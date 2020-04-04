40 Romantic Moon Quotes To Use For Your Instagram Captions

Look up.

The Moon is integrated into our society in multiple ways. Besides understanding how the moon’s gravitational pull helps the ocean waves rise and fall, it also offers a lot of spiritual meanings to people. It’s suggested that having a connection with the moon helps one’s journey towards enlightenment.

Certainly, when I have a chance to look up at the moon I’m reminded how much bigger the universe is. It can offer us inspiration for venturing into the world and rediscovering mother nature.

There are people who believe there’s magic from the moon when it’s full. It’s a good time to lay out any jewelry or crystals, to cleanse them of negativity. Not necessarily negative energy from us, but other’s energy that might have affected us as well.

One of the most fun scientific theories about the moon’s origin is that it's the aftermath of a planet’s debris. This debris comes from the Earth that was once collided with another Mars' size planet. It’s believed that the moon rules our emotions, femininity, childhood, habits, cycles, and more.

The moon influences zodiac signs, by measuring distances from the Earth. The lunar zodiac position helps astrology understand the nature of human personality. The reason for certain reactions during our situation can be caused by the gravitational force of the moon.

It's believed that meditation at night or going out for a late run can be affected by the moon’s energy according to our zodiac constellation at night.

The moon offered our ancestors a way to keep up loosely with time. Depending on the crescent of the moon, or counting how many moons passed, were away our ancestries worked with the calendars.

The moon can also offer perspective. It can remind us to shine a light on certain predicaments in our lives we may not be seeing. Feel free to grab a picnic blanket with a friend, and go to the moon watching to be reminded of how connected we are to the universe.

Here's our collection of the best moon quotes around to use for your Instagram captions that help remind us to look up at night.

1. You’re aiming is good if you always aim at the moon.

"Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss it you will land among the stars." —Les Brown

2. Look up while you can.

"Life is too short to not have fun; we are only here for a short time compared to the sun and the moon and all that." —Coolio

3. Walking at night makes everything magical.

"There's something enchanted about the night. All those heavenly bodies, shooting stars, the crescent moon, celestial phenomenon." —Luanne Rice

4. Women and the moon are similar because they usually know how to take control.

"I feel like the moon is a very beautiful woman. She's in control." —Ravyn Lenae

5. The moon is louder than we think it is.

"There are nights when the wolves are silent and only the moon howls." —George Carlin

6. The moon makes anything shine with a glistening light.

"Don't tell me the moon is shining; show me the glint of light on broken glass." —Anton Chekhov

7. Our connections can feel more powerful when we look up at the moon.

"Those are the same stars, and that is the same moon, that looks down upon your brothers and sisters, and which they see as they look up to them, though they are ever so far away from us, and each other." —Sojourner Truth

8. Aim for goals that will help you move forward in life.

"If you strive for the moon, maybe you'll get over the fence." —James Woods

9. Everything has a way of integrating with one another.

"I love to think that animals and humans and plants and fishes and trees and stars and the moon are all connected." —Gloria Vanderbilt

10. We all share one sky, so we’re never too far from each other.

"Always remember we are under the same sky, looking at the same moon." —Maxine Lee

11. The moon can enhance our nights to be more romantic.

"I always look up at the moon and see it as the single most romantic place within the cosmos." —Tom Hanks

12. Even though the moon is silent, it’s the ability to make things react is powerful.

"Be both soft and wild. Just like the moon. Or the storm. Or the sea." —Victoria Erickson

13. The energy of the moon is mystical and mysterious.

"Drag me to the moon, to catch a star and seize its brilliance as I'm swept up in amorphous dust." —Bradley Chicho

14. The night is the moon’s playground.

"She and the moon could always be found playing in the darkness." —A.J. Lawless

15. Pure joy is getting lost in time by staring at the moon and its beauty.

"With freedom, books, flowers, and the moon who could not be happy?" —Oscar Wilde

16. Vast, mysterious, beautiful, magical, and so on...

"How many ways can you describe the sky and the moon?" —Toni Morrison

17. The moon has so many versions of itself, but we prefer it to take its time.

"Go slowly, my lovely moon, go slowly." —Khaled Hosseini

18. If you ever feel old, just remember how long the moon has been around.

"I'm as old as the moon and the stars, and as young as the trees and the lakes." —Afrika Bambaataa

19. Allow little to no interruptions while observing the moon.

"Don't even try to talk to me when I'm watching the moon. That's my moon, baby." —Wendelin Van Draanen

20. The moon and you might have a lot in common.

"Don't worry if you're making waves just by being yourself. The moon does it all the time." —Scott Stabile

21. The moon will always be there when no one else is.

“The moon is a loyal companion. It never leaves. It’s always there, watching, steadfast, knowing us in our light and dark moments, changing forever just as we do. Every day it’s a different version of itself. Sometimes weak and wan, sometimes strong and full of light. The moon understands what it means to be human. Uncertain. Alone. Cratered by imperfections.” —Tahereh Mafi

22. Sometimes the best listeners never talk at all.

“The moon is a friend for the lonesome to talk to.” —Carl Sandburg

23. How we perceive the moon will never change its form.

“But even when the moon looks like it’s waning…it’s actually never changing shape. Don’t ever forget that.” —Ai Yazawa

24. Our healings can come from the moon’s energy.

“The beautiful moon is an antidepressant. Love for her light is in every heart because she is so friendly, loving and forgiving.” —Debasish Mridha MD

25. No matter the cycle of the moon, its transitions are always illuminating to watch.

“When hope is fleeting, stop for a moment and visualize, in a sky of silver, the crescent of a lavender moon. Imagine it — delicate, slim, precise, like a paper-thin slice from a cabochon jewel. It may not be very useful, but it is beautiful. And sometimes it is enough.” —Vera Nazarian

26. Beware of the beauty that lies within the darkness.

“The moon will guide you through the night with her brightness, but she will always dwell in the darkness, in order to be seen.” – Shannon L. Alder

27. Don’t stare to the moon too long.

“We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one which we intend to win.” —John F. Kennedy

28. The moon has a way of healing internal anxiety that the sun can’t fix.

“During the day the Sun causes wounds. And in the night the Moon heals the wounds. The mountain waits all day for the night when his moon will be finally bright.” —Suyasha Subedi

29. When it comes to mystery, the moon will always draw us near.

“You are the sun. You bring warmth, laughter, and joy — but he is the moon. He draws me into a world of mystery that I have never known.” —Meredith T. Taylor

30. The Earth’s heart is sustained by the magic of the moon.

“I can feel the moon’s love for the earth in my soul when it’s magical silent silvery light touches my heart.” —Debasish Mridha MD

31. Similar to the moon, we can become the light for someone else.

“Be like the moon in someone’s sky and show her the way of life with your loving silvery lights during the darkness.” —Debasish Mridha MD

32. Take time to admire the moon, so she doesn’t cry us a river.

“The moon is the queen of everything. She rules the oceans, rivers, rain. When I am asked whose tears these are; I always blame the moon.” —Lucille Clifton

33. The moon teaches us to always shine through any obstacles.

“Meditate. Live purely. Be quiet. Do your work with mastery. Like the moon, come out from behind the clouds! Shine.”—Gautama Buddha

34. Our perspectives can be different when we look at the moon simultaneously.

“We may look at the same moon, but our hearts sing different songs depending on our inner emotions and perceptions.” —Debasish Mridha MD

35. To get to the stars, we have to reach for the moon.

“The Moon is the first milestone on the road to the stars.” —Arthur C. Clarke

36. The moon has front row seats to the universe.

“The wisdom of the Moon is greater than the wisdom of the Earth because the Moon sees the universe better than the Earth can see it.” —Mehmet Murat Ildan

37. If we aim as high as the moon, we can reach our dreams at last.

“I still say, ‘Shoot for the moon; you might get there.” —Buzz Aldrin

38. A full moon can enhance our emotions and how young we may feel.

“Tell me what you feel in your room when the full moon is shining in upon you and your lamp is dying out, and I will tell you how old you are, and I shall know if you are happy.” —Henri Frederic Amiel

39. The moon is like a poem because it moves the waves in a peaceful rhythm.

“When the storm is over and night falls and the moon is out in all its glory and all you’re left with is the rhythm of the sea, of the waves, you know what God intended for the human race, you know what paradise is.” —Harold Pinter

40. When we admire the moon, we become to be more grateful for the blessings God gives us in life.

“When I admire the wonders of a sunset or the beauty of the moon, my soul expands in the worship of the creator.” —Mahatma Gandhi

