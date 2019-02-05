How To Make A Guy Fall In Love With You Over Text

Use your way with words.

By Nadine Piat

Let me guess, you have a phone and you also have your heart set on a man and you want him to fall madly in love with you.

People fall in love every day, and while how they fall can vary quite a lot from one person to another, there is no denying the way you connect with a man is critical.

Whether you like texting or not, this mode of communication is here to stay.

Knowing how to text a guy you like can greatly influence the way he feels about you. just as his messages influence the way you feel about him.

If you want to drastically cut down the time it takes to build a deeper bond with a man, then this is for you, because I’m going to reveal how to make someone fall in love over text.

Texting is powerful. You can use texting as the glue that keeps the interest alive with a new man or you can use it to reignite desire and bring playfulness back into an existing relationship.

When you text the man the right way, he’s intrigued and his interest will skyrocket. He will either see you as the keeper you want to be or he will see you as a fun time woman with whom he has no future.

This is why it’s important to know how to text a guy in a way that spikes the right kind of interest — the loving, adoring kind.

So let’s get back to ways make him fall in love over text.

I know this sounds like a big order, but words are powerful and texting is a legitimate way to build a connection.

Here’s what you need to remember about texting a man: if you want him to drool for you and go gaga over you, then you need to talk to his heart in all of your messages. Yes, you want to inspire attraction, but in the early stages, there are ways to ignite his loving feelings that go deeper than a casual connection.

If want to make a man fall in love with you, follow these 7 tips on how to text a guy in a way that has the power to capture his deepest interest.

1. Start with the sassy text.

The first text to make him fall in love over text message is this sassy text. Be different, be unique, and share something about you that’s unpredictable. Men love intriguing women.

Here’s an example of a sassy text to send a man:

“Woke up early today but decided to get up and drive to the beach to watch the sunrise.”

This shows that you’re not like most people who just stay in bed. It also reveals that you’re motivated and a little adventurous. This is alluring without trying to be.

Texting a man like this is effective because it takes the pressure off him to feel as though he always has to take the lead and be creative. This makes him realize that you might be able to add something to his life. It makes you more interesting and captivating.

Be sure not to advertise falsely. Don’t tell him you’re doing something you’re not, like skydiving. Lies catch up with us and are never a good start to any romance.

2. Next, move on to the cute text.

Put a smile on his face by sending him a cute little text about something you’re doing and he is not there to share. Or send something sweet and funny to let him know you’re thinking about him even when you’re not together.

Men like attention. And while he might never admit it, he loves to know you’re thinking about him when you’re not together.

Too many women actually discourage men when, in fact, what most men need is more encouragement.

Here's an example of a cute text you could send:

“I can’t stop smiling all day just thinking about you.”

This is a sure winner. This kind of text tells him that he's made an impression and you’re still thinking about him, which is encourages him. This kind of text goes straight to a man’s heart and ego without being too obviously flattering. Whatever you hear, men love a little bit of an ego pampering. They like to know that they’re best even, if they don’t let it on.

Also, men like cute. Period. It’s one of those things that makes them feel strong and powerful enough to take on the world.

Just be careful not to flatter him too much. Think drip feeding, not mushy overfeeding.

If you’re too grandiose about how amazing he is, he might think it’s strange and like you have unrealistic expectations.

3. Now you're ready for the funny, quirky text.

If I may paraphrase, laughter makes the heart grow fonder. If you can make him laugh, you can make him yours.

In case you’re wondering how exactly to make a guy laugh over text, let me tell that you pretty much anything goes; as long as it’s funny to you, you should be all right.

Here are a few random "fun facts" style texts you can send:

“I just heard that it’s impossible to sneeze with your eyes open.”

“Did you know chewing gum while peeling onions will keep you from crying? Want to try it?”

“This is kind of strange. I found out what’s called a French kiss in the English speaking world is known as an English kiss in France.”

Humor is hugely powerful to build a connection with a man. The way to anyone’s heart, yours included, is through their funny bone.

4. Move on to the straight-up text.

This is a hot classic in the digital age. The straight-up text tells him that you’re a no-nonsense kind of woman who is confident enough to express what she wants rather than wait for the man to call all the shots.

Here's an example of a straight-up text:

“I just want you to know I really like you. That is all.”

Most men don’t like beating around the bush. They like and appreciate directness and confidence In a woman. By taking the lead occasionally, you’re telling him that you’re an empowered woman who can contribute your fair share to the relationship.

Yes, you like him to lead and he likes to lead. And he also values a woman who’s engaged and engaging, not always needing him to prove himself at every turn.

When you do this from the heart, he will receive it with gratitude.

In fact, if, after weeks of calling and texting a woman, she doesn’t start reciprocating, a man is likely to lose interest. Men feel like a woman who doesn’t reach out at all is either not that interested, lack confidences or is playing games.

These kind of men are looking for a co-pilot in life, not a passenger.

Now that you know what sort of texts to send a man to get his heart beating faster for you, here a couple of advanced tips for your texting strategy.

5. Be more assumptive in your messages.

You might be wondering what on earth this means, particularly when most of us have been brought up to never assume anything about anyone.

In the world of texting, however, this is magic.

If you want to meet up with the guy rather than wait for him to ask you out, you can send him a text message in a way that suggests you already know that he would, of course, want to join you.

Here's an example of an assumptive text:

“I just heard about the best new series on Netflix. Let's watch it together tonight!"

This is attractive and alluring to a guy because you’re assuming his answer is a yes and you’re approaching him with pure confidence.

He will love you for this, and you can use this type of flirty text for anything you could do together that fits.

6. Don’t overindulge in texting a man at the expense of everything else in your life.

A sure-fire way to get a man hooked is to be careful not over-text him.

For example, if you’re exercising and texting him would stop the flow of your workout, why would you read and respond to his texts before you're done?

When you do this, you’re not honoring yourself completely. Perhaps wait to respond until you're showered and settled again, or you can send a quick text telling him you’re about to exercise and that you’ll respond later when you're free again.

The same goes for when you're already busy doing anything. Sure, he will like the attention and knowing you’re prioritizing him, but he'll also wonder why you’re not doing what you were supposed to be doing and what other people you're letting down might be thinking of you.

Not being present and available to your friends, your workout routine or your work is not what you call positive behavior.

Don’t be a slave to technology or to him. He will love you for this and he will also love it when you spend time with him and you’re not constantly texting anyone else.

7. Don’t flood him with texts.

Texting should be like a tennis match. You wait for him to return the ball before you send one back.

While texting is important in a budding romantic relationship, if done excessively, it creates a false form of attachment.

Being clingy or needy in your tone or texting at a stalker-like frequency is not what quality men find attractive.

If this sounds like you, I encourage you to have better texting boundaries and etiquette, not only to keep him interested, but to honor yourself. Text from a place of self-love and flow versus neediness and force.

Again, exercising healthy texting habits builds respect and interest.

He’ll know you have a full life without him, and that’s pretty appealing.

Nadine Piat is a certified coach, author, speaker and creator of four bestselling relationship programs, including Unlock His Heart and Never Lose Him. She has over 10 years of experience teaching people how to build attraction, create soulful love, cultivate unshakeable confidence, bolster their self-worth, and gracefully communicate.

This article was originally published at The Mind's Journal. Reprinted with permission from the author.