60 Cute 'I Love You' Paragraphs For Him

Love is in the air!

Sometimes love is hard to define or explain, so putting your feelings in a cute love paragraph for him is a great way to tell him "I love you".

Love's a feeling that comes in many forms in one lifetime. When you feel lost for words, it's important to figure out the right thing to say so that you can express your emotions correctly to your partner without any misunderstanding.

In today's age, many people push love to the side. Due to our busy lifestyles, its rare we take time out the day to formally express our feelings of love for someone who we’re in a relationship.

Despite this, people are more likely to express feelings of anger and disgust more frequently than their love and admiration for each other. This could be because naturally as humans we avoid situations in which we have to be vulnerable.

When you express your positive feelings for someone, you run the risk of them not feeling the same way about you (even if you are dating).

The truth is there is no way to go through life without being vulnerable with others. It’s the only way to truly build relationships and trust with people who are close to you. When you spend your whole life avoiding the feeling of rejection, you are also avoiding the feeling of being accepted by the person you want it from the most.

In the past, there were many ways people would show their love and affection for their romantic partners.

The most iconic and common display of love in literature in the love letter. "I love you" letters were the way that couples who were far apart at the time still contacted each other.

The act of taking the time to handwrite a letter describing your love for your spouse and sending it for them to read and keep in a journal was the ultimate sign of love and dedication. However, because of the slow but progressing development of technology, people no longer had to mail letters to each other and wait days to receive them back.

We have evolved from letters, telephones, and pagers to text messages. Going from having to wait weeks to send someone a message to receiving it almost instantly has made it so much easier for us to communicate with others even though we don’t as much as we should.

A short "I love you" text message here and there might let your partner know that your thinking of them but it doesn’t compare to a full-on "I love you" paragraph of you letting them know how much they mean to you.

Sometimes we go through life not paying attention to the people who we care for the most and don’t realize it until they're gone. They deserve to be told how important they are in your life and we don’t notice how much of an impact that it makes in their day.

Love can be complicated sometimes, but when it's not, it’s important to enjoy those small moments.

If you have some problems putting your emotions into your own words, check out these cute love paragraphs for him to give you ideas for the perfect thing to say to your boyfriend or husband.

1. I can’t spend a day on earth without you. I can’t imagine loving someone else while you breathe. I love you. Loving you is like wearing my favorite pair of jeans. I can’t be tired of wearing it. I love you and can’t stop loving you. Have a great day.

2. Only you can turn my world around, set my heart on fire, and make everything beautiful. Will I continue to love you? Yes, I will, forever because your love makes my world come alive. Even if everything changes, friends go away, the sun disappears. One thing will remain the same, “My love for you.”

3. Each time I see you, each time I look into your eyes, each time I hold your hands. I realize how wonderful you’re to me. The bliss my soul enjoys each time I see your face can brighten the darkest planet. I love you plenty, baby.

4. I have never felt this hollow in my life before. The thought of not seeing you for another day can be heartbreaking. Can I stay in your heart to stop this nuclear explosion? The heart knows what it desires, but I know that yours yearn for the warm feelings we share all day long. I love you.

5. Only if you love me back the way I love you, I don’t think I would worry if I die the next second. I love you, baby. I want you to know that our love will overcome any obstacle. It will stand the test of time like old wine. It will get better and healthy. Much love.

6. If you love me as I love you. If you feel the way my heartbeats, then there is no going back. Let’s love each other until our very last breath because I love you from sunrise to sunset. You own my heart and I have the feeling that being with you has been the best choice I made.

7. You’re a perfect definition of perfection. I wonder why I never noticed how valuable you are, right from the moment we met. I love you so much. I want you to know one thing. I love you, and nothing will change how much you mean to me.

8. My heart can’t stop loving you. I don’t even want it to stop, because the thought of you makes my body come alive. One lesson I will teach you about love is to handle this heart with sweet care; there isn’t another like it.

9. The bliss my soul enjoys each time I see your face can brighten the darkest planet. I love you plenty. Your love is engulfing, and the feeling is enticing. Your assurance is comforting, and my heart is in the safest place on earth. I love you.

10. We started saying “I love you” some hours ago and I’m getting afraid of letting you go. Promise to stay with me even in the darkest hour because each time I pray to God I ask for a moon that will stick around when there is no sun. Then God sent you my way. I love you much.

11. The lovely feeling I get each time you tell me how you feel makes me too dumb to tell you that “I love you too.” There is one essential thing I don’t want to lose. It’s not your tempting eyes, It’s not your comforting voice, It’s not your tender touches. It is you, I don’t want to lose because I love you.

12. I understood that I hardly get hungry whenever I’m with you. Thanks for your healthy love. I asked the pastor the most beautiful place in the universe. He answered “heaven”. I had a hard time understanding, but not until I looked into your eyes.

13. You won’t believe what happened the last time you told me, “I love you.” my heart was screaming, “I Love you too.” but I know you wouldn’t hear it. I plan not to love anyone else, all I know is that as much as I love you, I am glad to have one of the most amazing persons on earth in my life. You rock my world.

14. When I am with you, I find peace and quietness. I never knew true love was this sweet. You make my life worth living, repeatedly. I love you, baby. There are a million things I want to do now, and one that I can do without distraction is loving you like no other. Order me to love you. Command me to want you, more and more.

15. I have two things I have dreamed of doing with you. One of them is wrapping your soft body in my arms, and the other is holding your hand while we take a walk at the beach. I know it’s a dream that will become a reality someday. I love you with my heart. Baby, I imagine us sitting right next to each other without moving, without wishing to be somewhere else. Just holding hands and watching the Television on a breezy evening. Cute, right? Let’s make this a reality.

16. Your love is so powerful because it makes me feel like I am in the clouds. Your love makes me feel like I could probably run a marathon without ever training for it. It makes me feel like I was on something because I can’t explain this continuous flow of energy. Your love is so powerful as it makes me happy. I realize that everything was beautiful when I fell for your love. It made me excited, and I keep smiling with just a thought of you. I love you, my diamond.

17. You made my heart flutter. You lightened my world when you made my world stop spinning as we kiss. Your smile made everything look beautiful. I love you, my dearest. All I wanted was someone to understand me. I need you to fill the space in my heart. You are someone I will love without a doubt, and I want you to know that my heart is for you always. You’ll be the perfect person I want to be with till eternity. I love you.

18. I love my life because I have you in it right now. I love you because you make my life worth living. I’m not as good as your first lover. I know that I’m not a perfect girl, but I will do my best for you if you let me into your heart. Sincerely, I promise to be your queen if you will be my king.

19. You won’t believe what you’ve done to me. Your presence in my life took my heart, my soul, and my emotions. I am just completely in love with you. It never crossed my thought a caring, loving, and selfless guy like you ever exist talk more of being mine. I love you, honey.

20. I’ve heard of true love. They exist on storybooks, but it came to reality when you came into my life and made me feel real love. I love you and will always do because you are the best any lady will wish to have by her side. You are the best.

21. I’m happy, I have a life, and I have a good man. I have you, my Love. You are special in every aspect. Each time I look at you, I see more reasons my past relationships didn’t work. You are the one for me until my last days on earth.

22. Heaven sent me an angel. My heart feels joy as never in its entire existence. I won’t repeat goodbye because you are here to stay inside my heart. You are the only one for me. How can I ever think of replacing you? My Superman.

23. Ever since we came together, leaving you is one thing I dread most. Promise me you will remain my Special Kind Of Guy forever! My Love! If you doubt what I feel for you, just listen to my heartbeat and feel it for yourself.

24. You are the one that touched my life in more ways than I can recall. Your presence is everything because you are the one who completes me. You are the one for me, and you are my man. I will send you a smile to keep you high, a kiss to set your soul all right. All this to keep you balanced in my heart.

25. Many ask what’s LOVE, and some say it’s Responsibilities. Others call it a Game, and a few sees it as a Dream, but I call it LOVE. Promise me you will always touch my heart the way you always do. I love you, sweet.

26. I don’t wish to live without you because everything I do revolves around you. I can’t sleep, eat, or imagine my life without you. You are the one for me because your presence in my life made me believe in magic. I might be different, but what I feel for you remains untouched. My love for you is eternal and nothing is changing this feeling.

27. How did you get me to love you? You broke down my defense, now I’m crazy and in love with you. Do you remember how we met? It was from eye contact. Now the rest is that you’re the King of my heart. My love is for you alone. Assure me you’ll be here to have my love because I can’t stop loving you with the passing of each day.

28. I tried to shut my heart from everyone and everything, but it wasn’t able because you still exist. You’re such a darling for being here for me when I need you. We spend much time together but those moments are not sweet compared to that second you say the words, ‘I love you.’

29. Your love can heal a cut, your care and affection can soften a stone, your love has made my life beautiful. I love you, baby. I can’t wait to see you because I am tired of seeing you, only in my dreams. I miss you, sweetheart.

30. I will get you anything, any girl will give her boyfriend. I will show you all my heart if you give me all your love. Your presence brings that smile on my lips, even when I don’t wish to have one. Thanks for being the sun during the rainy days.

31. Thinking of anything other than you? That was before I met you. You now own and control my mind and heart. I need you, so it doesn’t matter how many times I see or talk to you. My day wouldn’t be complete without you. Thank you for being everything I want in a man and more.

32. When I’m around you, nothing matters anymore as you’re the only thing that makes my world move around. I heart you more than your mind can imagine. I can’t imagine living in a world where I can’t see or touch you. You’re the air in my world, without you I am nothing. You’re the sun in my life, without you I am empty.

33. When I’m around you, nothing matters anymore as you’re the only thing that makes my world move around. I heart you. If talking could make you smile, I’ll keep talking all year and forever, to keep a smile on your face all my life.

34. No matter how much time I spend with other people, it compares to nothing when we are with each other. If I am to love any man in my next life, it will be you. Because since the first moment that I saw you, your thought has never left my mind.

35. I have always known how precious you’re to my life. How you brought bliss and happiness. What can I do without you? You are my present, and I don’t think the past is needed. I love you, and I’m never stopping till my very last Breath.

36. I don’t wish to “Beat around the bush,” I only want you to promise me one thing, “Forever.” Loving you was the best feeling I’ve had in a long while. Staying with you is the feeling I want forever.

37. There are many complications with “Love at first sight,” but I felt a sense of forever the first day we met. I want us to be together today, I want us to be together tomorrow, and I want us to be together forever.

38. It’s always a blessing when you are around, I fell in love when I should, and It’s all because of you. I noticed the honesty in your eyes when you said “I Love You” but I believed it when you made me love you too.

39. Nothing compares to what we share. It’s an unimaginable blessing filled with sweet feelings of love. I always think of you at all times. I pray to God for more years to spend with the man that makes my day lovely. You are my sunshine.

40. With you by my side, I feel something. I feel the storm coming, and I think the heavens are coming down. I wish to feel this way forever. Sometimes, I wonder how life would have been without you. It would have been a nightmare no one wishes to have. I love you for making my life beautiful.

41. A million stars, a million tears and more, I will give it to you. Because the way I feel when we are around is the true definition of love. I want to kiss your lips and hold you tight. I want to look great for you because I want you to know how precious you’re to me.

42. I feel good, and I want you to do the same. This moment is special and worth enjoying. I love you, my man, and I will always be your woman, every second, every hour, every year. You’re the King of my heart. We have a bright future ahead of us.

43. There is something new about the way you smile. It makes the wind cease, my heartbeat stop, and I believe you’ve stolen my heart. I love you and need your love every day. Love is everything when you love someone, but it gets beautiful when someone loves you back. My love is for you both now and forever.

44. My heart knows what it wants, and we both know that it wants and adores someone special. Every moment with you is amazing, and I can’t trade it for anything in the world. You built that strong foundation of love in my heart. The most adorable thing on earth, my love for you is strong. I love you, dear.

45. Our connection is divine. The foundation is on trust, fun, and honesty. That’s one of life’s precious gifts to me. Allow me to show you how sweet, cute and enjoyable love can be. Let me hold your hands throughout your life. Allow me to be your lady, forever. I love you, my special one.

46. Let me share this secret with you. The world will get to know it later, but know that you are one person who lights up my world. I want to let you know that I love you so much. You can now tell the world later. Your smile, your cute face, and your love. All these things make my world amazing. I’ll never stop letting you know how much I am into you.

47. When I look deep into your eyes, I see the calmness and power you possess. You are my precious man. I wish to appreciate you today because you’re that perfect match that completes me. Even if I could change anything about you, I won’t because you are just awesome the way you are. Thank you for being my awesome lover.

48. Your love is strong and compelling. It got my heart, enslaved my mind, and I can’t do anything with my head. I have no regret because, with your love, I’m a winner. The moments we share were the most loving memories I ever had. They are the best, and it’s a gift worth keeping for the rest of my life.

49. It grew slowly like single maize on rocky ground. Suffered many obstructions, but it overcame everything. I love you so much for allowing our love to grow.

50. I just wanted to take this time to say thank you. Thank you for everything you’ve done for me. Thank you for loving me and accepting me unconditionally and providing me with undivided love and attention. I thank you for all the laughs we’ve shared and the great times we have had. You’ve always been my rock in hard situations and the sunshine when its cloudy outside. You’re my everything and I LOVE YOU.

51. Babe just wanted to let you know that if anyone tries to flirt with me- whether it’s in person or over a text message- I will proudly let them know that I am in a very committed and loving relationship with my amazing boyfriend.

52. I miss you so much, more and more every single day. And even though we are one day closer to being together again, I still miss you all the same.

53. I once had a competition with adjectives, and I won because adjectives failed to give me a word that described how much you mean to me. I love you more than words could ever describe.

54. I want to be with you and only you for the rest of my life. I want to be with you forever baby. You are the only one for me, I promise you that, and only one I will ever need in my life.

55. No matter how many times we fight or argue, I always want to work it out. No one could ever take your place. You are amazing in every way and I don’t know what I would do or where I would be if I never met you. You understand me like no one else can and I can truly relate to you in every way. I mean it when I say that I am yours, and you are mine. I love you and will always fight for you.

56. You have truly changed my life in ways you will never understand. Everything was going wrong in my life until the day I made you. You have made and always make everything in my life better. You make my heart skip a beat from your cute good morning text messages to those adorable nicknames you come up for me.

57. You are my world. I’ve honestly fallen deeply in love with you and I am not afraid to say it. We have been through thick and thin and we are still going strong. I can’t imagine my life without you by my side. I love you so much I can’t even explain it! Forever and ever baby.\

58. You’re my everything and I mean that. I will never forget all of the fun things we’ve done together and the amazing times we have spent together. You have my heart forever and always and nothing will ever change that.

59. I have a confession to make: I have fallen in love with you. I feel as though you and I are meant to be together. I’ve found my soul mate, and that’s something that only happens in the movies. It’s a magical experience and I’m going to hold on to you.

60. I know I say “I love you” all the time, but that’s not enough. Those three words can’t describe the way I feel about you. You make my tummy do flips and my hands shake. I’ve never loved anyone as much as I love you and I don’t think I will ever love someone this much again. You’re everything I have ever wanted and needed. I love you so much, you’re my everything, my entire heart, and world.

Maatie Kalokoh is a writer who focuses on love, relationship and pop-culture topics.