Best Father's Day Gift Guide A-Z: 52 Gift Ideas For Dad 2020

Even amid uncertain times, as we all navigate the new normal that is COVID-19 pandemic, we can still celebrate those dearest to us — yes, we're talking about our dear ole dads. This Father's Day will certainly go down as one we'll never forget. No matter your circumstance — near or far or staying a bit further away out of precaution, you can still find something special for Dad online to let him know how much you love him, miss him, and cherish him — perhaps he can open it while on a Father's Day Zoom celebration if you can't celebrate in person? Either way, he'll certainly appreciate the thoughtfulness amid a Dad's Day unlike any other. Next year, may we all be together.

1. Apples to Apples Party Game

Apples to Apples challenges you to think on your feet, get a little silly and find out how your friends and family think. It's the quintessential family party game; Dad will love it.

(Amazon, check for prices)

2. Age Management Collection

For the metro papa, Lumin's products are formulated for the rougher-textured, thicker, oilier, and more acidic skin of men. Designed for optimal efficiency and efficacy.

(Amazon, check for prices)

3. Body Groomer

The ergonomic design, rubberized grip and extendable handle of Remington's body groomer gives Dad maximum control over his body grooming.

(Amazon, check for prices)

4. Bike Phone Mount

It's bike season and Dad's phone can now safely be secured to his bike no matter how hard he rides. He can also track his performance, navigation and listen to music all with this aircraft-grade, all-aluminum phone mount.

(Mygoflight, $114)

5. Craft Cocktail

Simple and natural ingredients handcrafted together in small batches. The result? A consistent cocktail blend that will turn Dad as entertainer into the ultimate host.

(Taffers, $8.49)

6. Champagne

You can never go wrong with the gift of bubbly! This Billecart-Salmon Brut Sous Bois from Champagne, France has a radiant yellow crystalline appearance with golden glints brought to life by a luminous bead of persistent fine bubbles.

(Wine.com, check for prices)

7. "Dad" Custom Cookies

These personalized photo cookies are a truly sweet, delicious gift, perfect for any day of the year or special days like Father's Day. Personalize these cookies with the name of the recipient and your favorite photo.

(Eat Your Words, $30)

8. Dress Shirt

Launched in 2018 with a unique Fit Guide, Nimble Made brings more representation and inclusion in sizing standards, starting with slim fit dress shirts that actually fit. Shirts are 100% cotton, easy iron, machine or hand-washable. The Sudoku is a gray dress shirt with white squares inspired by the Sudoku game board.

(Nimble Made, $80)

9. Espresso Machine

Prepare a perfect cup of espresso and coffee all at the touch of a button. Elegant and functional, its compact form makes it suitable for Dad's kitchen and office, large and small.

(Amazon, check for prices)

10. Electronic Wine Opener

For the wine-lover dad, this electronic wine opener easily remove corks in seconds and can open up to 30 bottles on a single charge.

(Amazon, check for prices)

11. Face Scrub

Natural, vegan, and cruelty-free, this face scrub is a natural blend of apricot and chamomile that gently exfoliates and smoothes.

(Disco, $22)

12. Full-Zip Mid-Layer Top

Whether Dad's spending a day on his bike, hiking a peak or walking trails, this outdoor performance top will keep him at an optimum temperature, and has waffle structure fabric that helps to dry him off quickly as he steps up his game.

(Odlo, $110)

13. Grooming Gift Set

Each grooming kit features hair, body, beard, skin and shaving favorites in a stylish box to easily gift Dad the gift of awesome, adventurous, bold grooming.

(Beast, $49)

14. Ginger-Spiced Whiskey

Whiskey and ginger — what more does Dad need? This whiskey is a blend of mostly bourbon with a slight touch of American whiskey, aged in used American oak barrels, and proudly infused, blended and bottled at 80 proof in Kentucky.

(Misunderstood Whiskey, $28.99)

15. Hand Sanitizer

A very practical Father's Day gift in light of the times. And even better: The first batch of 5,000 of these units will be donated to the City of Los Angeles with a special emphasis on serving the city’s at-risk homeless population.

(Spa Ritual, $20 for four)

16. Hard-Pressed Juice

Pulp Culture uses 100% raw, fresh juice that naturally ferments over three months, the result is a zero-additive, zero-sugar, bone-dry beverage with 6 billion naturally-occurring probiotics, B vitamins, and 4.9% ABV. And the best part? No hangovers!

(Pulp Culture, $14.99)

17. iPhone Wood Grain Cover

This unique iPhone cover design offers solid grip and comfort with its carbon fiber leather and wood grain finish.

(Amazon, check for prices)

18. IcoSoku Brainteaser Puzzle

A solid quarantine activity, help Dad boost his critical thinking skills with a puzzle that he can take apart and put back together as many times as he likes.

(Amazon, check for prices)

19. Joggers

These signature Brutus Joggers while allow Dad to lounge in comfort while looking great at the same time.

(Everyday California, $41.60)

20. Jigsaw Puzzle

We all have a lot more downtime on our hands this year, perfect for putting together a puzzle. The fantastic 'I Love America' Jigsaw Puzzle features a collection of many iconic American images assembled on a 1000-piece puzzle by Charlie Girard.

(Amazon, check for prices)

21. Kindle

The newest Kindle edition is now with a built-in adjustable front light so you can read indoors and outdoors and at more times of day. Purpose-built for reading, Kindle features a glare-free touchscreen display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight.

(Amazon, check for prices)

22. Knife Set

Each piece of cutlery is expertly crafted from superior quality, high-carbon, stainless steel. The handles feature an attractive satin finish and they're ergonomically designed and durable. The handles are perfectly weighted and balanced for optimal control.

(Amazon, check for prices)

23. Light Mount

For the handy-man dad, no more searching for the flashlight in the cluttered gear closet in the morning. No more worrying about whether or not you have the right batteries. This HEADSPIN lighting kit keeps everything you need in one, organized and convenient, grab-n-go case.

(Amazon, check for prices)

24. Leather Belt

Crafted from premium Ethiopian full grain leather, the Mekonnen leather belt is designed for everyday use and to only get better with time and use.

(Parker Clay, $68)

25. Manscaping Kit

For all of Dad's manscaping needs, this package is designed to make manscaping easy.

(Manscaped, $89.99)

26. Map Poster

A thoughtful and unique gift to capture unforgettable trips, moments, and milestones. Better yet: My World Goods will donate 10% from the sale of each map to Canine Companions for Independence, an incredible organization that enhances the lives of people with disabilities by providing highly-trained assistance dogs free of charge.



(My World Goods, prices vary)



27. Nesting Bowls

A perfect (and colorful!) addition to Dad's kitchen, these mixing bowels utilizing a revolutionary process: bamboo fibers are ground into a fine material that is molded into products that are stylish and safe for the earth.

(Amazon, check for prices)

28. Necktie Holder

Holds securely up to 20 ties, great for space-saving and tidying up Dad's closet.

(Amazon, check for prices)

29. Overnight travel bag

For when we can travel again, the Montecito Weekender is designed with every feature Dad needs for a getaway: It can be used as carry on luggage for international jet setters, or thrown in the back of a Jeep to explore the roads less traveled.

(Parker Clay, $558)

30. Orange Juicer

Why make Dad go to the grocery and purchase citrus juices when he can do-it-himself at home and enjoy fresh orange juice every single morning?

(Amazon, check for prices)

31. Provisions Crate

The goal of Woodlife Ranch, a family-owned and operated farm in the Berkshires, is to produce high-quality food and forest products using the most environmentally-responsible and sustainable practices. This Provisions Crate is a great way to experience each of the ranch's products and includes an assortment of maple syrups, pancake mix, honeys, and changa teas.

(Woodlife Ranch, $200)

32. Polo Shirt

This Phil Mickelson polo has superior stretch and it’s anti-microbial, moisture wicking, quick-dry and UPF 30+.

(Mizzen + Main, $50)

33. Quiplash

Perfect for a Zoom family game night, Quiplash is the gut-busting digital battle of wits and wittiness. Just use your phone or tablet (no controllers needed) to answer simple prompts like these:

Something you’d be surprised to see a donkey do

A double rainbow doesn’t have gold at the end of it. Instead, it has ______.

A better name for France

(Jackbox TV, $4.99)

34. Quickdry Camping Towel

For the camping dad, this large towel is ultralight, packable, and a great workhorse. Also works great for Dad's next beach day or workout sesh.

(Amazon, check for prices)

35. Robot Vacuum

Let's face it: Nobody loves vacuuming. Neato Robot's here to help: All robots come with a special D-shape design that get into those hard-to-clean places better than round robots. Using lasers, your Neato sees what’s going on and makes a really cool map of your house, which helps it navigate around furniture and even stop at stairs, cleaning in straight lines so it doesn’t miss a thing. Lasers even let your robot see in the dark.

(Amazon, check for prices)

36. Roku Streaming Stick

With easy access to free TV, live news, sports, movies, and more on hundreds of free channels, there’s plenty to enjoy with the powerful and portable Roku Streaming Stick+ without Dad needing to spend extra.

(Amazon, check for prices)

37. Swim Trunks

Pretty sure we've never seen a more fun bathing suit print. Perfect for summer!

(Kenny Flowers, $85)

38. Social Distancing Cheese Kit

This delicious kit includes three 1/3-pound Wisconsin artisan cheeses (a variety at the cheesemonger’s choice), a Nueske’s summer sausage; three jars of locally made preserves, a 5-ounce package of Potter’s organic crackers, a palm platter, and cheese paper (in case there’s any left to save!). The vegetarian option contains no sausage and four 1/3 pound cheeses.

(Fromagination, $60)

39. Throw Blanket

This Gabi throw blanket adds a touch of global flair to any bedroom, living room, or outdoor picnic. It's handwoven using traditional weaving techniques and soft, hand-spun cotton.

(Parker Clay, $168)

40. Travel Packing Cubes

For the dad on-the-go, travel cubes are must. They make packing and unpacking are a breeze and this 5-piece set fits perfectly into luggage and drawers. An organizational must-have.

(Calpak Travel, $58)

41. UV Mineral Sunscreen

=

More than a face sunscreen, this multitasker provides superior all mineral UV protection plus serious moisturizing and anti-aging benefits for Dad.

(Soleil, $55)

42. Under Armour Socks

Simply put: Socks are never a bad Dad gift.

(Amazon, check for prices)

43. Vest

Help Dad stay warm, dry and shielded from the elements, wherever adventure takes him.

(Amazon, check for prices)

44. V-neck tee

A solid, comfy tee is a Dad must-have! This bamboo fabric is noticeably softer and 3 degrees cooler than cotton, so he'll always stay cool and comfortable for longer periods of time.

(Cariloha, $34)

45. Wetsuit-lined board shorts

Specifically designed for the watersport Dad, these neoprene-lined boardshorts provide comfort and protection in the water.

(Driftline, $89)

46. Wallet

The Parliament is a leather smart wallet, perfect for slim storage and quick card access. The built-in aluminum cardholder fans out Dad's cards at the click of a button and protects them against skimming. Plus: you can add a digital tracker card to make it unlosable.

(Amazon, check for prices)

47. Xacto Knife Set

This cutting and trimming tool has been used for years by graphics artists, designers, and hobbyists for making careful cuts and trims consistently and with confidence.

(Amazon, check for prices)

48. Xie French Bulldog on Skateboard Shirt

Lightweight, super-soft, absolutely adorable print.

(Amazon, check for prices)

49. Yeti Stainless Steel Lowball

Days on the dock with Dad are made better with the Rambler Tumbler. It’ll keep his dinnertime drink cool well past sundown or his coffee nice and hot throughout the morning.

(Amazon, check for prices)

50. Yo-Yo

Everybody needs a new hobby in quaratine, right? This yoyo is esigned for beginner yo-yo players learning basic string tricks.

(Amazon, check for prices)

51. Zebco Reel and 2-Piece Fishing Rod

For this fishing dad, this is a moderate action 5-foot 6-inch, 2-piece fishing rod with medium power ideal for panfish, trout, walleye, bass, catfish, striper, and some saltwater fishing.

(Amazon, check for prices)

52. Zip-Up Hoodie

The adidas Z.N.E. collection was designed to provide premium comfort to athletes as they go from the street to the game so there's certainity it'll be comfy-cozy for Dad, too.

(Adidas, $90)

