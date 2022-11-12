Self

Though scientists often discredit the power of cologne, we know the truth. And after a breakup, you find yourself missing his scent and looking for ways to recreate it, like going to the fragrance counter and buying a men's scent. 

The best thing about some men is how they smell.

When you miss that guy that broke your heart and you refuse to wash his sweatshirt because it smells just like him, even though all of your friends are getting kinda concerned that you keep showing up in the same hoodie, and you know that contacting him would be the absolute worst decision, the next best thing for you to do would be to buy his cologne and spray it on everything.

Now if you really desire, you can have a bunch of unwashed hoodies that smell like him!

The power of cologne can even cure a broken heart, and that's why we love it so much!

Men, apparently, think the same way about women's perfume.

Here are the top 15 men's fragrances women love most: 

1. Old Spice

Specifically, we mean the deodorant and the body wash. Old Spice products have a distinctive scent that's not overpowering. It's a classic smell we can't get enough of.

2. Victoria's Secret Very Sexy For Him

The title says it all: it's sexy. It has a citrusy scent that creeps up on us, leaving us wanting more.

3. Guy Laroche's Drakkar Noir

A classic cologne that's stood the test of time for a reason. Its spicy, woodsy scent is super-masculine.

4. Polo by Ralph Lauren

Actually, any Ralph Lauren scent fares well. As described on the website, Polo "celebrates the timeless appeal of the sporting lifestyle" and its "mixture of natural scents conveys a handsome, enduring character." We concur.

5. Aftershave: Nivea and Gillete

Two office brand favorites: Nivea and Gillette. Some women get a headache from cologne, so these simple scents are a perfect alternative.

6. Kubra Kay Marble Botanical Soap

Simply put, you can't beat the smell of cleanness.

7. Hex Performance Laundry Detergent

Who doesn't love the scent of fresh & clean laundry detergent? Yum. 

8. Quiet & Roar Coconut & Banana Body Wash 

For women who like a unisex scent on a man, think exotic white pineapple and decadent banana milk, garnished with vanilla bean.

9. Eye Of Love Pheromone Spray 

Pheromones send subconscious scent signals to the opposite sex and can trigger powerful social responses.

10. Candie's Black for Him

A fresh and spicy blend of Mandarin and Black Pepper.

11. Mise En Scent Old Hollywood Candle

It's not just the fragrance of cologne that can set the mood — candles can, too.

12. Dr. Plotka's Fresh Mint Toothpaste

Honestly, is there anything sexier than minty fresh breath? We think not.

13. Marlowe NO. 103 Body Wash

The light woodsy scent of agarwood & sandalwood ensures he smells awesome all day.

14. Leaf & Flower CBD Instant Damage Correction Shampoo/Conditioner Duo

Don't forget about hair scent! A unisex shampoo/conditioner infused with CBD that smells utterly divine — and lasts all day.

15. Candier Ditched The Boyfriend, Kept The Cologne Candle

The name of the candle sort of says it all, doesn't it? *wink*

Stephanie Castillo is a writer whose work has been featured in Prevention, Women's Health, and more. Andrea Zimmerman is the editor-at-large at Yourtango.

