Good Songs To Listen To, By Zodiac Sign

Turn up the music and get up on your feet!

You don't need to be a certified producer or singer to have a profound love for music.

The art in itself proves to be a healing remedy for many people around the world!

Hundreds, if not thousands of articles have been published that prove music definitely has a positive reinforcement in our lives.

What are the best songs to listen to, by your zodiac sign?

Your personality type dictates your favorite song preferences, but everyone gets a health benefit when hearing good music.

In an article published by nature.com, the researcher found that when people listen to their favorite song, their brains release dopamine, a neurotransmitter that controls the "reward center" of the brain.

When I listen to music, it is an experience into the deeper realms of my mind and allows me to transform into the purest version of myself.

Good times are always welcomed by close friends and family, food and music!

Right now the world is experiencing a pandemic that has altered our everyday lives in drastic ways.

COVID-19, a respiratory illness that has infected hundreds of thousands of people globally and it is not slowing down any time soon.

With regulations being implemented such as social distancing, the practice of staying indoors.

Listening to music at home can help you work through refraining from outdoor activities, a lot of people are stuck at home figuring out what their next move is.

Our homes are supposed to be our safe havens, but while many of us have been cooped up in our homes, there is a lot of reason to feel trapped and depressed.

Luckily, we have a ton of resources to get us through these long days ahead!

Things like movies, exercise, art, and music are tools to ensure that we stay calm and collected through these hectic weeks.

These next few songs I'll be adding will definitely be a treat for all of you zodiacs out there!

What are good songs to listen to?

Since it's all about personality, here's a good song for you to hear based on your zodiac sign:

Good song to listen to for Aries zodiac signs

"Wild Women Do" by Natalie Cole

Wild, strong and free to do whatever the hell they want. Sound familiar, Aries?

There is no conventional way of living in the eyes of this sign, and this song fits perfectly with their attitude about life.

Good song to listen to for Taurus zodiac signs

"Money" by Pink Floyd

Taurus, you live a life full of glitz and glamour! You are very smart with your money.

What you utilize your money for can be connected to, and this song is all about the Benjamin’s, honey.

Good song to listen to for Gemini zodiac signs

"Baby, I'm a Star" by Prince

Everyone knows the Gemini is the star of the show and loves the spotlight to be on them 24/7.

Need a little pizazz in your life? Grab a Gemini and play this song and watch them glow!

Good song to listen to for Cancer zodiac signs

"Black or White" by Michael Jackson

This song is all about embracing everyone for who they are and what they bring to the table.

This makes for the perfect Cancer song because of how accepting you are. Spread your unconditional love!

Good song to listen to for Leo zodiac signs

"Walking on Sunshine" by Katrina and the Waves

Leo's are extremely charismatic and know how to bring the energy into any room they walk into.

This song is all about having a good time and is very upbeat, just like any Leo!

Good song to listen to for Virgo zodiac signs

"She Works Hard for the Money" by Donna Summer

Every Virgo we know is probably the hardest working individual out of the zodiac group.

You will never be called lazy because it just isn't in your blood! Like the title says, you work hard for your money.

Good song to listen to for Libra zodiac signs

"Try a Little Tenderness" by Ottis Redding

The Libra is the softer and vulnerable of the group, but do not mistake their kindness for weakness.

All they want in their life is a balance of love and compassion for those who are in their closest circle.

Good song to listen to for Scorpio zodiac signs

"I Put a Spell On You" by Creedence Clearwater Revival

Fall in love with a Scorpio and you'll be hypnotized by their charming ways.

You may find yourself catering to them more than you would your own self. Careful what you wish for darlin'.

Good song to listen to for Sagittarius zodiac signs

"Freedom" by George Michael

This song is all about keeping your sense of self and staying away from those who try to take away the things that bring you joy in your life.

It is the perfect tune for the free-spirited Sagittarius!

Good song to listen to for Capricorn zodiac signs

"Hip to Be Square" by Huey Lewis and the News

Although they come off as serious as can be, Capricorn's are actually calm, cool and collected.

The song is about making grown-up decisions instead of acting up. It is the ideal theme song for any Cap out there.

Good song to listen to for Aquarius zodiac signs

"Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen

Queen knew how to confuse everyone with what this song was really about.

That is why it reminds me of the Aquarius; so full of spunk yet oddly strange.

Good song to listen to for Pisces zodiac signs

"How Will I Know" by Whitney Houston

Pisces are known to give more than they receive when it comes to love.

This song is the perfect boost of knowing that you must love yourself first before any other!

Everyone loves music, it is a simple fact. Knowing what song to go to during any time of emotion or feeling can drastically alter your mood!

With this list, we encourage all of our zodiac signs to take a deep breath during self-isolation and jam out to their own curated anthems.

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers music, self-care, and spirituality.