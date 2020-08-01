30 Romantic Quotes To Share With Your Girlfriend On 'National Girlfriends Day'

National Girlfriends Day is the perfect time to tell her "I Love You".
It's National Girlfriends Day! Despite the fact that every day is a good day to show love to that lovely lady in your life, today, August 1, 2020, is the day to really go all out.
At the very least you should post a picture where she looks super cute and give it a nice cute Instagram caption. (Every girl loves a public proclamation saying "I love you!")
Or maybe simply send her a cute 'Happy National Girlfriends Day' text with one of these romantic quotes to make her feel like the princess she is today. Even the simple acts of love can show her how much you love and care for her — no matter what stage of your relationship you may be in.
National girlfriends day only comes but once a year, so share one of these best romantic quotes to make her feel extra special.
1. You Have Me
"You have me. Until every last star in the galaxy dies. You have me." -Amie Kaufman
2. I Won't Give Up
"Even if the universe tries everything to keep us apart, I will never give up on our love."
3. You're Enough
"The right person will come along and you won't need to do anything to keep them interested for the simple fact that you'll be enough."
4. My Heart
"You're all my heart ever talks about."
5. My Life
"They asked him 'how's your life?' He smiled and answered 'She is fine'
6. Your Girlfriend's Heart, Your Heart
"Your heart and my heart are very, very old friends"
7. You
"'You.' And just like that, the greatest poem was written, in one word." - Clinton
8. You Are My Heart
"There is my heart, and then there is you, and I'm not sure there is a difference"
9. Best Thing
"Off topic but you're the best thing that's ever happened to me"
10. You Make Me Forget
"You might not have been my first love but you were the love that made all the other loves irrelevant" - Rupi Kaur
11. My Favorite
"Feeling loved. By You. My favorite feeling."
12. The Most Beautiful
"I will look at you across any room and think you are the most beautiful person I've ever seen for as long as I breathe." -A.R. Asher
13. Always You
"What brings me joy. You, of course. Always you"
14. Get Through It Together
"When you can't look on the bright side, I will sit with you in the dark"
15. Like Music To My Soul
"Your voice is my favorite sound."
16. Forever
"You can't rush something you want to last forever"
17. My Favorite Song
"Meeting you was like listening to a song for the first time and knowing it would be my favorite"
18. Forever And Always
"You will forever be my always"
19. Your Eyes
"I remember the first day I ever looked into your eyes and felt my entire world flip"
20. Let It Be You
"If forever does exist, please let it be you..." -A.R Asher
21. Love Like Yours
"In all the world there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world there is no love for you like mine" — Maya Angelou
22. Everything You Do
"I still haven't figured out how to sit across from you, and not be madly in love with everything you do." -William C. Hannon
23. Love Story
"You are my love story, and I write you into everything I do, everything I see, everything I touch and everything I dream, you are the words that fill my pages." -A.R Asher
24. Garden Of Love
"If I had a flower for every time I thought of you, I could walk in my garden forever." -Alfred Lord Tennyson
25. Memories
"I never want to stop making memories with you." -Pierre Jeanty
26. I Choose You
"And I'd choose you, in a hundred lifetimes, in a hundred worlds, in any version of reality. I'd find you and I'd choose you."
27. Strong Coffee
"She's a strong cup of black coffee in a world that is drunk on the cheap wine and shallow love" -Jm Storm
28. I Love You
"I didn't say 'I love you' to hear it back. I said it to make sure you knew."
29. I Need You
"You are what I need in my life"
30. I Found A Love
"You found parts of me I didn't know existed and in you, I found a love I no longer believed was real."
Conclusion: If you're searching for the best quotes and memes to share with your girlfriend on National Girlfriends Day ... look no further! From the sweetest love quotes, inspirational sayings, we've got you covered.