50 Short Romantic Love Quotes To Share With Your Partner

Because we love love.

It's sometimes difficult to find the right words in a world where so much has already been said. It seems like every feeling has already been felt.

Quite honestly, it makes me feel a bit unoriginal. But when your favorite person smiles at you from across a room, all that fades away. It’s you and them, and no existential question of, “Am I different from everyone else?” can stop the moment from happening.

People find new romantic words and sayings for love everyday — not to show off, but to express something that is their own.

The human experience is impossible to replicate, and thus, the love quotes that make us feel something other than alone are the ones to hold on to.

People write to feel connected and we read to learn more about ourselves and others. As John Green once said, “Maybe our favorite quotations say more about us than about the stories and people we're quoting.”

Maybe he's right.

There are many theories on soulmates. My personal favorite is that there is one person for you in the world who is your 100%. Throughout life, you will meet 70's and 80's. If you're lucky, you might end up with someone in the 90's. And that's good enough.

But there are a lot of people who are much less cynical than I who believe in people being connected by "the red string of fate". They believe that life contains some magic that leads you exactly to who you’re meant to be with. It's a hopeful perspective and one that I want to be true, but we can never be sure.

The way people talk about the ones they love make me feel as though it might be. Maybe movies have gotten to my head; poets and songwriters have painted too pretty a picture of the world; or perhaps they know something I don't. And I really hope to learn it one day.

If you are lucky enough to find your other half, these short, romantic love quotes are for you.

1. Love is worth it.

"I will never stop trying. Because when you find the one, you never give up." —​ "Crazy Stupid Love"

2. You're all I want.

"I never want to stop making memories with you." — Pierre Jeanty

3. We contain a universe within ourselves.

"And in her smile I see something more beautiful than the stars." — Beth Revis​, "Across the Universe"

4. You love someone for who they are, not just the parts that you like.

"I knew the second I met you that there was something about you I needed. Turns out it wasn’t something about you at all. It was just you." —​ Jamie McGuire

5. You either accept someone as they are, or not at all.

"All that you are is all that I’ll ever need." — Ed Sheeran​, "Tenerife Sea"

6. Love should come naturally.

"I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you simply, without problems or pride: I love you in this way because I don't know any other way of loving." — Pablo Neruda

7. Love is simultaneously very and very public.

"I love you as one loves certain dark things, secretly, between the shadow and the soul." — Pablo Neruda

8. We all believe in a love so powerful it consumes you.

"Death cannot stop true love. All it can do is delay it for a while." — "The Princess Bride"

9. Forever with you sounds perfect.

"I want all of you, forever, you and me, every day." — Nicholas Sparks, "The Notebook"

10. If you love someone genuinely, they'll love you in return.

"What do you want? You want the moon? Just say the word and I'll throw a lasso around it and pull it down. Hey. That's a pretty good idea. I'll give you the moon,​" — "It's A Wonderful Life"

11. Real love makes you want to be the best version of yourself for your partner.

"You make me want to be a better man." — "As Good As It Gets"

12. Home isn't always a place.

"I knew it the very first time I touched her. It was like coming home." —​ "Sleepless in Seattle"

13. Love is risky.

"It would be a privilege to have my heart broken by you." — "The Fault In Our Stars"

14. When you find someone you love, don't let them go.

"It seems right now that all I’ve ever done in my life is making my way here to you." — "The Bridges of Madison County"

15. When they are always on your mind.

"I love that you are the last person I want to talk to before I go to sleep at night." — "When Harry Met Sally"

16. The key to loving someone properly is not to lose yourself within them, but to find parts of yourself through them.

"Take love, multiply it by infinity and take it to the depths of forever, and you still have only a glimpse of how I feel for you." — "Meet Joe Black"

17. When you love someone, you see them everywhere.

"He stepped down, trying not to look long at her, as if she were the sun, yet he saw her, like the sun, even without looking." — Leo Tolstoy, "Anna Karenina"

18. Beauty is everlasting.

"Here's looking at you, kid." — "Casablanca"

19. Your partner is an extension of yourself.

"Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same." —​ Emily Brontë, "Wuthering Heights"

20. You fall in love everyday, even if it's with the same person over and over again.

"Each time you happen to me all over again." — Edith Wharton, "The Age of Innocence"

21. When you love someone, you have something to lose.

"Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage." — Lao Tzu

22. You just get each other.

"You don’t love someone for their looks, or their clothes, or for their fancy car, but because they sing a song only you can hear." — Oscar Wilde

23. Love is all about vulnerability.

"To be fully seen by somebody, then, and be loved anyhow — this is a human offering that can border on miraculous." — Elizabeth Gilbert

24. Everyone teaches us something new.

"If I know what love is, it is because of you." — Hermann Hesse

25. True love is once in a lifetime.

"Only once in your life, I truly believe, you find someone who can completely turn your world around." — Bob Marley

26. Live in the moment and enjoy what you have.

"You may not be her first, her last, or her only. She loved before she may love again. But if she loves you now, what else matters?" — Bob Marley

27. Always strive to be better than you were the day before.

"I want to do with you what spring does with the cherry trees." ― Pablo Neruda

28. The best loves are the ones that can destroy you.

“Maybe ... you'll fall in love with me all over again."

"Hell," I said, "I love you enough now. What do you want to do? Ruin me?"

"Yes. I want to ruin you."

"Good," I said. "That's what I want too.” ― Ernest Hemingway, "A Farewell To Arms"

29. Show someone who you really are and they'll never forget you.

"If you remember me, then I don't care if everyone else forgets." ― Haruki Murakami, "Kafka on the Shore"

30. Sometimes all you need to make it through is each other.

"The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." — Audrey Hepburn

31. You're exactly where you're supposed to be with exactly who you're supposed to be with.

"So, I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you." ― Paulo Coehlo

32. Like all stories, love has a beginning and an end.

"I love her, and that’s the beginning and end of everything." — F. Scott Fitzgerald ​​

33. Sometimes you just know you found the one.

"I think I'd miss you even if we never met." — "The Wedding Date"

34. When they make your world a better place.

"I hope you don’t mind that I put down in words how wonderful life is while you’re in the world.” — Elton John, "Your Song"

35. To love someone and to like them are two very different things.

"I love you and I like you." — Leslie Knope, "Parks & Recreation"

36. Love makes us better people.

"All I understood was that she was the girl I sat up every night thinking about and when I'm with her I feel happy to be alive, like I can do anything, even talk to you like this. So that's what I feel is love, when I'm better because she's here." — "Boy Meets World"

37. Be with the person who brightens your darkest days.

"It's like, it's not even real to me. It's like, my life, isn't even real to me, unless you're there, and you're in it, and I'm sharing it with you." — "Gilmore Girls"

38. Sometimes you don't realize that you love someone until you lose them.

"I love you. I knew it the minute I met you. I’m sorry it took so long for me to catch up. I just got stuck." — "The Silver Linings Playbook"

39. Everything happens for a reason.

"It’s like in that moment the whole universe existed just to bring us together." — "Serendipity"

40. You can't expect everyone to love you, but the right people will.

"I’ve come here with no expectations, only to profess, now that I am at liberty to do so, that my heart is, and always will be, yours." — Jane Austen, "Sense and Sensibility"

41. Be with the person who makes you feel like the best version of yourself.

"I love you not because of who you are, but because of who I am when I am with you." — Roy Croft

42. Date your best friend.

"Love is a friendship set to music." — Joseph Campbell

43. Show you care.

"Love isn't about ridiculous little words. Love is about grand gestures. Love is about airplanes pulling banners over stadiums, proposals on jumbo-trons, giant words in sky writing. Love is about going that extra mile even if it hurts, letting it al hang out there. Love is about finding courage inside of you that you didn't even know was there." — "Little Manhattan"

44. The Grinch's heart grew 3 sizes bigger that day.

"Since I met you this small town hasn't got room for my big feelings." — Bjork, "Violently Happy"

45. Be with someone who makes you feel loved all the time.

"Chemistry is you touching my arm and setting fire to my mind."— Nayyirah Waheed​

46. Actions speak louder than words.

"How odd I can have all this inside me and to you it’s just words." — David Foster Wallace

47. I love you for who you are, not who you're not.

"I like you very much. Just as you are." — "Bridget Jones’ Diary"

48. Love is too small of a word to describe the feelings you have for someone.

"We loved with a love that was more than love." — Edgar Allen Poe, “Annabel Lee"

49. Love is worth the risk.

"From the moment I saw her I knew this one was worth the broken heart." ― Atticus

50. Love is there when you need it most.

"If you were in an accident, I wouldn’t stop for red lights." — "The West Wing"

Alyssa Asaro is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.