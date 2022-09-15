Zodiac

10 Meaningful & Unique Gemini Tattoo Ideas

By Jesse Oakley — Updated on Sep 15, 2022

Photo: Elena Nazarova and Victoria Rusyn via Canva
gemini symbol and constellation

No matter what you decide to get, a tattoo always tells people something about you. It can be as simple as a love for your favorite team or as deep as a quote about your own personal struggles.

As long as you’re okay with whatever it is you want to get being engrained on your body forever, then it’s all good!

One of the most popular tattoo designs revolves around astrology.

Zodiac sign tattoos are a great way to provide insight into who you are, and the Gemini zodiac sign has a ton of associated symbolism to include in your body art.

The Gemini zodiac dates are May 21 to June 21. Symbolized by twins, the Gemini glyph resembles the Roman numeral two.

An air sign, Geminis are dual-natured and quick-witted. One of the most intelligent zodiac signs, Geminis are known for being great communicators.

Tattoos are very personal pieces of art, and it's proper etiquette to never copy someone else's tattoo. However, these Gemini zodiac tattoo ideas can serve as inspiration for your own unique piece.

10 unique Gemini tattoo ideas

1. Gemini glyph shoulder tattoo

2. Traditional style Gemini twin tattoo

3. Minimalistic Gemini glyph and constellation

4. Gemini symbol tattoo representing the sign's duality

5. Gemini symbol with its ruling planet Mercury

6. Watercolor Gemini constellation

7. Minimalistic air sign symbol

Photo: Yeganeh Shahpourzadeh / Unsplash

8. Gemini constellation

Photo: Alexander Grey / Unsplash

9. Gemini personality traits tattoo

Photo: Ara Cg / Unsplash

10. Minimalistic Gemini symbol

Jesse Oakley is a writer who writes about love, relationships, self-care, and spirituality/astrology.

