100 Love Paragraphs For Her To See Just How Much She Means To You

The perfect words to explain how you feel.

Women love it when men are super sweet and write love paragraphs just for her.

We melt when the important person in our life says something that truly touches us.

Men are known for being super strong and manly, but not necessarily emotional — but that doesn't mean they can't be!

Men can actually be very in-tune with their feelings.

My grandfather is the perfect picture of this. He and my grandmother have been together for almost 60 years!

He still, to this day, leaves her little sweet notes around the house and he does his best to keep her happy. My grandfather is only happy when she is.

They have this soul-deep connection that I can only hope I will find with someone. And through thick and thin, nothing has broken their bond because of how much they love each other.

My grandmother is always touched by every little expression of love he shows her. They are very much, if not more, in love with each other as the day they first met.

I love to look at their relationship because it sets an example of how love should be. They are true soulmates and will be connected to each other for forever.

That's what everyone looks for when they are in relationships. We all want forever with that special person that makes your heart skip a beat.

Little love notes to your partner remind them that even if they are not with you at the moment, they are always thinking about you. You know that they thought deeply about what to say to make you smile and to make your day.

I think that above all else, women just want to be loved and appreciated in life.

So, here are one hundred love paragraphs for her that will show her how much you love her.

And a great idea would be to use sticky notes and hide them in her purse, wallet, laptop, book, etc.

She will be able to find sweet little notes from you when she least expects it and fall deeper and deeper in love with you.

'I love you' paragraphs for her

1. "You are my happiness the only treasure I adore with a complete passion. Since the day you came into my world; my life has never remained the same. You brought an endless smile to my face, amazing joy to my heart, baby I love you!"

2. "My love for you has no beginning and no end. It is cyclical, like life. It is ever-flowing, like the oceans. [And} It is as boundless as the sky and as vast as the universe. When I see your face, I see my past, my present, my future. When I hold your hand I feel everything inside of me expand. You are my everything. I will love you forever."

3. "When you came into my life I left all my past behind me, I just love this newly found love that is making me feel like a baby again, my sugar I adore you so much."

4. "I must be the luckiest man in the world to have such a special person for their love. When I am next to you, I am always pinching myself to confirm that what I am seeing is real. You are everything that I ever needed in this life and I cannot imagine life without you. I love you, darling."

5. "You are my strength. You are not only the sails that steer my ship, but you are also the waves below that carry me. Without you, I would cease to have a backbone, as you are the entire foundation holding me up. I could never think of a day where you are not with me. I imagine if that day came, I would become weak. I would crumble into a coward. But together we are strong. We are unstoppable. That is why I love you."

6. "Listen to me, okay? I’m in love with you. I love you every second of the day. And I’ve never loved anyone as I love you. I cry over you not because I’m in pain but because I feel so blessed that I just can’t hide my emotions. You are on my mind every moment. I’ve never missed anyone as I miss you. You are someone special to me. Please be with me forever and ever."

7. "I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you simply, without problems or pride: I love you in this way because I do not know any other way of loving but this, in which there is no I or you, so intimate that your hand upon my chest is my hand, so intimate that when I fall asleep your eyes close." —Pablo Neruda, 100 Love Sonnets

8. "With ferocity filled with tenderness, you have captured my soul and every bit of me, making me feel like the only man in the world. Life without you is like living without a backbone system. Your raft of love and kindness has held me afloat and will keep on lighting our path. I promise to never leave you."

9. "Just so you know, I love you more than the life I lead. I would walk miles for you without as much as looking back to see the trail of my blood following me. I don’t love you because I feel like it; I do it because my life is hinged on it."

10. "Even if I say ‘I love you’ to you a trillion times, it is simply not enough. Words are never enough to express what I feel for you. My feelings for you are just so amazing that it makes me high. It is just amazing to have you as my soul mate. You are my everything."

11. "I can only use so many words in the dictionary to show you how much I love you. I love you so much that you are always on my mind, putting a smile on my face and making my heart skip a beat. There are so many ways for me to express my love and I plan on showing you just how much love I have for you for the rest of my life. I hope that my actions let you know the extent of my affection, adoration, and commitment to you."

12. "So just to brag on my amazing girlfriend for a minute! You are so sweet and I’m so blessed to have such a thoughtful wonderful woman in my life. I absolutely love you, honey! I can’t wait to start the rest of my life with you!! You mean the absolute world to me and I’m so happy to have you! Thank you for continuing to make me happy every single day! You’re beyond perfect."

13. "I want you every second of every day from now until the end of forever. I didn’t believe in love, and now I understand that I just spent my time gratuitously. But, being with you has changed my outlook on love and life entirely. I now know true love exists… Because I found it with you. I love you."

14. "You are my match made in heaven. Whenever I need you, you are there to lift me up. I am so incredibly fortunate to have crossed paths with you in the beginning. I am so lucky that you are my girlfriend. We, together, come to this beautiful point in our lives. A point where I find that I cannot wait to build with you, grow with you and face the future with you. You are everything I could ever want to imagine. I will never stop loving you. That I can promise."

15. "I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you simply, without problems or pride: I love you in this way because I do not know any other way of loving but this, in which there is no I or you, so intimate that your hand upon my chest is my hand, so intimate that when I fall asleep your eyes close." —Pablo Neruda

16. "I love you. That is all I know. I hope that you know that I will always be there for you. Not just for the good times when we are celebrating and enjoying life, but for the bad times as well. When you are sad, stressed out, or angry, just know that I will be by your side to see you through the tough times. I will hold your hand and lead you through the storm. And when things are going great, I will be there to cheer you on and dance with you."

17. "I want you to know that there’s no one who can replace you. The way you look. The way you always know what I am thinking about. The way you give me a hug when I need it the most. The way you listen to me. It’s all priceless. You have touched me more than I ever thought you could. I am head over heels in love with you."

18. "You are my everything! I can’t imagine a day without your hugs and kisses and I feel so safe when I am with you. I love you to the moon and back, babe."

19. "I will love you forever! No matter what happens, I will choose you every single day and I will never stop doing that. You are my everything and I am so thankful to have you in my life!"

Long love paragraphs for her

20. "I want you to know that you are the most important thing in my life. You’re the reason I do everything. When I get up in the morning, I feel so grateful for every second I have with you and have here on earth. You give my life meaning, you give my days such joy, you are the reason I smile. Thank you for being with me, for joining me on this journey through life. Your love is everything to me."

21. "Watching you walk across a room is the greatest gift. The way you move is so graceful and easy. The way you smile makes me feel at peace. Knowing you’re walking towards me is a feeling so hard to describe. It’s like coming home, a comfort, only the home is coming to me. I will never know such love, such peace, as you. You’re my home."

22. "Our love is something that is truly special and there is no other love like ours in the world. I feel as if I have won the lottery with you, someone who is so special and magical, who makes my life and my world a thousand times better just by being there. When I look at you, I know that I have truly hit the jackpot. All you have to do in order to warm my heart is to be the loving, caring person that you are. Together, we can do so much and help each other realize our dreams because we truly have a love that is special."

23. "You’re my best friend. The person I can tell all my secrets to, the first person I want to talk to when I wake up, and the last person I want to talk to before I drift off to sleep. When something good happens to me, you’re the first person I want to tell. When I’m troubled by something or if I get bad news, you’re the one I go to for comfort and support. But you’re so much more to me than a friend, you’re the love of my life. You’re my friend, my lover, my comfort, and my strength. I am so lucky to have you. I just wanted you to know how happy I am to have you in my life."

24. "You have always been my biggest supporter and fan. You’ve always had my back and in your eyes, I can do nothing wrong which has built my confidence throughout my life. Thank you, darling, for loving me unconditionally and forever! You have made me the man I am today and I will always love you with all my heart. People say they would love to have a wife that would do anything for her husband. I have that in you and I appreciate all that you do and have always done in my life. You will be the love in my heart to eternity."

25. "You are my match made in heaven. There is never a second where you aren’t there to lift me up when I need you to. I am so incredibly fortunate to have crossed paths with you in the beginning. It has brought us to this beautiful point in our lives. A point where I find that I cannot wait to build with you, grow with you, and face the future with you. You are everything I could ever want in a woman. I will never want anything or anyone else. That I can promise."

26. "I wanted to take the time to tell you just how much you mean to me. You’ve become a rock in my life, something solid and secure I can lean on. Knowing you’re by my side makes me so eternally grateful, I can hardly put it into words. I had felt happiness before, but nothing prepared me for the happiness I feel when I’m with you. I don’t know what I said or did that made me lucky enough to deserve you, but I will spend the rest of my life trying to be the best man I can be so that you can be proud. Thank you for all that you do and have done for me. You have taught me what it is to love. You’ve shown me how beautiful life can be."

27. "When you feel weak, I am here to be strong for you. When you are strong, I’m here to lift you up and make you stronger. When you are sad, I am here to bring a smile to your face. And when you are happy, I am here to enjoy every minute of it. Because you do all these things for me. When I am weak, you give me strength. When I am sad, you can make me smile every time. I am so grateful for you and our life together. I have found my perfect partner. I am here for you. I will always be here and you will always have my heart."

28. "I hope you know how much you mean to me. You are such an important part of my life. In fact, you are the center of my life. Everything I do is for us and I hope you know that I am always trying to do the right thing that will make our relationship a stronger one. You have inspired me to be the best version of myself that I can possibly be and I hope that I can somehow repay you for everything that you have done for me. Without you, I would be a completely different person. You have taught me so much about life and because of you, I truly know what love is."

29. "I have for the first time found what I can truly love—I have found you. You are my sympathy—my better self—my good angel; I am bound to you with a strong attachment. I think you are good, gifted, lovely: a fervent, a solemn passion is conceived in my heart; it leans to you, draws you to my center and spring of life, wraps my existence about you—and, kindling in pure, powerful flame, fuses you and me in one." —Charlotte Brontë, Jane Eyre

30. "You are my match made in heaven. There is never a second where you aren’t there to lift me up when I need you to. I am so incredibly fortunate to have crossed paths with you in the beginning. It has brought us to this beautiful point in our lives. A point where I find that I cannot wait to build with you, grow with you and face the future with you. You are everything I could ever want in a woman. I will never want anything or anyone else. That I can promise."

31. "Whenever I’m with you, I’m different, but in a good way. I smile and laugh more, and I don’t have to pretend that everything is okay. With you, I can drop the facade and just feel and express everything genuinely. I no longer feel hurt and alone and instead, I feel safe and loved. You’re so easy to talk to, to open up to. And in turn, everything you say resonates with me like no other. You have shown me that in this world filled with apathy, there is one person who can love me for who I really am. I really appreciate you being here because, with you, I’m different. With you, I’m happy."

32. "You have always been my biggest supporter and fan. You’ve always had my back and in your eyes, I can do nothing wrong which has built my confidence throughout my life. Thank you, darling, for loving me unconditionally and forever! You have made me the man I am today and I will always love you with all my heart. People say they would love to have a wife that would do anything for her husband. I have that in you and I appreciate all that you do and have always done in my life. You will be the love in my heart to eternity."

33. "You are beautiful from the inside out, baby. Forgive me for saying that you are dangerously beautiful because that’s the best way to describe you. You are the sun that brightens my days and the moon that adorns my somber nights. I must confess that the only time I think properly is when you are out of my sight. Apart from that, I think of different ways to impress and make you happy. Seeing your smile brings me a heavenly peace that cannot rube describe. Keep showing me your sweet, pure, alluring, unhidden, priceless nature. Without you, I am certain that bleakness and emptiness would have enveloped my heart. Let me remind you at this moment that you are my everything, wifey. No one and nothing can ever take your place."

34. "I am a man. That’s superb. But I am a man in love. In a world where incessant heartbreaks are looming, it is almost insane to find your soulmate this soon. I am grateful to have found you. Believe me, honey, I had no hope of finding my actual soulmate. I had planned on settling for anyone, just for the sake. Drowning in love is what I never bargained for. But here I am, living my best life with you. I have you to thank you for accepting me just the way I am, notwithstanding my excesses and baggage. You make everything feel simpler, babe: I will keep choosing you over and over again."

35. "Thank you for being alive at such a time. But most of all, thank you for being my best friend, partner, and confidant. I could never explain or express how much I love you. For being genuine, forgiving, understanding, loving and kind, thank you. You have proven over and over again that you don’t conform to the negativity around us, but rather stick to your morals. Even after meeting all my flaws, you still loved me and called me yours. Cheers to the happy days ahead and a happily ever after love story."

36. "Call me a fool, but I would rather be your fool than be the wisest man devoid of the joy of loving you. I do hope that my time with you shall be remarkable with every act of tender affection I show you. Believe me, baby, you make me come alive in ways I never expected. If there were translators that specialized in simplifying the words inscribed on my heart for you, I wouldn’t mind hiring one at any cost. Don’t make me go away, my love. Please, allow me to prove my unflinching love for you. I promise you won’t regret having me as your lover."

37. "Never in a million years, would I have imagined what having a real soulmate would feel like. Until now, I had no clue how much I missed. Thank you for coming to my rescue and for helping me experience the best parts of myself. Your beauty combined with brains has helped me through thick and thin. This is just a shorter way of telling you that I find my purpose in you and through you. I couldn’t find a better person to spend the rest of my life with."

38. "Life is beautiful, that I know. Its beauty is transformed when life encounters love in its purest form. I am sure that there is nothing I can do to merit or receive love so that I won’t boast with what I have done or how I should have it. My reason for writing this love note is borne out of deep humility to acknowledge my luck in enjoying a life of transformed beauty, all because you waltzed into my life. Baby, do me a favor by making yourself available for the outpouring of my appreciation from a grateful heart. The merry sound of your laughter is a tonic to my soul. The touch of your hand is healing to my heart. Simply put, the essence of my existence is upheld by your loving presence. I wouldn’t have been this lucky with you if luck wasn’t on my side."

39. "Time stands still whenever thoughts of you fly into my waiting heart. No words exist to define the mushy feeling that envelops me, from the tips of my toes to the strands of my hair anytime I watch you go about your routine chores. In such an occasion and without making it too obvious, I speak under my breath to my vibrating heart to quell its ferocious beating. You are everything I have dreamt of in a woman. To make it clearer, you are the full package I had long fantasized about. There is no way I could keep myself from gaping in wonder at you, even after five years of living under the same roof with you. Oh, baby, I don’t know what to do with you other than to consume you with the fiery fire from my eyes. It is just about the only thing I can do to keep myself from going insane with wonder."

40. "As long as I can remember, the sky above us has been quite stretched out in an endless horizon beyond any human’s reach. That by itself is a terrifying wonder and a reminder that there is a lot that is bigger than me. It brings me also to the reality that I share with you, darling. Tell me, did you ever think we would end up together? Going by the way we started; as sworn enemies who despised the mere footprint of each other, we would rather have our heads off than to allow anything brings us together. But I tell you, baby, we were oblivious of the workings of time and everything it controls. Simply, we are a couple so much in love that we are afraid that we might not be able to survive without each other. I want to make up for the lost time in every way possible. It is my decision, and that stays forever."

41. "Knowing you has been such an amazing adventure. Ever since I met you, I knew that my life would never ever be the same again. Since I have known you, life has never been sweeter. Thanks to you, my life is more exciting and full of happiness. You have helped me open so many doors that I would have left closed and undiscovered if it were not for you. With you, I am bolder, less afraid, and ready to conquer my next adventure. Knowing you, loving you, and being loved by you in return has been the best adventure of my life and I never want our adventure to come to an end."

42. "When people used to say that ‘behind every great man there’s a great woman’ I would cringe. It felt like they were telling me I couldn’t succeed without a woman helping me out. But now that I’ve met you I understand. These days I feel like I can do anything because I know I have you in my corner, pushing me on and inspiring me to be the best person I can be. I hope I can do the same for you, together I know we’re better than we could ever be separated."

43. "Our love is something that is truly special and there is no other love like ours in the world. I feel as if I have won the lottery with you, someone who is so special and magical, who makes my life and my world a thousand times better just by being there. When I look at you, I know that I have truly hit the jackpot. All you have to do in order to warm my heart is be the loving, caring person that you are. Together, we can do so much and help each other realize our dreams because we truly have a love that is special."

44. "You have inspired me to be the best version of myself. I am grateful for all the laughs we’ve shared and the great times we have had. You’ve always been my strength in tough times and the sunshine when it’s cloudy outside. You have brought so much light into my life. You make everything else feel meaningless because the only thing that matters is you. You’re my soulmate and I love you so much. You are love of my life. Without you, I don’t know what I would do. Together, we have created a beautiful world."

45. "No matter how many times we fight or argue, I always want to work it out. You have touched me more profoundly than I ever thought you could. No one could ever take your place. You will always be in my heart. You are amazing in every way and I am better with you. You understand me like no one else can and I can truly relate to you in every way. I mean it when I say that I am yours, and you are mine. I love you and will always fight for you."

46. "At night, there was the feeling that we had come home, feeling no longer alone, waking in the night to find the other one there, and not gone away; all other things were unreal. We slept when we were tired and if we woke the other one woke too so one was not alone. Often a man wishes to be alone and a woman wishes to be alone too and if they love each other they are jealous of that in each other, but I can truly say we never felt that. We could feel alone when we were together, alone against the others. We were never lonely and never afraid when we were together." —Ernest Hemingway

47. "Upon my soul I have loved you to the extreme. I wish you could know the tenderness with which I continually brood over your different aspects of countenance, action and dress. I see you come down in the morning: I see you meet me at the Window. I see everything over again eternally that I ever have seen… If I am destined to be happy with you here — how short is the longest life. I wish to believe in immortality. I wish to live with you forever… Let me be but certain that you are mine heart and soul, and I could die more happily than I could otherwise live." —John Keats

48. "You are my perfect match, you are always there to pick me up when I am down, you always knows how to put a smile on my face and gives me the motivation to continue to try and be the best I can. I honestly never thought I would get so lucky but I guess there’s always a surprise waiting for you to make you want to be better, not just for other people but for yourself. Thank you for helping me grow In confidence, to push me to success, and to still want to continue moving forward every day no matter how tough the day can be. I love you."

49. "Before you, my life was so much harder and darker. Before you were by my side, I felt so cold and alone. My blind eyes were desperately waiting for the sight of you. I never knew what warmth and love truly felt like until you were here. You and your love make me change myself for the greater good. My happiness is to be near you. Without you, I would still feel lost, cold, and alone. Thank you for being the map that guided me home. Thank you for being my sweetheart, my angel, and my everything."

50. "You have always been my biggest supporter and fan. You’ve always had my back and in your eyes, I can do nothing wrong which has built my confidence throughout my life. Thank you, darling, for loving me unconditionally and forever! You have made me the man I am today and I will always love you with all my heart. People say they would love to have a wife that would do anything for her husband. I have that in you and I appreciate all that you do and have always done in my life. You will be the love in my heart to eternity."

51. "When I look at you, I always feel so much stronger and surer of myself. When I think about you, I feel so happy knowing that there is someone out there in the world who loves me as much as I love them. You always make me feel like anything in this world is possible. With your love, it really does feel like I can do anything that I set my mind to. Your love is a miracle that I am so happy to have received. Being with you is a special feeling that I never want to lose. Knowing you and having you in my life has filled me with so much hope and a deeper sense of appreciation for everything that I have in my life. Because of you, I feel special and I know that what we have together is special. I am sure that we spend the rest of my life together."

52. "Being in love with you is like falling into a blissful sleep. It happens slowly, then I find myself asleep. I then find myself never wanting to wake up again. Falling for you was the best thing that happened to me. I still don’t want to wake up and I hope that I never have to. The best love is the kind that awakens the soul and makes us reach for more, that plants a fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds. And that’s what you’ve given me. You are the girl of my dreams in real life. I hope that you do not fade away, but that you stay with me forever."

53. "I just wanted to let you know how much I appreciate having you in my life. For helping me through the bad times and being there to help me celebrate the good times, I cherish all of the moments that we share together. There aren’t enough words in the dictionary for me to tell you how glad I am to have you in my life. I am so lucky to have you by my side. Everything you do for me never goes unnoticed. I don’t know what I did to deserve someone as wonderful as you, but I am eternally grateful to have your love, support, and affection. Thank you for being you, and for having me by your side."

54. "Now, I’m not going to deny that I was aware of your beauty. But the point is, this has nothing to do with your beauty. As I got to know you, I began to realize that beauty was the least of your qualities. I became fascinated by your goodness. I was drawn in by it. I didn’t understand what was happening to me. And it was only when I began to feel actual, physical pain every time you left the room that it finally dawned on me: I was in love, for the first time in my life. I knew it was hopeless, but that didn’t matter to me. And it’s not that I want to have you. All I want is to deserve you. Tell me what to do. Show me how to behave. I’ll do anything you say." —Choderlos de Laclos, Dangerous Liaisons

55. "What we have together is unique. It is a special bond that is strong and unbreakable. We can make it through anything we encounter and we only grow stronger from the trials we face together. Together, we are strong. Being with you has made me a better person and I can’t believe that I found you. Ever since I met you, I never want to let you go. The attraction that you and I share is one that is so intense and I never want to be separated from you."

56. "But if you please to do the office of a true loyal mistress and friend, and to give up yourself body and heart to me, who will be, and have been, your most loyal servant, (if your rigor does not forbid me) I promise you that not only the name shall be given you, but also that I will take you for my only mistress, casting off all others besides you out of my thoughts and affections, and serve you only. I beseech you to give an entire answer to this my rude letter, that I may know on what and how far I may depend. And if it does not please you to answer me in writing, appoint someplace where I may have it by word of mouth, and I will go thither with all my heart. No more, for fear of tiring you." —Henry VII to Anne Boleyn

57. "When you fall in love, it is a temporary madness. It erupts like an earthquake, and then it subsides. And when it subsides, you have to make a decision. You have to work out whether your roots are to become so entwined together that it is inconceivable that you should ever part. Because this is what love is. Love is not breathlessness, it is not excitement, it is not the desire to mate every second of the day. It is not lying awake at night imagining that he is kissing every part of your body. No … don’t blush. I am telling you some truths. For that is just being in love; which any of us can convince ourselves we are. Love itself is what is left over when being in love has burned away. Doesn’t sound very exciting, does it? But it is!” —Corelli’s Mandolin by Louis de Bernières

58. “You can give without loving, but you can never love without giving. The great acts of love are done by those who are habitually performing small acts of kindness. We pardon to the extent that we love. Love is knowing that even when you are alone, you will never be lonely again. And great happiness of life is the conviction that we are loved. Loved for ourselves. And even loved in spite of ourselves.” —Les Miserables by Victor Hugo

59. “When he looked into her eyes, he learned the most important part of the language that all the world spoke — the language that everyone on Earth was capable of understanding in their heart. It was love. Something older than humanity, more ancient than the desert. What the boy felt at that moment was that he was in the presence of the only woman in his life, and that, with no need for words, she recognized the same thing. Because when you know the language, it’s easy to understand that someone in the world awaits you, whether it’s in the middle of the desert or in some great city. And when two such people encounter each other, the past and the future become unimportant. There is only that moment and the incredible certainty that everything under the sun has been written by one hand only. It is the hand that evokes love and creates a twin soul for every person in the world. Without such love, one’s dreams would have no meaning.” —The Alchemist, by Paulo Coelho

60. "I don’t know what I did to deserve someone as wonderful as you. But I am so grateful to have your love, support, and affection. Thank you for being you, and for having me by your side. Your presence in a room makes my light feel so much lighter and my heart yearns for you when you are far away from me. Now that we are miles apart, I cannot wait until we are together again. When I see you again, I will never want to leave your side. You are the only person in the world I can imagine building a life with. From the bad times to the wonderful times, with both heartbreak and laughter, you are still my person."

61. "Whenever I am with you, it is like having my emotional batteries recharged with joy. Your smile radiates into me. Your touch sends little shivers through my body. Your presence pleases my mind and your soul pours peace on mine. I am in love with you, completely and with no reservation, in a way that is wonderful. It is great to know that you exist in my life. It doesn’t matter why or for how long. It is an amazing feeling to open my eyes in the morning and know that you are a part of my life."

Short love paragraphs for her

62. "I don’t know what I did to deserve someone as wonderful as you, but I am eternally grateful to have your love, support, and affection. Thank you for being you, and for having me by your side."

63. "In love alphabets, ‘U’ and ‘I’ were placed close to each other because Without U (You), I (am) nothing. I find my purpose in your sight and I exist for your love forever."

64. "So it’s not gonna be easy. It’s gonna be really hard. We’re gonna have to work at this every day, but I want to do that because I want you. I want all of you, forever, you and me, every day." —The Notebook

65. "The important thing is I don’t want to be without you for the next 20 years, or 40, or however many there are. I’ve gotten very used to being happy and I love you very much indeed." —Ronald Reagan love letter to Nancy Reagan

66. "Pretty eyes, you are killing me slowly with your love. I am caught up in your trap with no hope that I will make it out alive, even if I attempted to. Dear one, there is nothing much to say other than that I want to be with you regardless of the risks and costs. You have shown me the way that brings to light, every hidden emotion; I am not prepared to go back to where you picked me up from."

67. "Over the years, I have come to admire everything about you. You are an epitome of elegance. Also, you are a powerful woman who wields her influence like a magic wand, causing me to think twice about losing you. Keep this close to your heart: I will forever and always support you in the pursuit of your happiness because you mean so much to me."

68. "Hey cutie pie, I have learned so many things in life through you. I now know what true love means and what it feels like to have someone genuinely love you. Thank you for staying despite the fights and arguments and for always offering a shoulder to lean on. Feel loved and appreciated. You are one of a kind."

69. "I have never experienced such love and appreciation. In such a noisy and busy world, finding someone who genuinely cares about you is a huge blessing. Thank you for putting up with every negative bit about me and helping me see the path of positivity. Because of you, I have faced and overcome all my giants. Nobody compares to you."

70. "I want to spend every second of every day with you. If I could, I would stop eating and sleeping just so that I could devote more time to being with you. You have changed my entire outlook on love. Even though I have been hurt many times, I believe in love again because I have found true love with you."

71. "It’s a rare thing to find both a lover and a best friend in life. It feels so wonderful to have both things in my life. I just want to tell you that I won’t survive a day without you."

72. "Never in my life have I felt more dedicated to anything. I pledge my life and my love to you and I promise to keep investing my time and energy into the wonderful relationship that we have together. Every day I learn something new about you and I am always reminded of how amazing you are. Together, we can have the greatest adventure of all time."

73. "The most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or touched, they are felt with the heart.” —Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, The Little Prince

74. "I have been given the greatest gift in the world: You. No matter how bad my day was, coming home to you lifted my spirits immediately. You are my strength, happiness and destiny. The only time I am truly happy is when I am with you."

75. "Did you know tons of girls try to flirt with me and even use pick-up lines on me? I just proudly tell them that I already have an amazing girlfriend and I am more than honored to be committed to her. Just to let you know that you don’t have to doubt me ever. Ever! I will always be yours from the bottom of the heart because it is only you who has that special place in my life and no one can ever take that."

76. "Love is a choice, a decision, a goal, and of course a way of life, give your best and you will get it back, nothing is lost when you give it t love."

77. “I loved her against reason, against promise, against peace, against hope, against happiness, against all discouragement that could be.” —Great Expectations by Charles Dickens

78. "No relationship is perfect, ever. There are always some ways you have to bend, to compromise, to give something up in order to gain something greater … The love we have for each other is bigger than these small differences. And that’s the key. It’s like a big pie chart, and the love in a relationship has to be the biggest piece. Love can make up for a lot." —Sarah Dessen

79. "You have brought more love and laughter into my life than anyone before. You are not only the perfect amount of silly, but you have eyes full of charm and mischief. You are my lovely girlfriend. Because of you, I know that my prayers were answered."

80. "I have to be honest with you my angel, you are one rare gem, your beauty has laid a song in my heart, I sing it every day with joy in my heart, I feel whole having you as my life partner, I am not teasing you when I say you are perfect for me in every form and proportion, spending my life with you is my utmost desire. You make me loved and cherished."

81. "You have contributed such a great amount of bliss, joy and happiness to my life. With you and you only, I discover a true love that I have never known. Wherever you go, whatever you do, I will be right here waiting for you. I can’t imagine a single day without you. I promise to love you to the end of time."

82. "This is what love does: It makes you want to rewrite the world. It makes you want to choose the characters, build the scenery, guide the plot. The person you love sits across from you, and you want to do everything in your power to make it possible, endlessly possible. And when it’s just the two of you, alone in a room, you can pretend that this is how it is, this is how it will be." —David Levithan

83. "Sometimes when I look at you, I feel I’m gazing at a distant star. It’s dazzling, but the light is from tens of thousands of years ago. Maybe the star doesn’t even exist anymore. Yet sometimes that light seems more real to me than anything." —Haruki Murakami

84. "It has made me better loving you … it has made me wiser, and easier, and brighter. I used to want a great many things before, and to be angry that I did not have them. Theoretically, I was satisfied. I flattered myself that I had limited my wants. But I was subject to irritation; I used to have morbid sterile hateful fits of hunger, of desire. Now I really am satisfied, because I can’t think of anything better." —Henry James

85. "There is no comparison with our love life, together we scaled through thick and thin, the love you have for me is second to none, it’s perfect to say, it will be a grave mistake trying to love another because it will be a failure before it starts, and the truth is I just can’t do without your love."

86. "Do you know the thing I love about you the most? Well, the first thing is your eyes. Yes, your eyes. Your beautiful eyes drew me into you. Your eyes are full of so much strength, beauty, and wisdom. I fell in love with you entirely, heart and soul but I fell in love with your eyes first."

87. "I promise you to forever care for you. I love you and I will move mountains for you if need be. I will keep you out of harm’s way. I will be anything you need at any given time. No matter what you ask of me, I will do it, because you are the love of my life. You are my everything. Forever."

88. "It’s always a pleasure seeing you smile at all times, I derive joy from that awful laughter of yours and its, even more, joy knowing I am the reason behind your beautiful smiles, I don’t think I can bear the sight of you being unhappy even for a second, I will give you my all because you are the queen of my heart."

89. "The love we have is greater than any of the storybooks we’ve read. I am your knight in shining armor and you are my fairytale princess. There is no more perfect tale of love to tell. Our love story is filled with adventure, passion, and trust. We will never give up on each other. No matter what hardship comes our way. I will ensure that we will always live happily ever after."

90. "It’s amazing the love and care you give me on a daily basis it’s unequaled I think I am safer with you, that’s why I am giving all myself to you, because my life is perfect with you, you are a bumper package, and I promise to love you and give you all you need, may God bless you continually for me, because you really deserve much more than I can give you. I love you so much."

91. "Though still in bed, my thoughts go out to you, my Immortal Beloved, Be calm-love me-today-yesterday-what tearful longings for you-you-you-my life-my all-farewell. Oh, continue to love me-never misjudge the most faithful heart of your beloved. Ever thine. Ever mine. Ever ours." —Beethoven

92. "Everyone is furious with me for going back to you, but they don’t understand us. I feel that it is only with you that I can do anything at all. Do remake my ruined life for me, and then our friendship and love will have a different meaning to the world. I wish that when we met at Rouen we had not parted at all. There are such wide abysses now of space and land between us. But we love each other." —Oscar Wilde

93. “If ever there is tomorrow when we’re not together…there is something you must always remember. You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. But the most important thing is, even if we’re apart…I’ll always be with you.” —Winnie the Pooh, by A.A Milne

94. “What greater thing is there for two human souls than to feel that they are joined for life—to strengthen each other in all labor, to rest on each other in all sorrow, to minister to each other in all pain, to be one with each other in silent unspeakable memories at the moment of the last parting?” —Eliot, Adam Bede

95. "Wherever you go, whatever you do, I will be right here waiting for you. Whatever it takes, or how my heart breaks, I will be right here waiting for you!" —Richard Marx, "Right Here Waiting"

96. "You have inspired me to be the best version of myself. I hope that I can somehow repay you for everything that you have done for me. Without you, I would be a completely different person. You have taught me so much about life and because of you, I know what love is."

97. "Every time you walk into a room, I can feel my heart skip a beat. You make the blood in my veins rush through me with a fiery passion. You bring color to my cheeks. You are everything that keeps me going."

98. "I promise you to forever care for you. I give you my word that I will move mountains for you if need be. I will keep you out of harm’s way. I will be anything you need at any given time. No matter what you ask of me, I will do it, because you are the love of my life. You are my everything. Forever."

99. "You are safe with me, I promise. And when you get scared, look me in the eyes, hold me a little tighter, and smile. Because I am not going anywhere!"

100. "It is good to know that you exist in my life. No matter for how long or why. It is good to know I have someone I can lean on when life gets rough."

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, and relationship topics.