Why You Keep Seeing The Number 44

This is obviously a message from angels.

What does it mean to see the number 4 in sequence? Many of us have never seen an angel in the flesh, and probably never will, but we may see 44 many times, and that's the Universe speaking with you.

What do the numbers 44 mean, spiritually?

It means you're involved in an important time of your life where being diligent and focused will pay off.

Why is number 44 important?

In numerology, the number 44 represents business or generation building in the present and future.

In the present, it wants to thank you for your hard work and dedication. In the future, you will reap the full benefits of the work.

We seem to primarily come in contact with an angel’s existence through our dreams. Even though we seldom see angels we acknowledge their significance.

Why do angels communicate with numbers?

The Merriam Webster Dictionary defines an angel as “a spiritual being superior to humans” in it is the primary definition of the word.

Angels can be defined in other ways through different mediums too. What an angel is, is different from person to person. What really matters is what an angel means to you.

Though many have never encountered an angel in the physical, we do have a fixed image of what they look like.

The majority of us picture an angel as a weightless heavenly figure that is dressed in white and has feathery white wings.

Often we think of these figures transcending from up above in heaven.

Angels hold a special part in our lives when it comes to religion and spirituality, and so do numbers.

Often seeing an angel can symbolize that it’s time for a change in one’s life.

If you don't see an angel and you catch yourself seeing numbers in sequence, the change can come in the form of a spiritual awakening.

Seeing 44 is an encouragement or warning.

Whatever the purpose may be, seeing an angel always means something.

If you are being communicated through numbers and not seeing one directly, it's still time for you to pay attention to what one is saying.

Angel numbers and their significance

The significance of seeing an angel is magnified when you see a number constantly, like angel number 44.

The angel number you see is code angels use to communicate a specific message with you.

Numbers and numerology

Numerology is the study of the meaning of numbers numerically and spiritually. There is a meaning associated with the number code.

It makes the meaning of that angel number even more clear. It is not a coincidence you see angel number 44, it purposely happened.

When you see Angel Number 44, here's what it means:

Angel Number 44 wants to encourage you.

The angels know that you are doing exactly what you are supposed to be doing right now.

They want to encourage you to continue to live out your purpose. The angels see that you are excelling and want to continue to motivate you.

Angel Number 44 is telling you that you can do it and that the angels are here to help and guide you.

Angel Number 44 is signifying financial success.

Financial abundance is in your futures. The angels see all your hard work and want you to know that your reward is on its way.

Since you are meeting your spiritual needs through fulfilling your purpose, your financial needs will be fulfilled as well.

Angel Number 44 indicates stability.

You are not alone in your desire to achieve success. You can rely on the angels. They are right along with you every step of the way.

When you feel down and unmotivated the angels will be your support system.

Angel Number 44 symbolizes a new beginning.

Don’t allow the past to hold you back.

The past has already happened and can’t be changed, so the angel wants to remind you that you are in control of your future.

The future is in the making, so keep looking forward. Angel Number 44 is telling you to focus on the positivity and possibility of the future.

What do you do if you keep seeing Angel Number 44?

Accept that the Angels are trying to tell you to keep going on your path.

They see that you are achieving success which is a great thing.

The angels are allowing number 44 to appear in your life as a form of encouragement.

They don’t want you to allow fear, doubt, or even imposter syndrome from keeping you for fulfilling your destiny through living out your purpose.

Seeing Angel Number 44 is validation.

Tamara Sanon is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love, and relationship topics.