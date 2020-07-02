45 Funny Instagram Captions To Celebrate Your July 4th Selfies

Make it an Independence Day to remember.

Fourth of July weekend is fast approaching and we all know what that means! Time to party and celebrate Independence Day.

While 2020 has been interesting, to say the least, this summer, in particular, has been pretty hectic. So, it’s safe to say we all deserve a long weekend and a socially-distanced barbecue to unwind.

This year’s celebrations might look a little different than what we’re used to, but we have to make the most of what we’ve got.

With a weekend full of fireworks, friends, family, and food you’re going to want to capture it all on camera to share with your loved ones who you can’t party with this year. And what does every good photo need? An even better caption.

Independence Day is all about fun, so keep the mood light with one (or more) of these hilarious July 4th Instagram captions.

1. Red, white, and my crew.

2. Party like it’s 1776.

3. Sun’s out, buns out.

4. May the Fourth be with you.

5. Indepen'dance' the night away.

6. What did one flag say to the other flag? Nothing. It just waved.

7. Come on baby, light my fireworks.

8. O say, can you sea?

9. What did the visitor say as he left the Statue of Liberty? Keep in torch!

10. It’s lit.

11. Liberty, Equality, and Party.

12. Happy birthday, America. Talk about a glow up.

13. Red, white, and brews.

14. Why you gotta be all up in my grill?

15. A battery and a firework were arrested. One was charged, the other let off.

16. You could say I have a flare for this sort of thing.

17. Take a pitcher, it’ll last longer.

18. U.S of Yay!

19. Red, wine, and blue.

20. I like my beer cold, my coffee black, and my tea in the harbor.

21. Happy birthday, America. You get better with every year.

22. It’s a party in the USA.

23. Too cool for British rule.

24. Chill out with your grill out.

25. What is Uncle Sam’s favorite snack? Fire-crackers.

26. Happy Fork of July.

27. We the party people.

28. How do we celebrate Independence Day? Stuck in traffic.

29. Red, white, and barbecue.

30. Four score and seven beers ago.

31. America’s been spilling the tea since 1773.

32. Pitcher perfect.

33. We've mustard up the courage to throw a barbecue.

34. Sparks were flying.

35. Let’s relish today.

36. I American’t even right now.

37. Girls just wanna have independence.

38. Food, family, Fourth of July, and fireworks. The four best F words ever.

39. Wish you were beer.

40. Land of the free, home of the fun.

41. A midsummer night’s dream.

42. Have a Yankee Doodle Day.

43. Here today, hungover tomorrow.

44. America sure knows how to throw a birthday party.

45. Red, white, and turnt.

