100 Love Paragraphs For Him & Her

Keeping the love alive one paragraph at a time.

When we become involved in a relationship, we try to outshine one another with romantic gestures of love day in and day out. We send each other sweet text messages filled to the brim with love paragraphs and love poems — anything that could possibly express how we feel about our significant others.

When you are in love, you go out of your way to find many ways to show that person how much they truly mean to you. There is a certain eagerness to let them know there is nothing that can stop you from not giving them the world!

Some people might think this kind of behavior is overbearing and comes off way too strong (especially when you're not in love — or worse, just broke up with someone), but that is why you are not dating them! Live in the moment and wear your heart on your sleeve.

Many of us have felt bad or embarrassed about expressing our love and feelings for our significant others at some point. Most of the time we're ashamed because of the stigma that surrounds new relationships — society thrives on withholding our affections or emotions toward each other. It's a shame, because life would be a lot more colorful if we knew how we really felt about each other, wouldn't it?

I'm here to tell you not to fall for those who do not love loudly and proudly! We are all deserving of a partner who is kind and adores the crap out of us.

For those of you who may fall short of finding the right words to say to your boo, we understand the feeling. That is why we are here to help you find just the things to say to your partner over a text message or in a note — especially during a time where love is being challenged by social distancing.

There are so many quotes from books, poems, movies, and shows that have prepared us for this kind of request! We have found and gathered 100 of the best love paragraphs around to give you inspiration.

Although writing something that comes from your heart can be more meaningful, there is nothing wrong with a little extra help to really find the right words for how you feel.

Your significant other deserves the world and all of the wonderful things life has to offer, so use these cute paragraphs about love to help you write your own, and give you the confidence to wear your heart on your sleeve.

50 Love Paragraphs For Her

1. You are my match made in heaven.

There is never a second where you aren’t there to lift me up when I need you to. I am so fortunate to have crossed paths with you in the beginning. It has brought us to this beautiful point in our lives. You are everything I could ever want in a woman. I will never want anything or anyone else. That I can promise.

2. You are more beautiful than a summer sunset on the ocean horizon.

You are more breathtaking than the lush landscape on a mountain. You shine brighter than the stars in the country sky. You are more alluring than any song that was ever sung. I had not seen what the real meaning of beauty was until I found you.

3. Wherever you go, whatever you do, I will be right here waiting for you.

Whatever it takes, or how my heart breaks, I will be right here waiting for you! — Richard Marx ("Right Here Waiting")

4. My days without you simply don’t make sense.

I can’t wait to have you in my arms again, to feel your sweet lips on mine and your hand in mine. You are like a drug and I am addicted to you.

5. Love is not easy.

There will be rough patches, there will be fighting and yelling. But you know what? I want to do all of that with you! Just you, babe!

6. There is just something about you that makes me feel so calm.

Every time you talk, I give all of my attention to you. It is so easy to listen to you, but it is even easier to love you.

7. I don’t know what I did to deserve someone as wonderful as you.

But I am so grateful to have your love, support, and affection. Thank you for being you, and for having me by your side. Your presence in a room makes my light feel so much lighter and my heart yearns for you when you are far away from me. Now that we are miles apart, I cannot wait until we are together again. When I see you again, I will never want to leave your side. You are the only person in the world I can imagine building a life with. From the bad times to the wonderful times, with both heartbreak and laughter, you are still my person.

8. You have inspired me to be the best version of myself.

I hope that I can somehow repay you for everything that you have done for me. Without you, I would be a completely different person. You have taught me so much about life and because of you, I know what love is.

9. I know that I couldn’t have found a better woman than you to live my life with.

You are one of a kind, a diamond in the rough, a golden ticket that I am lucky to have won. I am so lucky and so grateful that you chose me.

10. I wish I could be a star.

I would look at your beautiful face the whole night and I would sing love songs to you. I would be afraid of the dawn that would separate me from you for a whole eternity.

11. Every time you walk into a room, I can feel my heart skip a beat.

You make the blood in my veins rush through me with a fiery passion. You bring color to my cheeks. You are everything that keeps me going.

12. I promise you to forever care for you.

I give you my word that I will move mountains for you if need be. I will keep you out of harm’s way. I will be anything you need at any given time. No matter what you ask of me, I will do it, because you are the love of my life. You are my everything. Forever.

13. Everything you do — the way you eat, the way you smile, the way my name rolls off of your tongue…

That all is what keeps me going. It gives me so much joy to watch you be you. I would never give my attention to anyone else because I love giving it to you. The day when you were born, it was raining. Actually, it wasn’t raining itself, but heaven was crying for losing the most beautiful angel!

14. There will come a day in our lives when you will ask me if I love my life or you more.

I will say that I love my life more. You will get mad and leave me, and what you don’t know is that my life is you! I will stop loving you when a blind painter manages to paint the sound of rose petals falling down on the invisible carpet of a castle that doesn’t exist!

15. What we have together is unique.

It is a special bond that is strong and unbreakable. We can make it through anything we encounter and we grow stronger from the trials we face together. Together, we are strong. Being with you has made me a better person and I can’t believe that I found you.

16. Whenever I am with you, it is like having my emotional batteries recharged with joy.

Your smile radiates into me. Your touch sends little shivers through my body. Your presence pleases my mind and your soul pours peace on mine. I am in love with you, completely and with no reservation, in a way that is wonderful. It is great to know that you exist in my life. It doesn’t matter why or for how long. It is an amazing feeling to open my eyes in the morning and know that you are a part of my life.

17. Thank you for doing all those amazing things for me.

Thank you for accepting me with all my imperfections. Thank you for your unselfish love. I am happy for having you in my life and I will always love you more than you will ever know!

18. I want you to know that there’s no one who can replace you.

The way you look. The way you always know what I am thinking about. The way you give me a hug when I need it the most. The way you listen to me. It’s all priceless. You have touched me more than I ever thought you could. I am head over heels in love with you.

19. You know I really want you to come over...

but you’re so hot, my air conditioner bill would skyrocket the second you stepped foot in the door!

20. You are safe with me, I promise.

And when you get scared, look me in the eyes, hold me a little tighter, and smile. Because I am not going anywhere!

21. When I first saw you, I knew we will have something special.

I love all from the way you me, how you feel me good in my own skin, and how you take care of me. I want to make you mine and never let you go. You are my best friend, my lover, my human diary, and my reason to live.

22. Baby, thank you for making me the happiest man in the entire world by accepting to be mine.

I promise I will never let you down and that I won’t take our love for granted.

23. You are so amazing!

There are no words powerful enough to describe your beautiful eyes or your kindness. I am so blessed to have you in my life and I would never do anything that could hurt you.

24. Coming home to you at the end of my day is the one thing I look forward to.

I will get over all of my problems at work if I know that I will end up in your arms tonight. You are all I need to be happy!

25. I will love you forever!

No matter what happens, I will choose you every single day and I will never stop doing that. You are my everything and I am so thankful to have you in my life!

26. Before you entered my life, the world was dark.

I felt cold and alone without the warmth of your love. But now I feel like I am having the time of my life. With you, babe, everything makes sense.

27. Every time I see you, my legs still shake. Every time you speak, I get so captivated by your words.

You have had so much of an impact on my life and I still can’t believe that one woman can make me feel this way. It is true, I can’t believe it, but I actually like it.

28. Your eyes hypnotize me and every time I look at them, I get lost.

I don’t know what to say about how I feel, but I know that I wouldn’t change that moment for anything else in this world.

29. My love, I just want to thank you for all that you have done for me.

Thank you for loving me, for being patient, and for supporting me in all my decisions. You mean the world to me and I will always love you.

30. Our love is no ordinary love.

It is so much more than that. It is crazy, turbulent, but at the end of the day, it is calming and relaxing. It is so good that it feels like home.

31. You are more than my soulmate.

You are my safe haven, my oasis of peace, and the only person who can calm me down with just one word. I love you so much and you mean so much to me.

32. I simply love everything about you.

I love your eyes, your smile, and the way you look into the distance in the early mornings. I can’t imagine my life without you and I want you to be in my life now and forever.

33. My biggest fear is to be far away from you.

I want to be near you all the time. I want us to share hugs and kisses and to plan our future. Baby, there is no other person who makes me feel this way. Please, always be by my side.

34. You are the reason why I look happy.

If it wasn’t for you, I wouldn’t know what happiness was and I would never feel this way. Thank you for everything that you have done for me.

35. Without you, I don’t feel motivated.

But when you are by my side, life is beautiful again. The stars and the sun have a special shine and my heart is finally in the right place.

36. I want to wake up next to you every morning for the rest of my life.

I want to feel your fingers in my hair and your arms around me. If I could wake up like this every morning, I would accept it right away.

37. I just want you to know that you were my last thought when I went to bed last night.

Also, you were my first thought when I woke up this morning. I can’t stop thinking about you and I think I have fallen for you hard.

38. The most beautiful mornings are those spent with you while you are kissing me and cuddling with me.

I love to smell your scent on my skin and take it with me for the rest of the day.

39. After all those wrong ones, I finally found you, the right one.

You understand me so well. You always know what to say to make me feel special. You are the one and I will always love you.

40. In case you didn’t know, I am over the moon when I am with you.

You are the one bright spot in my life and I don’t know what I would do if it wasn’t for you.

41. I never believed in that old saying that there is a strong woman behind every man.

But then I met you and I can finally understand that without you, I wouldn’t be half of the man I am today. Thank you for all your love and support and for making a better man out of me.

42. If I have my whole life to spend with you, it still wouldn’t be enough.

I admit I am greedy and I want you just for myself. If that is my single sin, let them judge me. In the end, I will still choose the same.

43. We all have bad days.

But knowing that after all that happens to me, I will get back to you in the evening makes me capable of going through anything. I am truly, madly, and deeply in love with you. I want to yell it from the rooftops because I want everybody to know how big my love for you really is.

44. The best feeling ever is when you leave the scent of your perfume on my skin.

I swear, I wouldn’t take a shower for days just to feel you close to me at least in this way.

45. Before you came into my life, I was just an ordinary guy with a broken heart.

But all your love and affection toward me transformed me into the most romantic guy on earth and I can’t thank you enough for that. You changed me to the bone and because of you, I am a happy man today.

46. I know I couldn’t find a better person than you.

The day I met you was the day I hit the jackpot. You are all I really need to be happy and you make my heart beat stronger every time I see you.

47. There isn’t a person in my life I am more dedicated than to you.

I want you to know that I will continue investing my energy and all my time into this beautiful story we have. I learn new things about you every single day and I fall in love with you over and over again. You mean the world to me and I couldn’t imagine my life without you.

48. You have brought me so much love, fun, and excitement than anyone else before you.

No matter how much I am down, you can lift me up with just one and hug. That is how much of an impact you have on me.

49. I want you to know that I will be here, not just on your good days but on your bad days as well.

I will always be your support and I will push you forward. I will be the wall you can lean on and your safe harbor. Please, don’t ever forget that.

50. You are the most special person in my life.

I want to make our relationship perfect and I will do everything in my power to keep this beautiful love story in my life. But for that, I will need the help of a special woman. I will need your help, babe.

50 Love Paragraphs For Him

1. No matter how hard I try to occupy my mind with something else, I just keep thinking about our life together.

I keep planning our wedding… Even in my sleep. I think this means my mind is utterly obsessed with you.

2. Thank you for loving me and accepting me unconditionally and providing me with undivided love and attention.

I thank you for all the laughs we’ve shared and the great times we have had. You’ve always been my rock in hard situations and the sunshine when it’s cloudy outside. You’re my everything and I am crazy about you.

3. I’ve seen angels in the sky...

I’ve seen snowfall in July, I’ve seen things you can only imagine, but I still haven’t seen anything sweeter than you.

4. One day after many years, we will meet again and we will be shy to talk to each other.

I will say that I am married, that I have kids, and that I am happy. But when I turn my back on you and leave, I will just whisper that I gave my son his name after you.

5. I am selfish, impatient, and insecure.

I make mistakes and sometimes I am out of control. But that is who I am and if you don’t want me at my worst, you surely don’t deserve me at my best.

6. Babe, just wanted to let you know...

...that if anyone tries to flirt with me – whether it’s in person or over a text message – I will proudly let them know that I am in a very committed and loving relationship with my amazing boyfriend.

7. No matter how many times we fight or argue, I always want to work it out.

No one could ever take your place. You are amazing in every way and I don’t know what I would do or where I would be if I had never met you. You understand me as no one else can and I can truly relate to you in every way. I mean it when I say that I am yours, and you are mine. I truly love you and will always fight for you.

8. You are my world.

I’ve honestly fallen deeply in love with you and I am not afraid to say it. We have been through thick and thin and we are still going strong. I can’t imagine my life without you by my side. I am crazy about you and I can’t even explain all these feelings inside of me.

9. I know I say I love you all the time, but that’s not enough.

Those three words can’t describe the way I feel about you. You make my tummy do flips and my hands shake. I’ve never loved anyone as much as I love you and I don’t think I will ever love someone this much again. You’re everything I have ever wanted and needed. I am in love with you so much, you’re my everything, my entire heart, my world.

10. You are undoubtedly the most amazing person in my life.

You're so loving, kind, adorable, handsome, cute, funny, sweet, perfect man I have ever met and I am so lucky to have you.

11. You are not perfect. Neither am I.

The two of us will never be perfect. But if you can make me smile, know what I’m thinking, admit that you are just a human being and that you make mistakes, then I want to keep you and not let you go. I will laugh at you while you are laughing at me, scream with you as you get angry, and mourn while you are gone. If you do the same thing, that is the meaning of love!

12. It’s too hard for me to fall asleep tonight.

It’s probably because you’re not here next to me. I miss you so much and wish I could have your strong arms wrapped around me while I sleep.

13. It was so incredibly lovely to hear your amazing voice this morning.

It was the perfect way to start my day and I hope you have a great day ahead of you, my love.

14. When I think of perfection, you immediately come to mind.

I wanted to thank you for being as perfect as you are. For being the light to lead me through the darkness. Picturing my life without you at this point is impossible and I just wanted to let you know that.

15. I can say it a million times and it still won’t be enough: I love you.

Your love is amazing. It’s perfect. It’s GREAT. I’ve seen love before, but not like this. This love is absolutely exceptional. Thank you for being my partner.

16. I just wanted to say thank you for giving me a piece of your heart.

I couldn’t ask for anything better in this entire world. You are so amazing in every way and I love you beyond words.

17. You are so handsome, intelligent, and insightful.

I feel like I’ve won the lottery… like I’m the richest woman in the entire world, all because I have you.

18. Do you believe in magic?

I didn’t until the first time I gazed upon you. I suddenly believed in magic at that moment. It felt as if you had cast a spell on me the very first time we locked eyes. Now I am forever spellbound. Destined to love you with a passion I cannot even describe. I am glad for my curse that draws me to you, for I see it as a blessing.

19. I always catch myself wondering if you are an angel sent down from above to guide me.

Just an angel possesses such grace, beauty, and wisdom. You are full of light and understanding that no one can compete with. I am in love with you, my guardian angel.

20. Darling, it’s safe to say you are my entire reason for being alive.

It’s also safe to say that I’ve fallen deeply in love with you. After everything we’ve been through, the demons we’ve fought and the sadness we’ve endured… we’re still together. Everything we’ve been through has made us stronger. We are unstoppable. Our love is too powerful and we can overcome anything.

21. Never before in my life have I ever been able to commit to anything or anyone.

That was until I finally found you. You will always make me want to be a better person.

22. I swear when I look deep into your eyes I get lost.

I know fate has decided that we only have eyes for each other. I feel as if God’s created your eyes just for me. I know their purpose is to cast a sweet spell over me.

23. Without you here, my life would be so empty.

Without you, I would have and be nothing at all. I would cease to exist. Please, keep me whole.

24. Everyone goes through tough times.

Yes, even me. But, I remind myself it’s okay to have a bad day once in a while because at the end of it I get to come home to you. That’s what keeps me going.

25. Roses are red.

Violets may be blue, but there is no poem on this earth that is truly good enough to tell you how much I am in love with you.

26. I don’t care if you are far away from me.

I don’t care if I am far away from you. I just know that you in the right place where you need to be – in my heart.

27. I don’t like you just on the outside.

I like you on the inside as well. You are such a good person and I am so thankful and blessed to have you in my life.

28. I saw you in my dreams last night.

I kissed you, hugged you, and told you how much I really love you. Will you please make my dreams come true?

29. I am standing here, wearing my heart on my sleeve.

I'm waiting for you to come and melt in my arms. I want you to know how much I care about you and how much you mean to me.

30. When I think of love, I think of you.

When I see beautiful things, I think of you. When I am sad, I think of you. When I am happy, I can feel your presence.

31. You are the air in my lungs.

You are the reason I live and the reason I smile. Always be with me and love me the way you know how.

32. Protect our love like it is the most important thing in your life.

Hide it from curious looks and always tell me how much you love me. Your words give me comfort and they make me feel better. You are medicine for my heart and my soul and I don’t want to lose you.

33. If someone told me that I would love someone the way I love you, I would call them crazy.

But now baby, I can see what real love is and what you are capable of when you truly love someone.

34. It is weird how your life can be empty when the one you love the most is not there.

Don’t you see I love you and need you? Please come back because I just want to give you all of myself.

35. This heart that I have inside has been broken, tortured, and neglected.

But you fixed it. And for that, thank you. It means the world to me.

36. I miss those good morning paragraphs that you used to send me while we were still together.

You are still the only one in my heart and it would mean so much if you could give me another chance.

37. I fell for you because you are not holding me too tight nor too loose.

You are holding me just so I feel it’s enough. Enough to feel your love, support, and enough to feel like I am yours.

38. You make me happy and radiant just with your presence.

I always miss you no matter if you are gone for longer or shorter periods of time.

39. You show me you love me by looking at me like I am the most beautiful woman alive.

You can’t keep your eyes off of me, no matter who is around.

40. You always find time to spend with me no matter how busy you are.

It lets me know I matter. Regardless of what we are doing or for how long, as long as we are together you are happy.

41. You are such a relief.

After all the crappy and emotionally exhausting relationships and after large gaps of time when I was single, I learned to appreciate a man who is good to me all the time. Thank you!

42. I am in love with your beautiful face, but also with your clean heart and soul.

By just sitting next to you, I am over the moon because I know you are just mine.

43. With you, I feel like I never felt before.

You managed to calm down all the storms. You made a gentle woman out of me and I still don’t know how you managed to do it, but I am glad you did.

44. You never play tricks to make me jealous.

You always have your eyes all over me when I get dressed up, but you also think I am cute in my PJs with my hair in a messy bun. My smile is all it takes to make you smile too. You like all of me and that’s just one of the reasons I love you more.

45. It started with wanting to spend more time with you.

I wasn’t even sure what it was back then, just this feeling I had of wanting more. More time, more information about you, more of your presence in general. I’d make excuses to see you, to ask you questions, to come up to you at events, to be in the same place at the same time. I didn’t know it was love then, I just knew I had to find a way to be around you. It was such a simple need. And it still is. I need you in my life. I need to be around you. Your presence, your smile, your very self. You make me so happy.

46. Sometimes you and I seem like a wild dream, but it’s a dream I want to come true.

It seems so impossible. That I should find you, the one other person in this world who fits me so completely and who makes me so happy. Sometimes when we’re together, I’ll look over and you’ll be doing something small—something silly like looking for something to eat in the fridge or scratching your back maybe—and that one small thing causes this surge in my heart. I can’t believe I’m the person who gets to share these moments with you, these small, seemingly insignificant moments. I never thought this would be what my wildest dream would be like, but I’m so glad they’ve come true.

47. You’re my best friend.

The person I can tell all my secrets to, the first person I want to talk to when I wake up, and the last person I want to talk to before I drift off to sleep. When something good happens to me, you’re the first person I want to tell. When I’m troubled by something or if I get bad news, you’re the one I go to for comfort and support. But you’re so much more to me than a friend, or someone who helps me through tough times, you’re the love of my life. You’re my friend, my lover, my comfort, and my strength. I am so lucky to have you.

48. I think I’ve loved you my whole life, only I didn’t know it was you I was loving.

I have always had this feeling inside me that I was meant for something. After meeting you, I knew I was meant to love you. You are my reason for living. I’ve loved you my whole life and with each passing day, my love only grows stronger.

49. Life is better with you in it.

It’s simple really. The world is more beautiful, the days are more fun, moments are more precious. I love having you in my life. I couldn’t imagine it any other way. I only hope you feel the same way. That I can make your life better by having been in it.

50. I'm infatuated with you.

There are times when we’re together, we’ll be out at a restaurant or maybe just at home, sitting on the couch or going about our days, and I’ll look over at you and I’m struck by how much I love you. It’s just like the first time. I see you and it hits me. Only now, unlike the first time, I realize how incredibly lucky I am to have you.

