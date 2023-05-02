The Spiritual Meaning & Symbolism Of Angel Wings

You've probably seen angel wings on a tattoo or an obituary of someone’s lost loved ones. It is easy to assume that we know why the wings were selected, but throughout history, there have been numerous meanings attached to angel wings.

What do angel wings symbolize?

Angel wings are generally associated with good things. They can allude to a sense of purity and tranquility, be a symbol of hope in a time of need, illustrate a desire to escape a person’s current circumstances, or strive for bigger and better things.

Depending on the way they are depicted, the significance can differ.

Open wings are most common and symbolize taking flight and going with the flow of life. Conversely, if the wings are closed or outstretched, it can also represent protection, but specifically symbolizes someone being taken under the wing of their own.

Likewise, if the angel wing is single, it might symbolize protection, safety, and security.

Large, detailed wings known as Archangel wings, a soldier of God high on the hierarchy, hint at strength and resilience. They tell you that the person who has them carries a warrior spirit and an inner fortitude that they lean on to move through life.

Ivory or white wings represent the light or good side and are a symbol of God. They are a sign of hope and faith.

Black wings are said to mean an angel has fallen or has a dark presence, denoting a sadness within. Contrary to popular belief, black is not attached to evil, but in this case, it simply denotes imperfections and failures.

What do wings symbolize in the Bible?

Biblically, wings are a symbol of divine power and protection connected to God or their higher powers. Wings come up in many bible verses, but there are some that are more well-known than others.

Psalm 91:4: “He will cover you with his feathers, and under his wings, you will find refuge; His faithfulness will be your shield and rampart.” This signifies God’s divine protection.

Ezekial 10:5: "Moreover, the sound of the wings of the cherubim was heard as far as the outer court, like the voice of God Almighty when He speaks." This is a reference to the connection with God.

Kings 8:6-7: "Then the priests brought the ark of the covenant of the Lord to its place, into the inner sanctuary of the house, to the most holy place, under the wings of the cherubim. For the cherubim spread their wings over the place of the ark, and the cherubim made a covering over the ark and its poles from above."

10 Spiritual Meanings of Angel Wings

1. Protection

Most commonly, angel wings symbolize protection from negative energy, evil intentions, and bad life experiences. Angel wings shield you from darkness and maliciousness.

2. Guardian angels

Spiritually, wings mean that you are being watched over by a guardian angel. This person cares about you deeply and gives you guidance to make sure you are headed in the right direction.

3. Hope

It is easy to give up hope in tough times. Angel wings are a reminder to remain faithful and that you are not alone. They are empowering and advise you to fight adversity and chaos to come out on the other side.

4. Strength

If you are in a place of weakness and doubt, angel wings are a sign that you have a strength within you that you can tap into to overcome. Even at your lowest, that durability lies just beneath the surface and is accessible to you.

5. Freedom

Angel wings exemplify freedom, an ability to transcend the constraints of your physical world, soaring to new heights both spiritually and physically.

6. Transformation

If you see angel wings, you might be in the midst of a metamorphosis. You are developing and growing in your personal life and evolving spiritually. This transformation will take you to the next level of existence.

7. Ascension

Angel wings can illustrate an ascending to a higher plane of spirituality. It symbolizes you flying high to ascend to the heavens and reside in a place of enlightenment and awakening.

8. Divine communication

You might be in a place where you have an open line of communication between you and the spirit world. The wings embody the bridge between you and the spiritual realm.

9. Purity and innocence

Wings can also epitomize the lightness, purity, and innocence of a person. This is usually part of the journey of the soul toward spiritual awakening and divine enlightenment.

10. Harmony and balance

Angel wings are symmetrical in appearance, and that is sometimes viewed as a suggestion to work adamantly at maintaining balance between the physical and spiritual parts of yourself.

Angel Wings Tattoo Meaning

One of the most common tattoos on the chest is a pair of angel wings. Generally, they are placed there for protection, a sense of freedom, and strength, but since every person is different, personal meanings vary.

People also like to make their wings as unique as possible. Some of the different tattoo styles are a fallen angel, a dark angel, an angel of death, or a combination tattoo with a rose or someone’s name in the middle of the angel wings.

