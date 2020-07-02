If You Have These 10 Characteristics, You Have World's Most Versatile Personality Type

They're the sexiest personality out there.

The Myers-Briggs personality spectrum is one of the most accurate ways to figure out what kind of person you are. Of 16 different personality types a person can have, few have it as good as the ENTP personality.

ENTP stands for Extroversion, Intuitive, Thinking, and Perceiving, and when those traits are put together, they make one of the most versatile personality types out there.

ENTP personality types are known for being incredibly inventive (both in and out of bed), as well as being extroverted, open-minded people. They are known for being enthusiastic, spontaneous dates who tend to bring their partners on a whirlwind of adventure.

In the dating world, few people are as magnetic as ENTPs, but that too comes with its pitfalls. Wondering if you’re an ENTP personality? Check out the signs and see what it means for you.

1. You’ve been called very adventurous.

People always go to you when they want to have a crazy trip or a story to tell. For one reason or another, you just find your extroverted self in crazy situations.

Perhaps that’s due to your inquisitive nature or because of your open mind. Either way, adventure follows you wherever you go. Because of this wild streak, routine is not your thing.

2. You always know how to adapt to new situations.

Heck, you might even hate the status quo most of the time. ENTPs are known for being very adaptable and capable of finding new ways to survive regardless of what happens.

3. At times, you also tend to be the one who manages to “MacGuyver” a solution to everyday issues.

ENTPs are often called “the Inventors” because they legitimately some of the most creative and inventive people out there. Obviously, this tends to make them great for finding quick (but unorthodox) solutions to everyday matters.

4. People regularly tell you that you’re smart.

Yes, ENTPs are considered to be a “brainy” personality type. That’s not a bad thing, though. Intelligence is sexy and incredibly useful.

5. A great date idea to you would be a museum, a library, or maybe watching Neil DeGrasse Tyson speak.

As an ENTP, you are very likely to be curious about the world around you and may even view learning as your favorite pastime. ENTPs may also enjoy intellectual arguments over dinner, which may rub some folks the wrong way.

6. People have told you that you’d make a great lawyer.

Or, maybe you are a lawyer. Either way, ENTPs have a knack for proving anything and everything, even if it’s not necessarily the legit deal. Your argument and debate skills are on point, and when you add that to your natural charisma, you’ve got an uncanny talent for convincing anyone of anything.

7. You tend to get impulsive, often to the point of self-destruction.

ENTPs love risks, big time. The problem is, sometimes you don’t realize how risky your behavior really is! As a result, you may be impulsive in the eyes of most people. That being said, you also may be a big fan of gambling or the stock market.

8. You’re more about ideas than you are concrete plans.

Scheduling is just not your thing, but you know what is? Ideas. You love coming up with concepts, even if they never see fruition. To a point, you may even be a type to be called “a dreamer” because of that. If you aren’t careful, you might also end up being the type to have a bunch of unfinished projects as a result of this.

9. You are often the most open-minded of the group, and tend to give people the benefit of a doubt.

ENTPs are open to seeing things in different ways and may be overly idealistic as a result of this. In debates, you may end up being the Devil’s Advocate, which can both infuriate and thrill those around you.

10. You’ve had your friendliness mistaken for flirting ever since middle school.

Frustrating, right? This is another classic trait of ENTPs.

What does this mean for your dating life? Well, there’s some good news and bad news for ENTPs.

The good news is that, by personality alone, ENTPs are some of the sexiest people you’ll ever meet. They are adventurous, spontaneous, and passionate. That means that getting a date by virtue of your personality alone is never hard. In fact, you’re downright magnet.

You’ve also got an open mind that can be very kinky in bed and very accepting of the right partner. Since you often hate schedules and “the mundane,” you may also have a bit of a “sexy starving artist” vibe about you. That being said, most ENTPs are still somewhat practical in manner, so for the most part, they can still “adult.”

The problem is? Well, your mannerisms often make it hard to establish where “friends” begin and where “lovers” is now a thing. You’re a natural flirt, which may make some folks jealous. And you may also have a harder time than most keeping things realistic.

However, with some self-control, you’ll be alright, and you’ll be a great partner to the right person.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a Jack-of-all-trades writer based out of Red Bank, New Jersey. When she's not writing, she's drinking red wine and chilling with some cool cats. You can follow her @bluntandwitty on Twitter.