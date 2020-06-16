21 Cute New Relationship Quotes To Post When You're Ready To Make It 'Instagram Official'

Because your social media debut as a couple deserves a good caption.

You know you've reached a major milestone when you're ready to announcing your relationship to the world by going Instagram or Facebook official.

Regardless of who you tell first. — your family, your friends, your co-workers, or the entire internet — sharing your new relationship status calls for creating some cute couple posts that express who the two of you are and how much you mean to one another.

And when you do, these cute new relationship quotes will make the perfect captions for your adorable post.

First, of course, you'll need a picture. Easy peasy. You already know you look cute together, so it really doesn’t matter if you post a selfie taken with your phone while you’re cuddling on the couch in sweats or you go with professional-level photos of the two of you doing couple-y things.

Now it's time to find some good Instagram caption ideas.

There’s the cliché saying that a picture is worth a thousand words. Of course, that’s true … but a good caption can add so many more words, literally and figuratively.

There are the words on the screen, along with their underlying meaning, but your caption is an indication of the kind of couple you are. Are you total romantics? Jokesters? Best friends?

The best Instagram captions also relate specifically to the photo’s content. If you’re eating together, a punny, foodie joke will go along great. If you’re doing something romantic, like kissing, a poetic quote will definitely earn some DMs from excited friends letting you know how cute you are together.

Yes, your first couple's post making your relationship Instagram official is a pretty big deal. But no pressure. (And remember that you can edit captions even after posting. Typos aren’t especially cute.)

Basically, there are tons of different avenues you can go down in regards to your first official post as a couple.

Here are 21 cute new relationship quotes to use as inspiration for your first couple posts on Instagram.

1. There are going to be so many more memories to make.

"I never want to stop making memories with you." — Pierre Jeanty

2. You may try to show it, but the beauty of your relationship is it's just between the two of you.

"To love someone is to see a miracle invisible to others." — Francois Mauriac

3. Peanut butter and jelly is an outdated analogy — show everyone you're a modern couple.

"You're the avocado to my toast." — Unknown

4. Life might be hard at the moment, but you have someone to help you make sense of it.

"Someday, everything will make perfect sense. So for now, laugh at the confusion, smile through the tears, be strong and keep reminding yourself that everything happens for a reason." — John Mayer

5. It's fun to think back to when we were kids.

"I'm willing to risk the cooties if you are." — Unknown

6. Looks aren't everything.

"I have a crush on your mind. I fell for your personality. Your looks are just a bonus." — The Notebook

7. Because they're the reason for cheesin'.

"So many of my smiles begin with you." — Unknown

8. For the special woman that keeps you guessing (and can stand a slight dig).

"She is delightfully chaotic; a beautiful mess. Loving her is a splendid adventure." — ​Steve Maraboli

9. Post Malone gets it regarding new relationships.

"Never caught a feelin' this hard." — ​Post Malone, "I Fall Apart"

10. For couples that may have taken a little time getting together.

"It wasn't love at first sight. It took a full five minutes." — Lucille Ball

11. You two only need so much in life.

"I just need you and some sunsets." — Atticus

12. The nerdiest couples can make the cutest couples.

"Are you made of copper and tellurium? Because you're CuTe." — Unknown

13. With the right person, the butterflies never truly go away.

"Thank you for reminding me what butterflies feel like." — Unknown

14. The perfect quote to use for a foodie couple pic.

"People who love to eat are always the best people." — Julia Child

15. Literature can express it best.

"In all the world there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world there is no love for you like mine." — Maya Angelou

16. When you need to let others know you don't only love your bed and your mama.

"Nobody really likes us except for us." — ​Drake, "6 God"

17. You need to let the world know how special you two are.

"You have a place in my heart no one could ever have." — ​F. Scott Fitzgerald

18. Your relationship is done exceptionally well.

"What is done in love is done well." — Vincent van Gogh

19. Your partner is more than just a person.

"yours is the light by which my spirit's born: you are my sun, my moon, and all my stars." — ​e.e. cummings

20. Photographs help to record your fun.

"We didn't realize we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun." — ​A. A. Milne

21. And finally, because the wait was worth it.

"Even miracles take a little time." — ​Cinderella

Alison Cerri is an editorial intern at YourTango. When she's not writing, she can be found on a run or at rugby practice.