75 Funny Summer Puns For Instagram Captions Shellebrating The Season

Sun's out, puns out.

Warm weather, cute bikinis, lighter hair, sandy beaches, and s'mores galore — it’s summertime.

There’s nothing quite like the freedom from school and the chance to work on that tan, and what better way to bring in the season than with summer puns that perfectly describe these summer vibes?

Although this summer is a little different than others (you know, what with a global pandemic and all), hopefully, your agenda can still be full of fun activities that remind you of all the good that comes with this season.

Summertime is the chance to be with friends and enjoy the sunshine. Despite maybe having to work, it’s up to you to decide what your summer days will consist of. Choose wisely!

Maybe you’ll go for a run or eat lunch outside. Perhaps you’re going to dip in the pool or take a trip to the spa, endless days in these shades... you know the rest.

Whatever it is that gives you the best summer, it’s sure to include some Instagram-worthy pictures. So it only makes sense to be prepared with a list of summer puns for Instagram captions, because we all know coming up with the right caption is the most difficult part about Instagram!

Summer puns for when you’re sitting on the beach

1. Beach, please.

2. Water you doing?

3. Salt water heals all wounds.

4. Sun of a beach.

5. Tropic like it’s hot.

6. Whatever floats your boat.

7. Seas the day.

8. Call me on my shellphone.

9. I feel pretty shore this is going to be the best summer yet.

10. Eat. Sleep. Beach. Repeat.

11. Sun’s out, buns out.

12. Don’t get tide down.

13. Tis the sea-sun.

14. Life’s a beach.

15. Where there’s a will, there’s a wave.

16. Swim the sea and find your porpoise.

17. I can sea clearly now.

18. I like big boats and I cannot lie.

19. Paradise found.

20. Long time no sea.

21. Aboat time.

22. Please excuse my resting beach face.

23. Seek to sea more.

24. Stay salty.

25. Sea you at the beach.

26. Whale, hello there.

27. All you need is a little vitamin sea.

28. What’s up beaches?

29. Avoid pier pressure.

30. Life’s a beach. Enjoy the waves.

Puns to describe your summer romance

31. My love for you is in-tents.

32. Shell we dance?

33. We mermaid for each other.

34. You’re one in a melon.

35. High tide or low tide, I’ll stay by your side.

36. You, me, and the sea.

37. I love you s’more everyday.

38. Summer lovin’, it happened so fast.

39. You’re my lobster roll.

40. I’ve got sunshine on a cloudy day.

41. Anything is popsicle when I’m with you.

Summer puns that'll make your followers laugh

42. What does the sun drink out of? Sunglasses!

43. If you’re not barefoot, you’re overdressed.

44. Summer is here, so I’m moving all of my bad habits outside.

45. Why do bananas use sunscreen? Because they peel!

46. Pool hair, don’t care.

47. Reading while you sunbathe makes you well red.

48. What did the ocean say to the shore? Nothing — it just waved.

49. I’m an aquaholic.

50. Good news! I can start blaming my normal lack of productivity on it being summer.

51. What did the pig say on a hot summer’s day? I’m bacon!

52. Keepin’ it reel.

53. I’m glad it’s finally hot enough to complain about how hot it is.

54. What is the best day to go to the beach? Sunday!

55. These feet were made for flip flops.

56. Fluent in s’mores code.

Summer puns for pics of you and the girls

57. Glad to ketchup with some friends.

58. Girls just wanna have sun.

59. Relish the moments.

60. Hanging with my grill friends.

61. Shell-abrate good times and tan lines.

62. Friends are the sunshine of life.

Summer puns that perfectly describe the best season

63. Don’t worry, beach happy.

64. Have a fintastic day.

65. Keep palm and carry on.

66. Happiness comes in waves.

67. Shell yeah!

68. Life is better in a bikini.

69. Shake your palm palms.

70. Sunsets > Netflix.

71. Anything is popsicle.

72. Summer is going swimmingly.

73. Happy as a clam.

74. Fishing you a happy day.

75. Namast’ay at the beach.

