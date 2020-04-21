30 Unique Gift Ideas For Mom

She deserves the world!

No one has a greater love for you or has done more for you than your mom. So, when it comes to holidays like Mother's Day or Christmas, even if she says she needs nothing, you have to pull out all the stops to get her the best present ever!

While as with any other gift, it's the thought that counts, this is also an opportunity to really think about what your mom loves and will appreciate. Does she love her beauty arsenal? Or to travel? To cook? To read? Is it her puppy that warms her heart?

When coming up with unique gift ideas for mom, think about presents she'll use, will warm her heart, and will make you her favorite child.

Beauty & Wellness Gift Ideas for Mom

1. Scentered Wellbeing Ritual Travel Aromatherapy Balms Gift Set

Mindful aromatherapy mini tin contains five 100 percent natural balms: Sleep-well, De-stress, Be-Happy, Focus and Escape. The travel-friendly tin is perfect for transporting your balms, helping you stay centered wherever, whenever.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

2. Kneipp Lavender Mineral Bath Salt

The lavender bath salt will help mom to balance her body and mind when life gets a little hectic. The Kneipp difference is where the salt comes from. These salts are taken straight from the ocean in a salt well in Germany.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

3. Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar

A 24-karat gold vibrating bar that instantly makes skin feel and appear toned, lifted, contoured, and revived.

(Sephora, $195)

4. Eye of Love Pheromone Perfume

Seduce him with this deeply penetrating blend of bergamot and woodsy Damascus rose caressed by sweet, sultry jasmine undertones.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

Fashion Gift Ideas for Mom

5. MeMoi Sweet Snowflake Plush-Lined Slipper Sock

Get winter-ready with these super-plush slipper socks, crafted with the finest yarn and lovingly detailed with embroidered snowflakes to get you ready for the holidays.

(MeMoi, $28)

6. Sanuk Yoga Sling 3

These stylish vegan sandals are designed to keep feet comfortable and stable. The sandals have been enhanced with arch support, heel pads and a multi-sling style that keeps your feet cuddled securely in place.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

7. Pixel Eyewear

Gift the binge-watching show addict in your life with stylish frames that will safeguard their eyes. Pixel Eyewear provides breakthrough lens technology that filters 50 percent of blue light and up to 95 percent at the strongest wavelengths, without the yellow tint. Lenses also contain nanotechnology that reduce smudges and repel water and dust.

(Pixel Eyewear, $75+)

8. Style & Co Masrinaa Ankle Booties

Style & Co's Masrinaa booties curve gently along the topline, coming to a V where two fashionable zippers line up the sides.

(Macy's, $79.50)

9. Ralph Lauren Belted Wrap Coat

Drawing inspiration from menswear but updated for the Lauren Ralph Lauren woman, this gorgeous coat is defined by its calf-skirting hem and wrap silhouette.

(Macy's, $400)

10. Outerknown Ritual Wrap Dress

You can’t go wrong with this super-flattering wrap dress. The deep-V is night-ready, but classic enough for all-day wear and the short sleeves offer just enough sun coverage.

(Outerknown, $148)

11. Spyder Down Parka

On-trend with an oversized fit, draw-cord adjustable cuffs and wool-like paneling on its shoulders, this transit parka is technical enough for the mountain but with a design that fits on any city sidewalk. Utilizing Gore-Tex and primaloft synethic down blend insulation, this parka delivers lightweight warmth and water protection.

(Spyder, $500)

12. Jenna Hunter Snake Ring

Jenna began designing jewelry as a hobby during her senior year in college. The inspiration for her line came from pieces of vintage jewelry she was gifted by her mother. Jenna loved them so much she wanted to utilize pieces of the sentimental gifts to transform them into chic, dainty jewelry.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

13. Measure & Made Personalized Jeans

Measure & Made Jeans are designed to perfectly complement your shape. Simply take the jean fit quiz to determine what size you are and voilà! Dress them up or down; they work with everything! Not only because they’re well-made, but because a perfect fit is guaranteed.

(Measure and Made, $49.95+)

Travel Gift Ideas for Mom

14. STM Myth Backpack

One of the newest backpacks from STM Goods, the legendary Myth is the perfect combination of innovation and style, debunking the myth that you can have a bag with style or substance, but not both. The Myth pack features SlingTech™ technology, which suspends the laptop away from the edge of the pack, isolating it from the bump zone , and features an air-channel back panel system to keep you cool.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

15. Love Your Melon Cuffed Beanie

This 100 percent cotton pom beanie is knit in burgundy yarn. It features a brown leather patch that is debossed with the Love Your Melon logo and a detachable, faux fur natural pom.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

16. The Reset Vegan Leather Jogger Pants

The ultimate travel pant! A super flattering, wear-with-all wonder, this super-luxe jogger, made with Japanese vegan leather, is easy through the leg and partially-gathered at the ankle for that perfect modern taper. Show them off with anything from sneakers (take-off) to sky-high heels (arrival).

(The Reset, $198)

17. Marble Laptop Case

Protect your laptop when you travel with this two-piece ultra-luxurious design that easily snaps on and off your MacBook. It has sequin embellishment with high impact shine and changes colors in different lighting.

(Chic Geeks, $58)

18. Anti-Theft Travel Cross-body

Roomy compartment with zippered RFID blocking pocket, padded pocket to hold an iPad or tablet, and tethered key clip with LED light. It features two easy access, locking front pockets, rear zippered pocket, and two mesh expansion pockets hold a water bottle, umbrella or sunglasses.

(Travelon, $75)

Pet Gift Ideas for Mom

19. Petsies

Petsies are custom stuffed animals made to look just like your pet. Petsies make the perfect gift for mom because it's a one-of-a-kind gift that she won't forget. Any fur mom will love having a doppelganger of her dog, cat, bunny, horse, or even monkey!

(My Petsies, $199)

20. What About The Dog? Everything You Need to Know About My Dog’s Care (In Case I’m Not Around to Ask!)

This small, unique journal makes an excellent gift for the dog lover in your life. It’s part fill-in journal and part helpful tip guide for dog owners who may ever have to leave their furry family members with another caregiver for an extended period.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

21. Custom Pet Portrait

Immortalize your furry friends with a custom portrait. Each portrait is handmade with high-quality art materials on acid-free paper.

(Etsy, $39+)

22. FreshStart DogiPack Hands-Free Dog Walking Belt Fanny Pack

The must-have for dog parents everywhere that makes walks easy. Dogipack keeps your phone, water bottle, bowl, waste bags, treats, and ID sorted and safe.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

Home, Kitchen, & Food Gift Ideas for Mom

23. 2.5 Liter Teapot from Viking Culinary

The 2.5 liter teapot, available in rose gold and stainless steel, features an 18/8 stainless steel interior that is non-reactive and easy to maintain. The thick aluminum core base heats evenly, allowing water to quickly reach boiling point and the magnetic stainless steel base works on all cooktops including induction.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

24. Circadian Optics Light Therapy Lamps

These designer lamps allow parents and children alike to get the light needed at home or at a desk. Circadian Optics lamps are an easy and effective way of getting exposure to bright light indoors. They use LED lights to provide bright light while filtering out dangerous UV rays.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

25. All-Clad D3 Stainless 10-Piece Set

The All-Clad D3 10-piece Stainless Steel Set provides classic style with extraordinary culinary performance. Ideal for day-to-day home cooking or perfect as a wedding gift, this collection features a sleek, industrial style with 3-ply bonded construction for an even heat distribution.

(Macy's, $1,17999)

26. Nespresso Essenza Plus

Nespresso introduces Essenza Plus, perfect for an espresso, a lungo, an Americano or even a tea (with the hot water option). To fully match your tastes, it comes in two distinctive shapes and three colors. To top it all, it even has a smart reordering system at the touch of a button.

(Macy's, $349.99)

27. Cozymeal Cooking Classes

Treat mom to a Michelin-star dining experience for the holidays with one of Cozymeal's cooking classes. As the perfect holiday gift, a variety of class options are available from Italian, Holiday Pies and Tarts, Perfecting the Beef Wellington to Apple Cider and Fall Doughnuts. In addition, you can opt for a cozy dinner or a morning breakfast in, with one of Cozymeal's private chefs.

(Cozymeal, varies by class)

28. The Unofficial Outlander Book Of Herbs

If they are obsessed with Outlander (who doesn’t love Jamie Fraser?) and also love cooking, they’ll love The Unofficial Outlander Book Of Herbs. It covers 83+ herbs that are mentioned/used in the Outlander book series 1-3 and STARZ show. This book describes how the characters used the herbs, how they can be used, and how to grow them in your urban or landless garden.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

29. Pecan Apple Butter by Fischer & Wieser

You can’t go wrong with this gift. Who doesn’t love apple butter? A delicious gourmet fruit butter that's an essential for any pantry.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

30. GlobeIn Cozy Box

GlobeIn delivers artisan goods that are handmade and ethically-sourced from around the world. In the cozy box, one of many box options, wrap yourself in the soft comfort of a cotton scarf straight from the mountains of Thailand. Then settle in and enjoy a warm cup of rich Ghanaian cocoa in this handsome, hand-painted mug from Morocco.

(Globein, $60)

Aly Walansky is a NY-based lifestyles writer who loves browsing for cute gifts (and great sales) on the Internet, so she found a way to make it part of her job! Find her on Twitter or via email.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.