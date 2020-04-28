30 Best Instagram Captions To Post With Your Cute Pics (When You're Feeling Yourself)

Get it, girl.

Ah, Instagram. The ultimate time-passer (or, if you prefer, time-waster) — a catered smorgasbord filled with pics and videos, memes, quotes, and selfies.

If you're like us, you've been on Instagram for years. And over those years, thousands of hashtags later, you've developed a system when it comes to thinking up your posts. A quote, a selfie, a pic with your friends, another quote, something funny, another selfie, a picture of your dog — you just get it. Instagram has become second nature to you by now.

Until you realize it hasn't.

With all this posting, sometimes thinking of clever captions gets a bit tricky. Over time, your favorite catchphrases wear thin, certain hashtags become irrelevant, and, of course, no one says that one thing anymore.

Obviously you, like everyone else, want to write cute captions for your selfies that are sure to set the social media world afire and garner you as many likes and comments as you can get, but sometimes, they right words are hard to come by.

If you ever find yourself looking for that perfect caption for those moments when you're really feeling yourself, you've come to the right place. We've got it going on!

See? You can use that one for free!

Well, actually, you can use all of these for free. We'll just accept payment in good karma.

Here are 30 of the best Instagram captions for your cutest selfies to elevate your Insta-game.

For when you're just doing you ...

Use one of these captions when you're living life and doing you. Keep it short and sweet, but make sure that everyone knows that nothing and no one can stop you. Not today, haters of the world. Not today.

1. "Living my best life."

2. "I woke up like this."

3. "Confidence level: #nofilter selfie."

4. "What's wrong with being confident?"

For when you're showing some self-love ...

These captions are perfect when you want to express self-love and let everyone know that you're embracing every bit of who you really are. Every single bit. Even those bits you don't talk about.

5. "To love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance." — Oscar Wilde

6. "Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself."

7. "I was born to stand out."

8. "All good things are wild and free."

For when you want to be just a little funny ...

No one said that your captions had to be serious. Whimsy is the heart of wit.

9. "New hair, who dis?"

10. "Don't mind me, I'm just over here making hot sauce jealous."

11. "I sneezed on the beat and the beat got sicker."

For when you're in gym-tan-selfie mode ...

Whether it's a new hairdo or you just finished pumping iron at the gym, use one of these captions to show it all off and let the world take notice.

12. "Girl, look at that body."

13. "Good times and tan lines."

14. "Long hair, don't care."

For when you want people to think ...

These captions are thought-provoking while still getting across the message that you're totally digging yourself right now.

15. "You're a diamond, dear. They can't break you."

16. "Be your own kind of beautiful."

17. "You don't need a king to be a queen."

18. "My time is now."

19. "Don’t let your eyes be blinded by her beauty."

For when you're trying to have fun ...

Try using one of these captions when you want to be fun, toeing the line of being a little bit cocky. There's nothing wrong with letting the world know that you've got it going on.

20. "A-game coming at you."

21. "A selfie a day keeps the doctor away."

22. "Jealousy is a terrible disease. Get well soon!"

For when you need some inspo from the girls ...

Why not call on one of the most trusted sources for a feel-good queen quote? Britney, Madonna, Beyoncé — these women have you covered.

23. "All of the boys and all of the girls are begging to if you seek Amy." — Britney Spears, "If You Seek Amy"

24. "I am my own experiment. I am my own work of art." — Madonna

25. "Six inch heels, she walked in the club like nobody's business." — Beyoncé, "6 Inch" (featuring The Weeknd)

For when you want to tell it like it is ...

Sometimes your Instagram caption needs to be straight forward, so why not hit them with the truth? You know you're looking good. You know you're feeling great. So, tell them like it is!

26. "I am mine before I am anyone else's."

27. "Not everyone likes me, but not everyone matters."

28. "You just can't spell awesome without me."

29. "They say nobody's perfect. Guess I'm nobody."

30. "I don't play hard to get, I play hard to forget."

Posting selfies is supposed to be fun. So the next time you post a selfie, make sure you bring your A-game when it comes to the captions as well.

Hopefully, you've found an inspiring nugget or two (or ten!) on this list and can use them with the same confidence you shining through in that killer photo you're sharing.

