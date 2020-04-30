Which Type Of Animal Lover Are You, By Zodiac Sign

Dog lovers and cat lovers are always known to never see eye to eye.

Which type of animal lover are you — dog or cat? Some zodiac signs are drawn to felines and others to canines.

It seems as though our personalities and traits are a huge component in which furry friends we adore the most.

Is your zodiac sign a cat person or a dog person?

Due to this our zodiac sign may also indicate how much we admire and love cats and dogs.

In order to break this down, we must identify the major difference in cats and dogs.

Dogs are known for their extreme loyalty to their owners and desire to be around members of their pack (or family).

This is why many reports say that people who are more extroverted are more likely to be dog lovers because they identify with the dog’s outgoing nature and playfulness.

Cats are a bit different, which is why they appeal to certain animal-loving zodiac signs.

Cats are known for their intelligence, independence, and curiosity.

They often like being alone and go throughout their day with or without you.

People who are introverted and or naturally curious are more likely to be cat lovers due to this.

When it comes to zodiacs, almost all of the signs show these traits but there are a few who can show a certain preference based on their horoscope personalities.

Now, of course, this is just a prediction based on the personalities of the zodiac signs.

Any zodiac can like both animals or neither but it’s always fun to connect the dots using our knowledge of astrology.

Here's what type of animal zodiac sign prefers, and whether or not a certain horoscope is a cat or dog person when it comes to having a pet, per astrology:

Animal lover zodiac signs who only want dogs for a pet

Aries (March 21 - April 19) — dog lover

Aries, you are bold and ambitious which means you are more likely to gravitate toward pets with a sidekick attitude.

Dogs are great companions for people who are adventurous because they love spending as much with their owners as possible.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) — dog lover

Cancer, you are intuitive and able to read people easier than any other horoscope sign.

Dogs are compatible with your zodiac sign because unlike cats, they need more attention and have a hard time communicating with their owners.

This trait also helps you to empathize and build a bond with your dogs because dogs can also read your emotions as well.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) — dog lover

Sagittarius, you are is always high energy and fun-loving, which makes you the best dog owner out of all other zodiac signs.

Animal lover zodiac signs who only want a cat for a pet

Libra (September 23 - October 22) — cat lover

Libra, you are similar to Leos in the way that you socialize and crave admiration from others.

You differ because instead of craving attention, you crave love.

A dog helps you to fill this void by their attachment to their owners.

They are extremely loyal and never leave their owners no matter what, which you love.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) — cat lover

Capricorn, you crave structure and order.

You put a lot of your attention toward discipline, and being able to train your dog to do tricks or to do what you want on command is appealing to you.

Dogs are perfect for you because they can be trained to behave a certain way according to your needs.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) — cat lover

Leo, you can be attention-seeking at times, and man’s best friend is known for being attentive and loyal, unlike cats.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20) — cat lover

Pisces, underneath your hard exterior, is an extremely pensive introvert.

Cats have similar qualities due to their sense of independence.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) — cat lover

Scorpio, you would love having a dog due to their extreme desire for love and admiration.

This is however false. Scorpio, you are known for being people pleasers and want to earn love instead of just being handed to them.

This makes you more suitable for cats because the more time you spend around cats the more they become vulnerable to you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) — cat lover

Taurus, you are laid-back and calm which makes you identify more as cat lovers.

Cats are similar in the way they are low maintenance and have their own schedule independent of you.

Your pet cats can also share a sense of curiosity, that you appreciate and find funny.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) — cat lover

Gemini, you are known for your extremely busy lifestyle and dedicated social life.

You have a great sense of curiosity which is shared with a cat.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) — cat lover

Virgo, your obsession with order and cleanliness causes you to like control.

Cats may be more compatible with you due to the fact that they are more predictable and less rambunctious.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) — cat lover

Aquarius, you are free-spirited and unlike any other zodiac sign.

You are averse to any type of rules others place on you, which gives you a strong sense of intellectual curiosity.

Cats may be more compatible with you because cats are generally more intelligent than dogs and can relate to their owners better.

Maatie Kalokoh is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love, and relationship topics.