6 Zodiac Signs Who Are Always Looking For Something Better, According To Astrology

Nothing is ever good enough.

Whether you are one of those people who is never quite satisfied with what you have, or you are someone who finds fault in just about everything, the truth is that many people are always looking for something better than what they have. That could be materialistic or romantic, but something about these people just can't accept their own person status quo — they must have more.

This kind of wanderlust or craving for more is directly related to astrology. Because, depending on your personality, there are a select few zodiac signs who are always looking for something better in life.

Those who show signs of great impatience are also the same kind of people who find themselves unsatisfied with their present state. If you are someone who is always looking for something better, it reflects back at you with the knowledge that, perhaps nothing will ever satisfy you, even after you've attained it.

The grass is always greener on the other side of the fence, they say. It's a cliché that no one really analyzes, yet its meaning is clear: You do not want what you have, and you only want what you do not have. Humans. If only we could be a tad less complex!

1. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Much to their chagrin, Gemini is always looking for something bette,- and that can lead to extreme spending and an equally extreme amount of wasting. They love to buy expensive gifts for themselves, thinking that their purchase will bring them timeless joy and curiosity. Unfortunately, they grow bored almost instantly, and that's when they start judging their purchase as a negative.

They spend a lot of time in disillusionment and blame; if they make a mistake, they blame someone else. If they follow the wrong path, they hold someone else responsible for their mistake. Gemini is always looking for something better because they are never satisfied with what they have. Ever.

2. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo accepts much, though not always happily, and if push comes to shove, they do harbor a desire for more, complete with the built-in attitude that lets them believe they'll never get it. Virgo is a dissatisfied sign. Even if they had what they thought they wanted, they, themselves, know they won't be happy with it.

Still, looking for something better works well with their dissatisfied personalities. They can place blame on external forces, ridicule what they are "stuck" with, and share the wealth of their misery. Virgo does want more, and their self-doubt gets in the way of the idea that they can achieve success.

Whatever it is, it's never good enough, but it does give them an excuse to complain, and that makes them feel better.

3. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Independent Sagittarius always wants more than what they have, and they are rarely satisfied with their surroundings. They live in a dream world, and sometimes they believe that dream world is where the real fun is. That's how they end up becoming disillusioned and manic — they want things that may or may not exist.

So, when Sagittarius looks for something better, it could be about one day living on the moon, in a groovy moon shack, with moon buddies to hang out with. See what I mean? Sagittarius is always looking for something better, it's just that the "better" is usually non-existent, if not found in the mind.

4. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It is in the nature of Aries to hunt, gather, and then hunt again. Aries is a restless sign, filled with desire and lust for life. They pursue dangerous paths to acquire special things, and tire of those special things as soon as they've finished with them. Aries truly is about the chase; the capture is irrelevant, as it's all about the game.

They love following their passion, but rarely does their passion lead them to anything that want to commit too much time to. They are far too curious about everything to settle in with what they've fought so hard to get. Once it's theirs, their interest wanes, and before long they're out on the prowl, looking for something better.

5. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Always looking for something better is what lies at the heart of Capricorn's work ethic. It's what drives them professionally and what allows them to achieve greatness in business and financial endeavors. They are futurists; they like to predict what's to come, and they're good at it because they are incredibly intuitive.

Something "better" in this case isn't something impossible; it's a goal, a thing to tick off on a list of grand "things to do." Capricorn isn't dissatisfied with the present, but the future — holy smokes, what they can do with that! This sign is always looking for something better because "better" inspires them, and they know that with effort, they can accomplish anything they want.

6. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You wouldn't automatically jump to Cancer when you think of those who are always looking for something better, but this sign, though easily satisfied, is also prone to dreaming big. They love to set up their living environment in such a way that it could provide them with years of security and happiness, but there's always something "out there" that they feel they can't have, and that's exactly what makes them want it all the more.

Cancers dream of travel, of beauty and riches, and though they happily take what's given to them, they hunger for more. If they can dream it, they can aspire to it, and their dreams keep them alive. Cancer may be happy, but there's always something better to work towards, and they do.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.