology as others believe in religion. So in that case, they rely on it to help them provide hope and light into their lives.

Those who are going through hard times use astrology to see how long challenging times will last.

That way, they have something to look forward to and know that although things might seem grim now, it won’t be forever.

There are skeptics who say that asking the stars is a waste of time and why do people use that information to determine what to do for the day, but it’s not a waste of time for others.

One thing if you feel like all this talk about the planets and the stars when in certain positions in the sky determines how a person acts, keep in mind that as long as they aren’t hurting anyone there isn’t a reason to be so hostile with other’s beliefs.

Americans will always believe in astrology, no matter what others say.

They enjoy finding out who they are by the stars, planets, the Sun and the Moon.

It’s also entertaining and a way to pass the time with others who want to find out for fun.

It also helps people to change their lives for the better and get them motivated to follow the future with confidence.

Isabell Tenorio is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, and relationship topics.