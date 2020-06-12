25 Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts — All Under $40

Awesomely affordable — and you can order them all online!

Even amid uncertain times, as we all navigate the new normal that is COVID-19 pandemic, we can still celebrate those dearest to us — yes, we're talking about our dear ole dads — even if we some of us won't be able to see them in person.

This Father's Day will certainly go down as one we'll never forget; for many, it will be our first Father's Day in the middle of the pandemic. But despite these trying times, we can still find something special for Dad online and send it his way.

If you're unable to see your Pops in person, for whatever reason, perhaps he can open his gift while on a Father's Zoom celebration? Either way, he'll certainly appreciate the thoughtfulness amid a Father's Day unlike any other.

1. Snack Board

What Dad doesn't love snacks?! This snack board features a platform for placing food, as well as a bamboo wood cover for cutting cheese, veggies, and other snacks.

(Bamboozle, $20)

2. Face + Beard Oil

For the bearded dad, this face and bear oil will nourish & hydrate skin, tame unruly facial hair, and smooth and condition hair.

(Leaf People, $32)

3. Beard Butter

Transform Dad's beard from good to great with this beard balm: its fresh, crisp sophistication will make him feel like he (and his whiskers) are ready to take on the world.

(Amazon, check for prices)

4. Peanut Butter Whiskey

On one side, you have good ol’ whiskey. On the other, peanut butter: a rich, smooth, and irresistible spread that’s as dependable as they come for all of Dad's late night cravings. Little did we know, these two blend together quite phenomenally.

(Drizly, $29.99)

5. Lotion

Like socks, lotion is never a bad gift. Everyone can always use more lotion. And this classic cherry scent is one of our all-time faves.

(Amazon, check for prices)

6. Wine Grasp

Is Dad tired of spilling his well-deserved glass of wine? Problem solved. This stemmed glass solution is designed to ensure his beverages stay upright and within reach.

(WineGrasp, $19.99)

7. Meal Prep Service

A gift for the dad in your life that they'll appreciate more than ever this year — given how often we're all staying home and cooking! Freshly is a weekly subscription service delivering fresh, chef-cooked meals that can be heated and served in 3 minutes. Unlike meal kits, all Dad needsis a microwave, fork, and plate (optional!) to get a satisfying lunch or dinner on the table. Think “nutritionist meets personal chef” vs. frozen/TV dinner when it comes to quality and flavor.

(Freshly, prices vary)

8. Sour Cider

For the cider-loving dad, this sour ale combines Yerba Mate, dandelion, and passionfruit cider. Yerba Mate is an ancient herbal tea traditionally consumed with friends — its natural caffeine content helps focus the mind and keep the conversation flowing!

(101 Cider, $14.99)

9. Whole Bean Coffee

This coffee is grown by ADIESTO, which is an organization made up of family-owned farms, which provide organic certification to their producers and is committed to reducing the environmental impact of coffee farming. Give the gift of caffeine AND contribute $ to a good cause: win/win.

(Amazon, check for prices)

10. Champagne

Smoke and toast accents underscore the flavors of dried strawberry, candied orange zest and pastry cream in this bright rosé, with a fine, creamy bead.

(Drinks & Co., $36.40)

11. Boxer Briefs

A practical gift, you can't get much softer than these Cariloha boxer briefs: they're 3 degrees cooler than other non-bamboo fabrics and carry thermal-regulating properties to help keep Dad chill and comfy.

(Amazon, check for prices)

12. Custom Puzzle

A custom puzzle featuring a child’s brightly colored artwork, your own "masterpiece" or a favorite family photo! A truly unique gift he'll get a kick out of.

(Print Art Kids, $35.95)

13. Heirloom Tomato Candle

Bring the scent of Dad's garden inside! Each of Linnea's Lights candles is handcrafted in small batches to maximize their scent/wax concentration to ensure the ultimate in cold and hot fragrance throw.

(Linneas Lights, $34)

14. Sunglasses

Take a trip back to the old school with the original stylish and affordable world-famous Aviators in black nylon.

(Amazon, check for prices)

15. Custom Tiger Crunch Cookies

For the Dad who couldn't get enough of Tiger King on Netflix, these Tiger King Crunch cookies so yummy and loaded with sugar-coated cereal flakes sprinkled with “stripes” of black & orange, giving Dad all the delicious tiger vibes.

(Curly Top Baker, $24)

16. BBQ Plant-Based Jerky

With 8 grams of protein per serving, each bag of Krave's plant-based jerky is a good source of protein and comes in two uniquely savory flavors: Smoked Chipotle and Korean BBQ. A great Dad snack to grab and go.

(Amazon, check for prices)

17. Alcohol-Infused Coffee

Reward dad’s hustle this Father’s Day with Bomani cold buzz — the first of its kind, alcohol-infused cold brew that will reward dad and keep him going after a long day. (Who even knew such a thing existed?!)

(Bomani, $3.99/12-oz)

18. Lip Balm

Like lotions and socks, one can never have too much lip balm. This one by Green Goo is one of our favorites.

(Amazon, check for prices)

19. Cocktail Gummies

Alcohol-infused gummies? Who knew? Let dad eat his drink, indeed. Yum.

(Smith & Sinclair, $25)

20. Bakery Sampler Box

This assortment of delectable bakery treats and Woldferman's smooth Tiffin blend coffee is a perfect morning Father's Day gift. Each sampler box includes super-thick English muffins, a delicious apple loaf cake, an incredible scone with chunks of rich dark chocolate, and a tasty cinnamon roll with icing. Bon apetit!

(Wolferman's Bakery, $24.99)

21. Hair Pomade

Every dad wants good hair; this pomade — which comes in a travel-safe size — is the solution.

(Amazon, check for prices)

22. After-Shave Moisturizer

Let Dad care for skin after shaving with a fast-absorbing, anti-bacterial moisturizer that relieves razor burn, helps heal minor nicks and cuts and will leave his skin feeling refreshed for the day ahead. Even better: it's made with Dead Sea ingredients from Israel.

(Amazon, check for prices)

23. Beer Brittle

This Beer Brittle is crafted with the most incredible combination of local flavor. Cooked in copper kettles, it joins a traditional peanut brittle recipe with fresh brewed beer. Prost!

(Hilliards, $17.95)

24. Frosted Cookie Tin

Truth: You can never go wrong with frosted cookies. Enough for the whole family — if Dad's willing to share, that is.

(Cheryl's Cookies, $29.99)

25. Hand Sanitizer

Truly, the most practical gift given the state of the world right now. This alcohol-based hand sanitizer effectively kills germs and bacteria without drying out your skin.

(Get Beast, $5)

