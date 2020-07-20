26 Moon Quotes About Its Feminine Energy Traits

It's National Moon Day!

The Moon is powerful and in astrology, it's the Mother. The Moon also has an intense energy that can really make an impact on you, and these feminine energy quotes about the moon prove just that.

Sometimes it can feel like the Moon is protecting and watching over you. The Moon is definitely a girl’s girl and always has your back.

How does the Moon's sacred energy impact your and your zodiac sign?

If you are respectful of the Moon and her sacred energy, she will give good energy right back to you. I know this first hand because I dabble in witchcraft and I often use the Moon’s energy for my spells.

When it is a Full Moon, I always place my crystals near the window so the Moon’s energy can recharge them. Wolves have been howling at the Moon since the dawn of time. The Moon has been there forever so it is important that we respect and acknowledge the power it carries. It can impact you more than you might realize.

From my own personal experience, I know that when it is a Full Moon, I tend to feel a lot more emotional and energetic. So, it is helpful to be aware of the phases of the Moon, so you can see how the moon’s energy impacts you.

You can also use the Moon phases to better your relationships, health, or career because the different phases act as a roadmap towards manifesting things into your life.

The Moon constantly goes through phases of retreating, withdrawing, and beginning again. Just like the Moon, humans also go through phases similar to the lunar cycle throughout life. So, it is best for us to know the Moon’s process, so we can sync up with it and let it help us through our phases.

If you are ready to fully appreciate the Moon and all of her energy, read these feminine energy quotes to help you connect to her power.

1. The Moon understands what it means to be human.

“The moon is a loyal companion. It never leaves. It’s always there, watching, steadfast, knowing us in our light and dark moments, changing forever just as we do. Every day it’s a different version of itself. Sometimes weak and wan, sometimes strong and full of light. The moon understands what it means to be human. Uncertain. Alone. Cratered by imperfections.” — Tahereh Mafi, Shatter Me

2. Be the brightest star.

“Moonlight drowns out all but the brightest stars.” —​ J.R.R. Tolkien, The Lord of the Rings

3. The Moon changes constantly.

“Do not swear by the moon, for she changes constantly. then your love would also change.” ― William Shakespeare, Romeo and Juliet

4. The Moon is your friend.

“The moon is friend for the lonesome to talk to.” —​ Carl Sandburg

5. The Moon doesn't fight.

“The moon does not fight. It attacks no one. It does not worry. It does not try to crush others. It keeps to its course, but by its very nature, it gently influences. What other body could pull an entire ocean from shore to shore? The moon is faithful to its nature and its power is never diminished.” —​ Deng Ming-Dao, Everyday Tao: Living with Balance and Harmony

6. The Moon can tuck you in at night.

“And the sun and the moon sometimes argue over who will tuck me in at night. If you think I am having more fun than anyone on this planet, you are absolutely correct.” —​ Hafiz

7. It's never changing shape.

“But even when the moon looks like it's waning...it's actually never changing shape. Don't ever forget that.” — Ai Yazawa, Nana, Vol. 14

8. The Moon has always been there.

“I never really thought about how when I look at the moon, it's the same moon as Shakespeare and Marie Antoinette and George Washington and Cleopatra looked at.” —​ Susan Beth Pfeffer, Life As We Knew It

9. We love the night and its quiet.

“We love the night and its quiet; and there is no night that we love so well as that on which the moon is coffined in clouds.” —​ Fitz-James O'Brien, Classic Ghost Stories by Wilkie Collins, M.R. James, Charles Dickens and Others

10. Woman is the most superstitious animal beneath the Moon.

“Woman is the most superstitious animal beneath the moon. When a woman has a premonition that Tuesday will be a disaster, to which a man pays no heed, he will very likely lose his fortune then.

This is not meant to be an occult or mystic remark. The female body is a vessel, and the universe drops its secrets into her far more quickly than it communicates them to the male.” —​ Edward Dahlberg

11. Sometimes the Moon is enough.

“When hope is fleeting, stop for a moment and visualize, in a sky of silver, the crescent of a lavender moon. Imagine it -- delicate, slim, precise, like a paper-thin slice from a cabochon jewel. It may not be very useful, but it is beautiful. And sometimes it is enough.” —​ Vera Nazarian, The Perpetual Calendar of Inspiration

12. There are nights the Moon howls.

"There are nights when the wolves are silent and only the moon howls." —​ George Carlin

13. Let's not lose the Moon.

“There's no point in saving the world if it means losing the moon.” —​ Tom Robbins, Still Life with Woodpecker

14. I am not the same.

"I am not the same, having seen the moon shine on the other side of the world." —​ Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, The Little Prince

15. Shoot for the Moon.

“Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you'll land among the stars.” —​ Les Brown

16. The Moon will guide you through the night.

“The moon will guide you through the night with her brightness, but she will always dwell in the darkness, in order to be seen.” —​ Shannon L. Alder

17. Bruised by beauty.

“It was the kind of moon that I would want to send back to my ancestors and gift to my descendants so they know that I too, have been bruised...by beauty.” —​ Sanober Khan, Turquoise Silence

18. A witch could believe in the Moon.

“What was supposed to be so special about a full moon? It was only a big circle of light. And the dark of the moon was only darkness. But halfway between the two, when the moon was between the worlds of light and dark when even the moon lived on the edge...maybe then a witch could believe in the moon.” —​ Terry Pratchett, Witches Abroad

19. The Moon will always love us.

“The moon is the friendliest of the celestial bodies, after all, glowing warm and white and welcoming, like a friend who wants only to know that all of us are safe in our narrow worlds, our narrow yards, our narrow, well-considered lives.

The moon worries. We may not know how we know that, but we know it all the same: that the moon watches, and the moon worries, and the moon will always love us, no matter what.” —​ Seanan McGuire, Down Among the Sticks and Bones

20. The sun loves the Moon.

“The sun loves the moon so much that he dies every night to let her breathe, and in return, she reflects his love.” —​ Jeffrey Fry, Distilled Thoughts

21. It is beautiful and delightful.

“It is a beautiful and delightful sight to behold the body of the Moon.” —​ Galileo Galilei, The Starry Messenger, Venice 1610: "From Doubt to Astonishment"

22. Share in her eternal solitude.

“The moon in all her immaculate purity hung in the sky, laughing at this world of dust. She congratulated me for my carefully considered maneuvers and invited me to share in her eternal solitude.” —​ Shan Sa, Empress

23. The Moon shows what is in your heart.

“The moon is the reflection of your heart and moonlight is the twinkle of your love.” —​ Debasish Mridha

24. Like wine from an overturned glass.

“It enclosed us in its laceries as we watched the moon spill across the Atlantic like wine from an overturned glass. With the light all around us, we felt secret in that moon-infused water like pearls forming in the soft tissues of oysters.” —​ Pat Conroy, Beach Music

25. We bring balance.

“In part. She sat down and pulled her necklace out of her shirt. I read about it in my mother's journal. The Witches believe we are all parts of a whole. Like the phases of the moon. Together, we complete the circle and bring balance.” —​ Amber Argyle, Witch Song

26. Your journey is the ultimate art

“The journey of the sun and moon is predictable, but yours is your ultimate art.” —​ Suzy Kassem, Rise Up and Salute the Sun: The Writings of Suzy Kassem

