40 Cute Love Quotes Perfect For Your Next Instagram Caption

Grab that perfect couple's selfie and voila!

Love is an inexplicable feeling that everyone seeks to define.

We constantly seek the meaning and definition of love in romance books, rom-coms and romantic movies, love songs and love quotes written or spoken by the people we find most inspiring in our lives.

As if our own experiences are not enough, we listen to sweet stories shared by our friends and family, whether in person or on social media, not only because we love these people and hearing about their experiences so much, but also because we simply love love.

So it's understandable that most of us truly enjoy finding relatable Instagram and Facebook stories from people who's thoughts reinforce and validate what we feel about our own love life.

Still, sometimes, even after learning so much about love from our own experiences and those of others, you might feel a bit stuck when asked to offer your own definition or thoughts about love precisely and in a concise manner.

If you struggle to find just the right words to describe the current moment or feeling created by love, or if you wish you knew how to appreciate and celebrate your feelings in your own Instagram captions and posts dedicated to that special someone but don’t quite know how or what to say, well, say no more ...

We've collected some of our favorite quotes about love that, at least in our opinion, perfectly describe this phenomenon.

Feel free to share these in your Instagram story, as the perfect caption to go along with that cute couple's selfie you've been dying to share, or in private texts or DMs to your significant other.

So without further ado, here are the 40 best love quotes that make good Instagram captions or stories.

1. When you feel like you’ve found the perfect person to grow old with.

"Grow old with me, the best is yet to be." — Robert Browning

2. When they feel like home.

"You put your arms around me and I'm home." — Christina Perri. "Arms"

3. When they do nice things for you without being asked.

"True love: When they do your least favorite chore without being asked."

4. When it does not matter whom you love.

"It matters not who you love, it matters only that you love." — John Lennon

5. When they’re all you really need.

"All that you are is all that I'll ever need." — Ed Sheeran, "Tenerife Sea"

6. When you are constantly thinking of them.

"In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking of you." — Virginia Woolf

7. When it feels like it’s forever.

"You are my today and all of my tomorrows." — Leo Christopher

8. When it seems inevitable to fall in love with them.

"It was always you."

9. When you feel like together you can conquer the world.

"You and me together, we could do anything, baby." — Dave Matthews Band, "You & Me"

10. When love transcends silence.

"Some hearts understand each other even in silence."

11. When you are always searching for them.

"In a sea of people, my eyes will always search for you." — Not Only Not Only Journals

12. When your home feels like a person.

"She knew she loved him when 'home' went from being a place to being a person." — E. Leventhal

13. When you miss their presence so much that it hurts.

"It hurts when you have someone in your heart, but you can't have them in your arms."

14. When they offer you much more than you ever expected to get.

"And there will be someone that comes along one day and offers you an entire galaxy when you only expected a single planet." —​ Noor Shirazie

15. When they really want to understand you.

"How amazing is it to find someone who wants to hear about all the things that go on in your head." — Nina LaCour

16. When they bring you peace.

"You're my favorite place to go to when my mind searches for peace."

17. When they feel like sunlight.

"Stay close to people who feel like sunlight." — Xan Oku

18. When being with your lover feels like an adventure.

"She is delightfully chaotic; a beautiful mess. Loving her is a splendid adventure." — Steve Maraboli

19. When they feel like magic.

"'I don't believe in magic,' the young boy said. The old man smiled. 'You will when you see her.'" — Atticus

20. When you want to do everything with them.

"I wish I had done everything on earth with you." — The Great Gatsby

21. When you decide to choose them over and over again.

"And I'd choose you; in a hundred lifetimes, in a hundred worlds, in any version of reality, I'd find you and I'd choose you." — Kiersten White, "The Chaos of Stars"

22. When you want to break the barriers of time.

"Let's make time work for us." — The Maccabees, "Precious Time"

23. When it’s like at first sight.

"I've liked you since I met you."

24. When you feel like you need to wait for the right person.

"Someday someone is going to look at you with a light in their eyes you've never seen, they'll look at you like you're everything they've been looking for their entire lives. Wait for it."

25. When they can upgrade a normal day.

"Any day spent with you is my favorite day. So, today is my new favorite day." — A.A. Milne, "Winnie the Pooh"

26. When you feel like there is never going to be a love like this.

"There are all kinds of love in this world but never the same love twice." — F. Scott Fitzgerald

27. When you feel like you never stopped loving them.

"After all this time?" "Always." — Dumbledore and Severus Snape, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows"

28. When you know it should feel like an adventure.

"Love is meant to be an adventure." — B. Hinckley

29. When you can’t imagine how colorless your life was before them.

"I don't know how I survived those days before I held your hand."

30. When it is not just physical attraction.

"I fell in love with his soul before I could even touch his skin. If that isn't true love, tell me what is."

31. When he reminds you of all things exciting.

"He was Christmas morning, crimson fireworks and birthday wishes." — Raquel Franco

32. When you realize they have been with you all along.

"The minute I heard my first love story, I started looking out for you, not knowing how blind that was. Lovers don't finally meet somewhere. They're in each other all along." — Rumi

33. When they help you become your dream self.

"Because of you, I can feel myself slowly but surely becoming the me I have always dreamed of being." — Tyler Knott Gregson

34. When they make you forget everything else.

"We were together. I forget the rest." — Walt Whitman

35. When you feel like you have to go against the odds.

"All of the best love stories have one thing in common, you have to go against the odds to get there."

36. When they make you believe.

"You found parts of me I didn't know existed and in you I found a love I no longer believed was real."

37. When you merge so completely that you feel like one soul.

"He's more myself than I am. Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same." — Emily Brontë, "Wuthering Heights"

38. When you are all in.

"This thing we're doing here, you, me. I'm in. I am all in." — Luke Danes, "Gilmore Girls"

39. When you feel like you can’t control it and are still fine with that.

"Falling for you was like falling down the stairs. I was in complete control at first, then, without warning, I was spinning, tumbling, and has no idea why or how. Then, before I even knew what happened, I lay at the bottom; shocked, ended up exactly where I was trying to go." — K. Towne Jr.

40. When they are always on your mind.

"You're kinda, sorta, basically, pretty much always on my mind."

Mehruba Chowdhury is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationships.