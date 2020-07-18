Daily Love Horoscope, July 19, 2020

The New Moon in Cancer perfects on Monday!

Your astrology forecast is here with your daily love horoscope for Sunday, July 19, 2020.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer until July 22. The Moon is located in Cancer.

Here's what your daily love horoscope has in store for you and all zodiac signs.

We have passion and lots of energy for love on Sunday as Mars and Venus harmonize in two compatible zodiac signs.

Venus is in the sign of Gemini until July 28, then it will enter Leo.

Venus in Gemini is slightly unstable but she has a lot of fun, especially since her energy is not enforced like it was earlier this week by Saturn.

Saturn's energy is separating so it's easier to express her love of a good time right now.

This week she will be in harmony with passionate Mars in Aries. Lovers who feel this in their natal chart the most will be ready to go for what (or who) they want. It's a wonderful time for hugs, affection, and love.

The Moon in sweet Cancer will be in a slightly positive aspect with Venus in Gemini, too.

This can bring out our needs to feel secure. If you're the type of person whose love language is affection, not getting it from your partner or being single can feel more difficult than usual on Sunday.

Collectively, we are still knee-deep in reality as Venus squares Neptune retrograde.

So, it will be hard not to face the truth if facts are presented in a certain way at the right time. For lovers on the verge of a break, this can be a good time to make a pros and cons list of your problems and see if it's worth staying or tossing in the towel.

It's a good day for closure and to enjoy the lighter side of life on Sunday, even when doing things that feel like work in your relationship.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus sextiles Mars today in the sign of Gemini, your third solar house of communication.

Love starts at home with little conversations that are flirty and fun.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus sextiles Mars today in the sign of Gemini, your second solar house of possessions.

It's a great day to invest time into your relationship. Do something sweet and unexpected with your mate. Maybe try cooking a meal for one another or giving each other a massage.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus sextiles Mars today in the sign of Gemini, your first solar house of self.

Do something fun and simple for yourself. Spend some time soaking in some Sun or take yourself on a shopping spree, even if it's through Amazon.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus sextiles Mars today in the sign of Gemini, your twelfth solar house of the past and hidden enemies.

Trust your gut when it tells you that something or someone isn't doing things right. If you're questioning the matter, don't shrug it off or think that it's you being silly.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus sextiles Mars today in the sign of Gemini, your eleventh solar house of friendship.

It's a great time for you to show your best friend that you love them. If you've not had a chance to catch up or do something fun together, make a plan.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus sextiles Mars today in the sign of Gemini, your tenth solar house of work.

It's a great day to get into a hobby or passion project that gives you a sense of accomplishment.

Pick up your adult coloring books if you don't like to draw and let the creative juices flow.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus sextiles Mars today in the sign of Gemini, your ninth solar house of learning.

It's a good time to listen or read a good book or binge-watch all you can stand about psychology and personality dynamics on YouTube.

You can learn so much about how to engage with all types of people today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus sextiles Mars today in the sign of Gemini, your eighth solar house of resources.

Share something with a person you know needs what you have. Be open to express your generous side.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus sextiles Mars today in the sign of Gemini, your seventh solar house of partnership.

Foster unity in your relationship today. Share and create positive experiences.

Make your love stronger with intentional action.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus sextiles Mars today in the sign of Gemini, your sixth solar house of work.

Take care of your soul today. Do the work necessary for your personal and spiritual healing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus sextiles Mars today in the sign of Gemini, your fifth solar house of romance.

Show yourself some love. Be flirty. Buy yourself some flowers. Go out and explore your community. Refresh the soil of plants in your house and play some jazz.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus sextiles Mars today in the sign of Gemini, your fourth solar house of self-confidence.

Give yourself a spa day.

Drink a green smoothie and give your inner and outer good looks a boost with a nap and a beauty makeover.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.