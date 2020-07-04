6 Activities To Do This Summer That Aren't Just Laying By The Pool

Here are some safe ways to have some fun this summer.

By Catie Kovelman

This year is flying by, and somehow, summer is already here.

The problem for all of us is finding new and exciting ways to enjoy the season with the restrictions, due to COVID-19.

Although this may not be a typical summer, here are 6 fun summer activities you can do that are so much more than just sitting by the pool.

1. Explore the open road.

Although your typical summer vacation may have been canceled due to the pandemic, there is no reason why you can’t go on a local trip! Road trips are a great way to explore your neighborhood.

Maybe you could drive up the coast, or go visit a famous landmark and snap some awesome Instagram pics. Plus, road trips can be planned with social distancing in mind to ensure you stay safe!

2. Give back to the community.

If you find yourself with too much free time, consider volunteering at an organization near you. Places, such as food banks or animal shelters, are often extremely grateful for any help they can get.

You might even make some new friends while you’re volunteering. At the very least, you’ll likely feel a sense of accomplishment from your contribution to society.

3. Hang out at the mall.

Grab some face masks, and shop until you drop at the local mall. Depending on where you live, many stores and malls have reopened or will be opening again very soon.

If you make a purchase, you’ll be supporting a local business. Plus, most malls have air conditioning, so you’ll stay cool despite the heat.

4. Go for hikes.

Ever since quarantine, I’ve found that I can’t get enough of the great outdoors. I’ve found myself enjoying nature on my local trails almost every day.

Hiking is a great way to be out in the fresh air while getting exercise.

5. Drive-in movies are making a come-back.

Since our usual indoor movie theaters are closed, my boyfriend and I have been rewatching classic movies at drive-in movie theaters. If you don’t have a local drive-in near you, pay attention to the local events.

Many places, such as parks and schools, have been creating makeshift drive-in movie theaters as a way to have community events that have a low risk for transmitting coronavirus. Everyone watches the movies from their cars, and it’s refreshing to do something different!

Pack some snacks, bring a cozy blanket for the night breeze, and get ready to have a fun night!

6. Go camping... or at least make s’mores.

Going camping is a fun way to spend a weekend, and there’s nothing quite like sleeping under the stars.

If you can’t physically get away, set up camp in your own backyard. Gather around the campfire to play guitar, tell spooky stories, and of course, make some s’mores!

Even though this summer is definitely different than most, there is no reason you can’t get out of the house and make some happy memories. With a positive attitude and a pinch of creativity, the summer of a lifetime is at your fingertips.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Catie Kovelman is a writer who focuses on health and wellness, self-care, and mental health. For more of her health and wellness content, visit her author profile on Unwritten.

This article was originally published at Unwritten. Reprinted with permission from the author.