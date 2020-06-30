Daily Love Horoscope, July 1, 2020

Great things await, star signs!

Your astrology forecast is here with your daily love horoscope for Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

How will your love horoscopes and astrology forecasts affect you and each of the zodiac signs?

Here's your daily love horoscope and what the stars have in store for all zodiac signs on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Cancer until July 22. The waxing gibbous Moon will be intense while in Scorpio until 8:22 p.m. EST.

Early in the day, the Moon will sextile Jupiter and Pluto in Capricorn. This is a golden opportunity to change the course of a relationship.

You may find that you're ready to try something new with a partner. Your mind may be more open to ideas that seemed impossible before.

This can be a great time to schedule a date with your loved one and to share openly about your hopes for the future, but also to explore what's going on inside of their heart.

The words that are communicated during this time can be life-changing and bring lovers emotionally closer.

Saturn enters Capricorn at 7:31 a.m. EST and this brings restrictive energy back into our world, but mostly in the area of work.

For some zodiac signs (specifically Aries and Libra) Saturn returning to Capricorn can make it harder to be emotionally accessible to others as attention diverts to the career sector during this transit.

The waxing gibbous Moon enters Sagittarius in the evening, which makes it the perfect time to explore new ideas, cultures, and how you feel about the world.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, July 01, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, changes that take place begin within yourself first.

There can be some way that you and a partner decide to adjust your shared resources.

There can be a push and pull of control during this time as you and your partner work things out.

However, in the end, you may find yourself pleased with the outcome.

It may lead to you focus additional attention to work while your career is preparing to head in a new direction.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon will transit your seventh house of relationships while working harmoniously with Neptune retrograde which impacts your relationships.

This can be a time where friendships can create some friction with your loved one.

There can be something that appears to be not right with a relationship between your friends and your partner.

If there have been some disagreements or hidden dislike, you may start to sense it during this time.

This can be an awakening for you and could test your loyalties.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon works harmoniously with Neptune and work-related stressors that impact how you feel about your health.

It can be difficult for you to be in a romantic mood or feel a strong desire for intimacy during this particular transit. You may want to trust your intimate partner to help you understand that everything has its time and place.

When you are home, it will be a good idea to leave your concerns at the door until they can be handled again in someway tomorrow

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, as Saturn enters your seventh house of partnerships, work on your love life, and rediscover why you and a partner fell in love with each other in the first place.

During this time, you may also find that you understand why things didn’t work out the way that you had hoped in the past.

You may feel a strong desire to be involved. Do something romantic and interact with your mate in a more engaging way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, today you may find yourself in the limelight at work, and this can give you a strong need for relaxation and understanding from your romantic partner when you get home.

In the evening, it will be nice if you could have an opportunity to unwind doing something romantic with the person that you love.

In the event that things are stressful at home, you will still want to try to squeeze in something for yourself that allows you an opportunity to destress and relax for the rest of the week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, today's perfect for a late-evening stroll with your partner to talk about whatever is on your mind.

You will have an easy way about you that makes you seem approachable and pleasant to speak with.

If you're single, you may find that you're able to speak to others that you're getting to know without difficulty.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, there's a good day to invest time and money into a routine that allows you and your romantic partner to improve your health together as a team.

Tonight could be a good time to talk about a new meal plan or a workout routine that you would like your partner to support you on.

It's a great chat time for you to set your couple's goals with regards to your health.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you will feel deeply in tune with your wants today, and this will translate into your love life.

You may want to try something new with your partner perhaps this could include giving each other foot massages or doing a spa day with each other.

If you were single, don't miss out on this beautiful energy.

This could be a great time for you to participate in some sort of beautification ritual before the eclipse arrives this weekend.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, even though you tend to have no problem being honest or hearing someone else's truth, today you may be sensitive to judgment and feel as though you need to hold back some information.

This can be a time of self-reflection for you.

You may want to evaluate what it is that's triggering any sense of insecurity at this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today you may find that you lean on your friends a little bit more than usual.

You may be asking or needing more information or advice then typically happens for you.

This can be a time of soul-searching, and it would be good for you to let your friends feed into your life.

There may be things that you have forgotten that they have kept a record of mentally.

So if you are confused be sure to reach out and connect with your friends.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, matters related to personal property and her own sweat can come up in your personal and love life today.

You may be finding that someone misunderstands a boundary, and you will need to re-define it.

This can be a stressful time for you, but it can also be exciting.

You may be able to set new rules and demonstrate a non-traditional approach to your love life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, today is a good time for you to consider taking some type of an adventure.

You may decide to do it in your own home.

If you have ever thought about buying a VR headset to take a virtual trip with your partner, this could be a topic to discuss today.

This is also a great time for you to reach out to friends who live long distance.

It may be a good time for you to find out how others are doing a show much support for those who need it.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.