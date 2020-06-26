Daily Love Horoscope For Today, June 26, 2020

Mars enters Aries tomorrow.

Your astrology forecast is here with your daily love horoscope for today. Here's what the stars have in store for all zodiac signs on Friday, June 26, 2020.

The Sun will be in moody Cancer, and the Moon will be in meticulous Virgo all day.

How will tomorrow's love horoscopes and astrology forecasts affect each of the zodiac signs in relationships?

The intensity begins to build as Mars prepares to cross the finish line and enter the zodiac of Aries.

This is a real big deal for all zodiac signs. Mars in Aries will be in the sign of its rulership for nearly 6 months.

Mars is the planet that rules your ambition, your passion, and the masculine way that you love others. If you are attracted to someone and pursue them, that is your Mars in action.

This year, both Mars and Venus have made their mark on all zodiac signs because 2020 was their first retrograde season in the last year and a half.

There's been a lot going on and our clarity in love may have been set back, especially while we are between eclipses.

Just this week, things improved in the love department as Venus stationed direct —something we all need.

Our inclination to love problems away is on hold as Neptune retrograde takes root giving dreamy Pisces a wake-up call for the rest of the year.

Spiritually, the universe is ensuring that we are evaluating our love and the magic we think that we feel when gripped with some form of passion.

Mars in Aries is not only ambitious but it is honest and forthright. So, for many zodiac signs, this can be a time of soul-searching about where you are personally in your love life, but also where you'd like to be.

While the Sun is in the sign of Cancer, we may find that our desire for security inhibits change right now, even though the 2020 retrograde season is stirring the pot for it.

But not to worry, no change made now doesn't mean things stay the same forever. All zodiac signs are smartening up.

Today's Moon in picky Virgo will oppose deceptive Neptune rx in Pisces, so all zodiac signs are checking out our relationships with a sharp eye.

We may find our deal breakers and if love can't make things work, then there may be some frustration involved, but not unproductive anger.

Starting tomorrow, when Mars enters Aries, all zodiac signs will move toward truth in love which prepares us all for a greater 2021 — a year of change.

Scroll down to find today's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, June 26, 2020.

Today's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, be open to new adventures.

It's time to explore the world. Be bold and brave when it comes to love.

Sometimes you can lose sight of the big picture when you're caught up with your passions, but today you can have a positive combination of logic and desire for fun.

Today's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, relax, and let love lead.

It's not about what you have but the experiences that you carry throughout your life.

Today create some memories with someone special you may not necessarily be able to control the outcome, but you can get all of your heart at the moment.

Today's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, be good to yourself today. You can set your mind towards higher thoughts and be a loving expressive person.

It may come naturally for you to say exactly what you're thinking and feeling.

You may find that words flow easily and by sharing your love with someone special, it encourages them to do the same.

Today's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, put the past behind you. Give yourself an opportunity to do something that you felt once you were afraid to try.

Even though your heart may still be broken from a relationship that disappointed you, you can face your fears with confidence.

Start trying to live your life according to what is happening here and now.

Today's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, it's a great day to spend some time with a friend.

You may find that it's easy for you to go with the flow. Maybe you might decide to let someone else lead.

This is a great time for you to socialize, and if you're single, to update your profile on social media.

Express your openness towards meeting someone new.

Today's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, an opportunity to rebuild a relationship can present itself today.

If you were once at odds with someone, reconnect and express your desire to return to the way things were.

Today could be a good time for you to show your truest intentions are pure.

If there was a situation where are you felt you had let someone down, today's a good day for you to make good on a former promise.

Today's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you may find yourself being more honest than usual.

You may be more expressive and sharing of your advice and opinions.

This is a good time for you to take the knowledge that you've gained, either through study or experience, and enlighten others.

It's a good time for you to share openly and give someone you care about your support in a way that makes sense.

Today's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, it's a great time for you to work on gathering up mutual resources.

If you are planning to move in with someone discussions about blending families and homes are ideal for today's energy.

Discuss financial matters that need to take be taken care of including matters related to inheritance or taxes before the weekend.

Today's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, it's a great day for you to work as a team with your loved one.

You can build on a foundation of mutual respect and love.

You may find that you are able to accomplish something significant together.

Talk about your ideas and your goals for the future.

Your partner is likely to see you in a positive light.

Today's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, it's a great day for you to spend some time reading a book or studying about love and how to improve it in your relationships.

You may find that knowledge acquired from various sources is able to be put to use quite easily.

Today's a wonderful time for you to pursue any higher learning or to start couple's therapy with your mate, if that is something that you've been talking about.

Today's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, it's a great time for you to share in the joy and happiness with someone else.

You're desire to see the good in yourself and others are contagious.

It's a powerful day for healing. You may find that you understand others in a way that is unique because of your past experiences.

Today's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, today may find yourself to be at odds in various situations with your significant other due to differences in perspective.

However, if you're able to find a compromise, this could smooth out any difficulty that you face as a couple.

Be patient and optimistic. Your attitude will go a long way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.