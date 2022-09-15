10 Meaningful & Unique Gemini Tattoo Ideas

By Jesse Oakley — Updated on Sep 15, 2022
Photo: Elena Nazarova and Victoria Rusyn via Canva
No matter what you decide to get, a tattoo always tells people something about you. It can be as simple as a love for your favorite team or as deep as a quote about your own personal struggles.
As long as you’re okay with whatever it is you want to get being engrained on your body forever, then it’s all good!
One of the most popular tattoo designs revolves around astrology.
Zodiac sign tattoos are a great way to provide insight into who you are, and the Gemini zodiac sign has a ton of associated symbolism to include in your body art.
The Gemini zodiac dates are May 21 to June 21. Symbolized by twins, the Gemini glyph resembles the Roman numeral two.
An air sign, Geminis are dual-natured and quick-witted. One of the most intelligent zodiac signs, Geminis are known for being great communicators.
Tattoos are very personal pieces of art, and it's proper etiquette to never copy someone else's tattoo. However, these Gemini zodiac tattoo ideas can serve as inspiration for your own unique piece.
10 unique Gemini tattoo ideas
1. Gemini glyph shoulder tattoo
Para citas 8098276994
A post shared by Suarez Tattoo (@miguelsuareztattoo) on Jul 15, 2019 at 10:38am PDT
2. Traditional style Gemini twin tattoo
I got a new tattoo I forgot how painful big tattoos could be tbh. @lerouxbodyarts #tattoo #thightattoo #gemini #geminitattoo #flowers #flowertattoo #rose #rosetattoo #sunflower #sunflowertattoo
A post shared by Boop Snoop (@kinnypoyoi) on Jul 7, 2019 at 11:00am PDT
3. Minimalistic Gemini glyph and constellation
Little custom zodiac jam.
A post shared by Chris "Lôc" Di Giacomo (@italian_inkster) on Jul 6, 2019 at 8:30am PDT
4. Gemini symbol tattoo representing the sign's duality
#gemini
A post shared by X (@lil_x_18) on Jul 2, 2019 at 5:43am PDT
5. Gemini symbol with its ruling planet Mercury
Today I freehanded this fresh tattoo :) Gemini rules by Mercury
A post shared by Juan of•a Kind Tattoos (@juanofakindtattoos) on Jun 19, 2019 at 8:34pm PDT
6. Watercolor Gemini constellation
Finished up this cool Gemini piece.
A post shared by Dancing Devil Dermagraphics (@iwantink.3d) on Jun 8, 2019 at 2:07pm PDT
7. Minimalistic air sign symbol
Photo: Yeganeh Shahpourzadeh / Unsplash
8. Gemini constellation
Photo: Alexander Grey / Unsplash
9. Gemini personality traits tattoo
Photo: Ara Cg / Unsplash
10. Minimalistic Gemini symbol
Jesse Oakley is a writer who writes about love, relationships, self-care, and spirituality/astrology.