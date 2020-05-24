4 Bee Spiritual Meanings

*buzz* *buzz*

Many people will shrug off seeing a bee as a normal occurrence, but the season isn’t the only reason you’re seeing bees all around you.

Seeing or even dreaming about a bee has spiritual meaning.

What does it mean to see a bee or to dream about one?

Bees are spirit animals that come into your life when they have an important message to relay to you.

A spiritual message from the bees is coming and their symbolism is closely connected with springtime.

Bees love the spring and summertime. During those seasons, these animals work vigilantly.

Bees pollinate flowers, not only to help the flowers grow but to get nectar.

They collect nectar from flowers that allow them to make honey so they can survive during the winter.

Bees symbolize productivity.

The message the spirit animal is sending you is calling you to evaluate your life in regards to your productivity. They want you to get organized and focused.

The bees know that becoming more intentional with how you spend your time will allow you to be more successful.

Bees are also associated with teamwork. Every bee in a hive has a role.

For the hive to function smoothly, everyone must do their part, just like in real life.

Seeing bees in a dream is an indicator that you start pulling your weight more on a team and remember there’s no “I” in the word "team".

Much like any organization or team beehives have a division of powers.

Within the beehive hierarchy, it has the queen bee on top, the drone bee follow, and the worker bee is at the bottom.

Queen bees are the largest in the hive because their sole purpose is to mate and reproduce.

They seldomly leave the hive and they don’t even feed themselves.

The queen bee is taken care of by the bees in the hive.

Drone bees are male bees who are expected to mate with the queen.

Other than that they serve no purpose for the hive past matting season.

Worker bees are the backbone of the hive.

They are the ones that pollinate, collect nectar, and make honey.

They take care of both the queen and the drones.

They are also the ones who decide when it’s time for a new queen.

Keep reading to find out what it means to see a bee in your dreams.

1. Spiritual meaning of a flying bee

If you have a dream about a flying bee, odds are it’s a worker bee.

This means that it’s time for you to get out of your comfort zone and start taking the steps to make your dream come true.

You have to set a goal and remain consistent, just like the worker bees because anything you set your mind to you can achieve.

2. Spiritual meaning of a sitting bee

A sitting bee is a queen bee, so your dream is trying to tell you it might just be time to slow down and prioritize one thing.

A queen bee’s fertility is the most important thing to her, so she invests everything into the health of her offspring.

3. Spiritual meaning of a bee landing on you

This dream is telling you it’s time for you to get comfortable working in a team.

Accept that helping hand. One bee can’t run the hive on its own, and neither can you.

Don’t be scared to work with a team.

The right team will be very beneficial and do things you would have never been able to do on your own.

4. Dreaming that you are a bee in a hive is a positive omen

Dreams about being in a beehive are telling you to enjoy the fruits of your labor.

When all that hard work is paying off, don’t be afraid to reap some of the benefits.

The bees work so hard during the spring and summer so that they can live comfortably thanks to what their hard work afforded them.

Tamara Sanon is a writer with a passion for covering astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.