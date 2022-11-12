Though scientists often discredit the power of cologne, we know the truth. And after a breakup, you find yourself missing his scent and looking for ways to recreate it, like going to the fragrance counter and buying a men's scent.

The best thing about some men is how they smell.

When you miss that guy that broke your heart and you refuse to wash his sweatshirt because it smells just like him, even though all of your friends are getting kinda concerned that you keep showing up in the same hoodie, and you know that contacting him would be the absolute worst decision, the next best thing for you to do would be to buy his cologne and spray it on everything.

Now if you really desire, you can have a bunch of unwashed hoodies that smell like him!

The power of cologne can even cure a broken heart, and that's why we love it so much!

Men, apparently, think the same way about women's perfume.

Here are the top 15 men's fragrances women love most:

Specifically, we mean the deodorant and the body wash. Old Spice products have a distinctive scent that's not overpowering. It's a classic smell we can't get enough of.

The title says it all: it's sexy. It has a citrusy scent that creeps up on us, leaving us wanting more.

A classic cologne that's stood the test of time for a reason. Its spicy, woodsy scent is super-masculine.

Actually, any Ralph Lauren scent fares well. As described on the website, Polo "celebrates the timeless appeal of the sporting lifestyle" and its "mixture of natural scents conveys a handsome, enduring character." We concur.

Two office brand favorites: Nivea and Gillette. Some women get a headache from cologne, so these simple scents are a perfect alternative.

Simply put, you can't beat the smell of cleanness.

Who doesn't love the scent of fresh & clean laundry detergent? Yum.

For women who like a unisex scent on a man, think exotic white pineapple and decadent banana milk, garnished with vanilla bean.

Pheromones send subconscious scent signals to the opposite sex and can trigger powerful social responses.

A fresh and spicy blend of Mandarin and Black Pepper.

It's not just the fragrance of cologne that can set the mood — candles can, too.

Honestly, is there anything sexier than minty fresh breath? We think not.

The light woodsy scent of agarwood & sandalwood ensures he smells awesome all day.

Don't forget about hair scent! A unisex shampoo/conditioner infused with CBD that smells utterly divine — and lasts all day.

The name of the candle sort of says it all, doesn't it? *wink*

Stephanie Castillo is a writer whose work has been featured in Prevention, Women's Health, and more. Andrea Zimmerman is the editor-at-large at Yourtango.

