50 Love Quotes Guaranteed To Make You Feel Things

Feel something going pitter-patter? That's your heart, silly!

As Plato once said, "At the touch of love, everyone becomes a poet."

Don't agree? It's not hard to see why.

Many tongue-tied lovers stumble over themselves when trying to figure out just the right way to say "I love you."

After all, it's not easy to fully express exactly how it is you feel about the person you love most.

It's not like most of us walk around with a endless supply of our favorite love quotes at the top of our mind and on the tip of our tongue. Honestly, if we did, we might sound even more awkward than we do otherwise.

Luckily, however, the internet is an endless resource for finding inspirational phrases and saying that poets, musicians, artists, philosophers and screenwriters have written or uttered, putting this most elusive and complex feeling into words.

We certainly can't all expect to be Shakespeare, Joyce, or a Brontë sister, but we absolutely can sift through the treasure trove of quotes about love which they and other brilliant minds created for us all.

While every love is unique, there is a collective nature to the emotions involved in that heady mix of passion, fear, joy, worry, excitement and trepidation.

So even if some of the most famous love quotes you've read in the past did little to speak to your particular soul, we can guarantee that there are at least several gathered here that will make you say, "Yes. That."

Of course, you don't have to take our word for it. Take your time, letting the words glide through your mind, heart and soul. When your heart beats quickly and you can't help but think of your own him or her, you'll know you found the one to save (and maybe even to share with them).

So pour yourself a glass of wine, relax and picture the person who makes your heart dance. Then enjoy the beautiful words written, spoken or sung by some of the most gifted minds in the world.

Here are our 50 favorite love quotes from famous authors, artists, musicians, movies and more to help you let them know exactly how you feel.

1. Love is fairly simple

"Love consists of this: two solitudes that meet, protect and greet each other." — Rainer Maria Rilke

2. Close your eyes and let yourself feel the love

"Love is like the wind, you can't see it, but you can feel it." ― Nicholas Sparks, "A Walk To Remember"

3. Love is always worth it

"Love doesn't make the world go round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile." — Elizabeth Barrett Browning

4. Cheeky ...

"All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt." — Charles M. Schulz

5. Interdependence is a beautiful thing

"Love is that condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own." — Robert A. Heinlein

6. Love can be blissfully clear

"Love loves to love love." ― James Joyce, "Ulysses"

7. Love is the hopeful voice you hear in the darkest silence

"Love is the voice under all silences, the hope which has no opposite in fear; the strength so strong mere force is feebleness: the truth more first than sun, more last than star." — E.E. Cummings

8. Love is the truest of all pleasures

"Love is but the discovery of ourselves in others, and the delight in the recognition." ― Alexander Smith

9. Love is always the best choice

"It is better to love wisely, no doubt: but to love foolishly is better than not to be able to love at all." — William Makepeace Thackeray, "Vanity Fair"

10. Love is utter magic

"Love is a smoke and is made with the fume of sighs." — William Shakespeare, "Romeo and Juliet"

11. Love is the answer to it all

"Love is the answer to everything. It's the only reason to do anything." — Ray Bradbury

12. Love is also perfect madness

"We're all a little weird, and life's a little weird. And when we find someone whose weirdness is compatible with ours, we join up with them and fall in mutual weirdness and call it love." — Dr. Seuss

13. Love requires caring, nurturing attention

"The opposite of love is not hate; it's indifference." — Elie Wiesel

14. Of course, love is not without its occasional mess

"Love can change a person the way a parent can change a baby: awkwardly, and often with a great deal of mess." — Lemony Snicket

15. The goodness at the center of it all is love

"Life is a flower of which love is the honey." — Victor Hugo

16. Butterflies and tremors

"Love is quivering happiness." — Kahlil Gibran

17. Love is your path to freedom

"Love; it will not betray you, dismay or enslave you. It will set you free." — Mumford & Sons, "Sigh No More"

18. Loving is full of powerful contradictions

"Love is something sent from Heaven to worry the Hell out of you." — Dolly Parton

19. Love is where you feel safe

"Passion makes the world go round. Loves just makes it a safer place." — Ice T

20. To be cherished and kept

"Love is a promise; love is a souvenir, once given never forgotten, never let it disappear." — John Lennon

21. Love is unity personified

"Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies." — Aristotle

22. Love takes over the whole of your being

"Love is of all passions the strongest, for it attacks simultaneously the head, the heart, and the senses." — Lao Tzu

23. Anything and everything is possible when you're in love

"In dreams and in love, there are no impossibilities." — János Arnay

24. There can only be more love, not less

"There is no remedy for love but to love more." — Henry David Thoreau

25. Love takes hold of your mind

"Love is a serious mental disease." — Plato

26. Love so hot it burns

"Love is like a friendship caught on fire. In the beginning a flame, very pretty, often hot and fierce, but still only light and flickering. As love grows older, our hearts mature and our love becomes as coals, deep-burning and unquenchable." — Bruce Lee

27. Love is the best habit

"Love is the hardest habit to break and the most difficult to satisfy." — Drew Barrymore

28. Love can feel more important than your own life

"Do you know how you tell real love? It's when someone else's interest trumps your own. I like to put it that way: trumps your own. Love of somebody else — of family, of your kids — becomes the most important, most worthwhile thing in your life. It's what you foster and protect." — Brad Pitt

29. Love is togetherness

"We're born alone, we live alone, we die alone. Only through our love and friendship can we create the illusion for the moment that we're not alone." — Orson Wells

30. A win-win scenario

"Love is a game that two can play and both win." ― Eva Gabor

31. Love is all about how much you want it

"I hate, for example, whenever you hear someone say: 'You have to work at being a couple.' No, you have to want to be there." — Vanessa Paradis

32. There is nothing like pure love

"The only creatures that are evolved enough to convey pure love are dogs and infants." — Johnny Depp

33. Our greatest sustenance

"Love is the greatest refreshment in life." — Pablo Picasso

34. Love is the ultimate source of energy

"Love always brings difficulties, that is true, but the good side of it is that it gives energy." — Vincent Van Gogh

35. Mystery and security combined

"Love involves a peculiar unfathomable combination of understanding and misunderstanding." — Diane Arbus

36. Love is the best, bar none

"You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known, but even that is an understatement." — F. Scott Fitzgerald

37. Love is each other's favorite song

"Love is a friendship set to music." — E. Joseph Cossman

38. Love is selfless

"Love never claims, it ever gives. Love ever suffers, never resents never revenges itself." — Mahatma Gandhi

39. Being together makes all the difference

"Absence sharpens love, presence strengthens it." — Benjamin Franklin

40. Only love can make it all alright

"Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that." — Martin Luther King, Jr.

41. It's not what we are that matters, but whom we share ourselves with

"Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same." — Emily Brontë, "Wuthering Heights"

42. Love is anywhere and everywhere

"Love is all around us." — "Love, Actually"

43. Love is the rarest of all jewels

"Soul mates. It's extremely rare, but it exists. It's sort of like twin souls tuned into each other." — "What Dreams May Come"

44. You only need to try

"If there's any kind of magic in this world, it must be in the attempt of understanding someone, sharing something. I know, it's almost impossible to succeed, but ... who cares, really? The answer must be in the attempt." — "Before Sunrise"

45. Passion and peace

"The best love is the kind that awakens the soul and makes us reach for more, that plants a fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds and that's what you've given me." — Nicholas Sparks, "The Notebook"

46. There is no end when love is true

"Death cannot stop true love. All it can do is delay it for a while." — "The Princess Bride"

47. Love encompasses all shapes and sizes

"Love is a little world; people make it big." ― Unknown

48. Love is touching each other's souls

"Love is not measured by how many times you touch each other, but by how many times you reach each other." — Unknown

49. Love is selectively elective

"Love is an emotion experienced by the many and enjoyed by the few." — Unknown

50. No reason required

"Love without reason lasts the longest." — Unknown

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Alex Alexander is a frequent contributor to YourTango.