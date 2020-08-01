30 Romantic Quotes To Share With Your Girlfriend On 'National Girlfriends Day'

National Girlfriends Day is the perfect time to tell her "I Love You".

It's National Girlfriends Day! Despite the fact that every day is a good day to show love to that lovely lady in your life, today, August 1, 2020, is the day to really go all out.

At the very least you should post a picture where she looks super cute and give it a nice cute Instagram caption. (Every girl loves a public proclamation saying "I love you!")

Or maybe simply send her a cute 'Happy National Girlfriends Day' text with one of these romantic quotes to make her feel like the princess she is today. Even the simple acts of love can show her how much you love and care for her — no matter what stage of your relationship you may be in.

National girlfriends day only comes but once a year, so share one of these best romantic quotes to make her feel extra special.

1. You Have Me

"You have me. Until every last star in the galaxy dies. You have me." -Amie Kaufman

2. I Won't Give Up

"Even if the universe tries everything to keep us apart, I will never give up on our love."

3. You're Enough