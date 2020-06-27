Your Instagram is aboat to be cra(sea)!

If you’re lucky enough to own a boat or know someone who does, it’s safe to say that you’ll be having a great summer.

It’s relaxing to get some sun out on the water, and naturally, you'll want to share it with your friends via social media — meaning you'll need some good boat captions for Instagram to go along with your post!

The waves are crashing and you’re hitting high speeds — boating is always a fun time. Whether you’re with friends or family, being on a boat lets you take full advantage of summertime.

It only makes sense that you’ll want to capture the fun you’re having. Of course, that’s why it’s important to have some unique Instagram captions in your back pocket!

For all those times you’re behind the wheel or sitting on the front of the boat, make sure you know what to tell your followers. Here are 60 good boat captions for Instagram that will be sure to go down in caption (or captain) history.

Instagram captions with the word “boat” or “yacht”

1. “Whatever floats your boat.”

2. “I like big boats and I cannot lie.”

3. “You can’t be crabby when you’re on a boat.”

4. “I love you a yacht.”

5. “It’s aboat time we all made it out on the water.”

6. “I’m sorry, but this boat is knot for sail.”

7. “Having yachts of fun with you.”

8. “Boat hair, don’t care.”

9. “Long weekends and living the boat life.”

10. “Messy buns and boat days.”

11. “Keep calm and boat on.”

Boat captions about being on the sea

12. “Good vibes happen on high tides.”

13. “Let’s sail away into forever.”

14. “Some would say that I’m an aqua-holic.”

15. “Staying hydrated by always being on the sea.”

16. “Some grow roots, but I put down anchors far into the sea.”

17. “You keep me from getting lost at sea.”

18. “Forever in need of some vitamin sea.”

19. “Let’s just cruise and see where the waves go.”

20. “You, me, and the sea.”

21. “Escaping all that ordinary that’s back on the shore.”

22. “Home is wherever the anchor drops.”

23. “Decided to let my dreams set sail.”

24. “Literally sailing into the sunset.”

25. “Sea ya later.”

26. “Summertime spritz on the sea.”

27. “This summer will knot be too bad if it means I can spend all of my time on the water.”

28. “The ocean is everything I want to be — beautiful, mysterious, wild, and free.”

29. “There’s nothing quite like the sound of your sails flapping in the wind and the waves underneath you.”

30. “Mermaid to be in the sea.”

31. “Never enough vitamin sea puns to last me through the summer.”

32. “Ocean air, salty hair.”

33. “Always take the sea-nic route.”

Instagram captions about good times on the boat

34. "Take time to coast."

35. "Worry less, paddle more."

36. "Be an anchor in a world of waves."

37. "Oh buoy, we're not ready for summer to be over, yet."

38. "Life is better where it's wetter."

39. "Shopping is fun and all, but this is my favorite kind of sail."

40. "Yeah, buoy!”

41. "Thanks for being my anchor.”

42. "Having a reel good time with my besties.”

43. "Not salty about this situation.”

44. "It’s a bikini kind of life.”

45. "Where there's a will, there's a wave."

46. “This weekend was knot too bad.”

47. “Sunshine on my mind.”

48. “Paradise found.”

49. “The tans will fade, but the memories will last forever.”

50. “The water may be salt, but this is the sweetest life.”

Good boat puns to create some laughs

51. “Giving in to the pier pressure.”

52. "My milkshake brings all the buoys to the yard."

53. "Hooked on that summer feeling."

54. "Thanks for making sure we don't sink."

55. "Back that raft up."

56. "Find your flow, and row, row, row."

57. "Water you looking at?”

58. "What’s up dock?”

59. “Let’s get nauti.”

60. “Ahoy, matey.”

Isabella Pacinelli is a writer who covers relationship, self-love, spirituality, and entertainment topics.