8 Best First Anniversary Gift Ideas For Him

As the first anniversary of your relationship approaches, it's time to find the perfect gift for your sweetie. But, you can't pop into the mall and pick up the first boring shirt and cliché card that catches your eye!

A significant anniversary calls for a thoughtful gift that will resonate with your man. Make it something that shows him how you feel about him and that celebrates the good times you've already had and those that are to come.

The best first anniversary gift ideas for men aren't necessarily expensive, fancy, or even store-bought.

There are countless ways to commemorate the occasion, each as unique as the relationships they celebrate.

1. Surprise him with dinner.

Forget picking up takeout food or tossing together a few sandwiches for your celebratory dinner. When putting together your list of one-year anniversary gift ideas, include a festive and tasty meal.

If you don’t spend much time in the kitchen, surprise him with a lavish feast. Find a simple, but elegant, recipe that you can put together with fresh ingredients. Then present it in a beautiful way.

Pull out the good china and linens, light a few candles, and pour glasses of champagne. Or, pack up the meal, grab a blanket, and set out for a picnic in a lovely, private spot.

2. Make him a gift.

Using your time and talents to create a special gift is the ultimate token of affection.

If you already have a crafty hobby, such as jewelry making, scrapbooking or sewing, pull out your supplies and do your best work for this special occasion. Or, put your artistic talents to work to create a painting, sketch, or sculpture.

Even if you aren't artistic or crafty, you can still create something for him. A trip to a craft store should provide plenty of inspiration for 1-year anniversary gift ideas. Photo frames are simple to paint and decorate, or you could paint a mug for his morning coffee.

You don't need to make something perfect; a few flaws will add to the charm.

3. Plan a trip.

Time away together can both celebrate your year together and help to recharge your relationship. Whether you can get away for a full-scale vacation, a quick weekend, or just an evening, organize a romantic escape for just the two of you. If there's somewhere he talks about visiting or that the two of your daydream about together, this is a perfect time.

While surprising him with a packed bag and plane tickets is the ultimate in spontaneous romance, getting him in on the planning action is more practical. Plus, prepping for a trip is usually half the fun, so there's no need for him to miss out.

4. Recreate your first date.

Peek back at how it all began by recreating your first night out together. Head to the same restaurant or movie theater and reminisce about how far you've come since that first excursion. The little trip down memory lane will make a sentimental and fun one-year anniversary gift idea. Plus, the recreation is definitely less awkward than the first date.

5. Write him a letter.

Paper is the traditional 1-year anniversary gift idea, but heading to the office supply store for a ream of printer paper isn't very romantic.

Instead, sit down and pen him a love letter that expresses your feelings for him and your hopes for the future. If you're feeling a bit more creative, write him poetry or the lyrics for a love song.

6. Frame some photos.

Remind him of your favorite moments from your first year together by printing out some photos and creating a collage of memories. While posed portraits are nice, skip the serious shots and choose action shots of the two of you laughing and having fun together.

Don’t assume the entire collection needs to focus on the two of you. Feel free to feature friends and family who are important to him and who played a role in your special year.

7. Wear sexy lingerie.

For a 1-year anniversary gift idea that's fun for both of you, head to your favorite lingerie store and pick up something special. From all-out sexy to sweet and flirty, new lingerie will add some spark to the celebration.

If you planned a festive evening out, give him an eyeful before slipping into the rest of your outfit. The little tease is sure to add an extra charge to the occasion.

8. Try something new in the bedroom.

By the one year mark, you've probably gotten to know each other pretty well, both in and out of the bedroom. New moves, positions, and toys for the bedroom all make unexpected and flirty 1-year anniversary gift ideas.

Not only will it keep things from getting stale, surprising him with a new trick will remind him of fun and exploratory first times you were together.

Anniversary gifts are all about remembering the fantastic moments from the year and gearing up for another round of fun and romance. From sweet to sexy, no matter which 1-year anniversary gift idea you choose, the thought and effort you put into it is sure to shine through.

Everyone needs a reminder that they're cherished and desired, so putting in the effort to make an anniversary special for your man will is fun for him and it may also strengthen your relationship.

Sean Jameson is the creator of the Bad Girl's Bible, a resource for women looking to improve their love lives and have more fun with their partner. Sign up for his free newsletter for more expert tips advice.