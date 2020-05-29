What Is The Spiritual Meaning Of A Moth?

I've always wondered why moths were so annoying.

Who would have thought a moth would be counted among the totem animals or hold spiritual meaning? But, they do.

In my eyes, a moth is just an ugly butterfly, but according to science, moths aren't butterflies at all.

While a butterfly isn't nocturnal, a moth is nocturnal, so that's one thing that differs the two insects from one another.

The thing with moths is that there are a lot of them - over 160,000 species, to be exact.

While they're so prominent, they might as well be annoying, but just like all things in life, they too have a spiritual meaning to them.

What does it mean to see a moth, spiritually?

When it comes to the spiritual meaning of a moth, it's similar to that of a butterfly, but we've already established that the two insects are different from one another.

Moths tend to represent wisdom, truth, concealment, secrets, subtlety, faith, determination, vulnerability, and weakness.

With wisdom comes experience that we can draw upon in times of need.

With truth comes honesty, in which it's important to never lie to yourself or anyone really because then you not only have to remember a weave of lies, but you're cheating yourself of what you're meant to have.

Lying never brings on anything good, and it messes with what's meant for you.

Concealment is when you're hiding bits and pieces of yourself off to the world, which is something that the moth disapproves of.

The moth wants you to open up and show the world who you truly are so that you can make improvements down the road.

Secrets are also things that you're hiding, but they have more to do with life and not so much who you are as a person, although the two could be tied together.

The textbook definition of subtlety is the art of being subtle, which is what the moth wants for you.

More or less the moth wants you to experience being subtle with yourself, but also with how you describe yourself.

It wants you to tie it in with being honest so that you can improve on what needs to be worked on.

With faith comes believing in the unknown, even if it might be completely terrifying.

Determination is the state of being determined, in which you're so productive that you get stuff done.

Being vulnerable means being open to criticism and letting yourself feel things that you haven't felt before to grow a person.

With weakness means to be at the lowest of lows, and the moth can help with that by having you reflect upon your life.

When you see a moth either in person or in your dreams, it means that you should check in on yourself to see how well or not so well that you're carrying yourself.

Take a few steps back, assess yourself, make changes to what you don't like, and move forward.

Also when you see a moth in your dreams, this could mean that you're irritated and need to fix it as soon as possible before it grows into something bigger and worse than it initially started as.

When you see a moth in your dreams, it means to pay attention to the details in life.

What this will do is that it'll help you find the answers to some of the questions that you're looking for all this time.

Chances are, if you paid attention to what's being presented to you, including the details, your life would be a million times easier.

Also, when you see a moth in your dreams, think of it as a strategic placement.

The moth wants you to focus on the flaws that you have with your character.

(Nobody's perfect, and I'm not saying that you're imperfect.)

What I'm saying is that we all have toxic traits that we need to unlearn and get rid of for the sake of our overall well-being.

We learn these toxic traits that become part of who we are to survive certain situations either that come upon us or that we encounter when we think that we're getting into something completely different.

The moth just wants you to be the best version of you that you could potentially be, and with all of the toxic traits that you have, it's pretty hard to do that.

Moths tend to hang around positive people who can see the good in any situation, regardless of the situation that's at hand.

These people see the glass half full, and not as the glass half empty.

They're not negative Nancies and don't care to be a negative Nancy. Being able to work through any situation is a strength that few people possess, and means that they're willful to an extent.

Moths represent light, and they want you to go where the light is.

A moth's relation to concealment relates more to who someone is as a person.

They want your true self to be known, which means that you shouldn't be ashamed of who you are, nor should you put on a front to impress other people.

The truth you will show at some point, so there's no sense in wasting energy trying to hide it.

The right people will like you for who you are, and not for the front that you're putting on.

Super cliche, I know, but I'm just trying to save you from making fake friends that'll only end up doing more damage than good in your life.

With moths and lights, the moth doesn't want you to be fully reliant on the light itself.

What the moth wants you to do is allow the light to serve as a guide in your life.

Turn to the light for when you're finding who you are as a person.

Turn to the light when you need help finding out the little things in life to help solve the bigger picture.

Turn to the light whenever you need to be guided in the right direction.

Turn to the light when you need to see the good in things, even when things get to be what seems as unbearable.

The light will be there for you regardless of what's happening, so believe in it, please.

Liz Abere is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love, relationships, mental health, and pop culture.