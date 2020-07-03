"I Do!", says the Capricorn

Are you ready for marriage? Perhaps you're not now, but with summer love all around, you might be ready during Capricorn season.

With December 21st fast approaching, there’s a lot more in store for us than shorter days and longer nights.

Three planets, Pluto, Saturn, and Jupiter are all in Capricorn. On July 4-5 is the last Lunar Eclipse along the Capricorn ecliptic plane.

With Saturn back into Capricorn through the rest of the year, certain zodiac signs are ready for commitment and love.

Which zodiac signs are ready for marriage during Capricorn season?

The zodiac signs who will be most ready include Capricorn, Aries, Taurus, Virgo, and Cancer zodiac signs.

Under the rule of Saturn, Capricorn season usually brings about more structured behavior, so zodiac signs who love tradition are likely to long for marriage and a family.

Capricorn is one of the earth signs, which usually inspires very grounded behavior.

Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, which also is rooted in family values, and has strong pulls of familial loyalty.

When is the start of Capricorn season? It's that time of year when we say goodbye to falling leaves and trade them in for falling snow.

We feel more prone to lists and schedules, which can leave us feeling hectic and out of control during the holiday season.

Capricorn season usually brings about contemplation over our place in the world.

We are more focused on the practicality and tangibility of our proof of success.

We tend to be uncomfortable by the romantic pursuits of artistic fulfillment and find ourselves pinning more for monetary gain and prestige.

Being an earth sign, Capricorn season tends to unite us with the qualities that ground us. We will feel pulled toward responsibility, reliability, and commitment.

This will invite some signs to examine their relationships and think about their future with their partners.

Some may put romance on the back burner.

They may feel too driven toward finding success in their careers or with their family relationships to put more pressure on themselves or their relationship to drive it into the next level.

There are a few signs however that would consider this the perfect time to link arms, lips, and lives with their partners, singing eternity in unison.

These are the signs that will start thinking about marriage, during Capricorn season.

Ready for marriage during Capricorn season — Capricorn

Capricorns are likely to feel ready for marriage. Astrology aside, it is their birthday.

Proposals are inevitable on Birthday weekends which force us to analyze our prospects.

As we turn another year older, we come to realize the changes that we are or aren’t ready to make in our lives.

During Capricorn season, Capricorns will feel rejuvenated and ready for anything.

They will open to new ideas and experiences and find a deeper understanding of what is in their hearts.

Ready for marriage during Capricorn season — Cancer

Cancers are already very family-oriented as it is.

With the sudden changes in life that take place while Jupiter and Saturn are in Capricorn with Pluto, it can make them think about marriage more than ever before.

Capricorn season is going to make them refocus on their goals and feel more grounded.

They will take time to realize what is important in their lives, and set goals on how to achieve them.

If after some self-reflection they find they are not ready for marriage, they will take steps to improve themselves and set them on a path toward the altar.

Ready for marriage during Capricorn season — Aries

Aries are always very goal-oriented people. If marriage is one of their goals, and Capricorn season will inspire them to feel comfortable making that sort of commitment.

It will bring about feelings of strength and loyalty and a desire to create a strong family core in their life.

Ready for marriage during Capricorn season — Taurus

Taurus people are very reliable people. They enjoy familiarity and routine, and oftentimes can get trapped in their own comfortable surroundings.

This isn’t a bad thing but it can sometimes leave their partners feeling like their relationships are stuck, and possibly leave them fearing that they aren’t going anywhere. During Capricorn season, Taurus will start to feel that way too.

They will begin to examine the place they are in the world, romantically and otherwise, and compare it to where they want to be.

This could encourage thoughts of marriage.

Ready for marriage during Capricorn season — Virgo

Virgos will overthink everything to death.

In a long=term relationship, it is likely that they have talked themself in and out of the idea of marriage hundreds of times.

They weigh the pros and cons and each day there are dozens of arguments added to each side of the scale.

Capricorn season, however, is a time when Virgos are feeling more rooted in the things that ground them.

They will feel more secure and less antsy about making such a large choice.

This is a time when the concept of marriage may sit very well with a Virgo.

Kaitlin Kaiser is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationship topics.