40 Sweet Love Quotes That Will Make You Believe In Love

Straight from the heart.

Love — we all crave it, we all want it, and we all need it in order to live a fulfilling and happy life.

It's one of the most talked about topics for a reason, but sometimes the hardships in life make it hard to believe in love. At least true love.

Heartbreak and letdowns can make saying "I love you" difficult, but using these sweet love quotes for inspiration can be a good reminder of what's most important in relationships.

There's nothing like being in love with someone who makes your heart light up and fills your stomach with butterflies. Falling in love is one of the most exciting feelings that will ever happen to you!

If that feeling of falling in love with someone hasn't happened to you yet, you'll know when it does.

Falling in love with somebody can happen slowly or all at once. It will hit you harder and affect you more than you ever thought possible! It's crazy how one person can change your life forever in the best way possible and make you wonder how you ever lived without them. They will make you feel something nobody else has made you feel and you can't get enough of them.

Love is an incredible, yet sometimes, complicated feeling that can be hard to put into words.

These 40 quotes perfectly capture what it's like to feel and be in love.

After reading through these, you'll feel like cuddling up to that special someone and watching romantic movies all day long.

1. You'll know when you find "the one."

"I got lost in him, and it was the kind of lost that's exactly like being found." — Claire LaZebnik

2. The thought of growing old together makes you happy.

"Grow old with me. The best is yet to come."

3. You become each other's world.

"To the world, you may be one person, but to one person you are the world." — Theodor Seuss Geisel, aka Dr. Seuss

4. You'll always continue to fall harder in love.

"It was love at first sight, at last sight, at ever and ever sight." — Vladimir Nabokov, "Lolita"

5. You love one another more and more each day.

"I swear I couldn't love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow." — Leo Christopher

6. When you're more beautiful to him than anything he's ever seen.

"A view of the ocean, mountains and the sunset. But yet, he was still looking at me." — Aly Aubrey

7. Being with him makes you a better person.

"Better than I was, more than I am, and all of this happened by taking your hand." — Tim McGraw, "It's Your Love"

8. When he's your whole heart.

"There is my heart, and then there is you, and I'm not sure there is a difference." — A.R. Asher

9. When you can't live without him.

"If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day, so I never have to live without you." — A.A. Milne, "Winnie The Pooh"

10. When you fall in love instantaneously.

"When I saw you I fell in love, and you smiled because you knew." — Arrigo Boito, Falstaff (although often falsely ascribed to William Shakespeare)

11. You know it's real when your life is better than dreams.

"I know I am in love with you because my reality is finally better than my dreams." — Dr. Seuss

12. You'll set fire to his soul.

"He was a boy who loved to play with fire and she was his perfect match."

13. Love conquers all.

"The couples that are meant to be, are the ones who go through everything that is meant to tear them apart, and come out even stronger."

14. Love sets your heart on fire.

"I could start fires with what I feel for you." — David Ramirez, "Fires"

15. Distance can't keep you apart.

"I may not get to see you as often as I like. I may not get to hold you in my arms all through the night. But deep in my heart I truly know, you're the one that I love, and can't let go."

16. Your relationship is your support system.

"I love that you are my person and I am yours, that whatever door we come to, we will open it together." — A.R. Asher

17. When you can't explain how you fell in love.

"You can't blame gravity for falling in love." — Albert Einstein

18. When he's everything happy and exciting all rolled into one.

"He was Christmas morning, crimson fireworks and birthday wishes." — Raquel Franco

19. You'll always choose each other.

"If I could have anyone in the world, it would still be you."

20. Home is wherever he is.

"She knew she loved him when 'home' went from being a place to being a person." — E. Leventhal

21. When you love him no matter how far apart you are.

"Distance means so little when someone means so much." — Tom McNeal

22. When loving him is better than any past relationship combined.

"You might not have been my first love, but you were the love that made all the other loves irrelevant." — Rupi Kaur

23. You get caught up in every moment together.

"Lost with you, in you, and without you." — K. Towne Jr.

24. When you're in love with everything he does.

"I still haven't figured out how to sit across from you, and not be madly in love with everything you do." — William C. Hannan

25. He makes all your past loves insignificant.

"In one lifetime you will love many times, but one love will burn your soul forever."

26. When he's the man of your dreams.

"My dream wouldn't be complete without you in it." — Disney's "The Princess and the Frog"

27. One day you just realize you love them.

"Somewhere in between our text messages, our phone calls, our jokes, our laughter; our talks ... I fell for you."

28. When he's always on your mind.

"You're the first one I think of when I wake up and last one I think of before I go to sleep."

29. When you know you're meant to be with him.

"I want to wake up at 2 a.m., roll over, see your face, and know that I'm right where I'm supposed to be."

30. Love is what we are made of.

"Love is not an emotion, it is your very existence." — Rumi

31. The feeling of falling in love is like no other.

"I fell in love the way you fall asleep. Slowly, and then all at once." — John Green

32. When you finally understand what love songs are about.

"And suddenly, all the love songs were about you."

33. When he shows you what love is.

"If I know what love is it is because of you." — Hermann Hesse

34. Love gives you strength.

"I can conquer the world with one hand as long as you are holding the other."

35. You feel so lucky to have the love you do.

"Some people search their whole lives to find what I found in you."

36. When he's your everything.

"You are my sun, my moon, and all of my stars." — E.E. Cummings

37. When you never want to leave him.

"How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard." — A.A. Milne, "Winnie The Pooh"

38. Know the type of love you deserve.

"I crave a love so deep the ocean would be jealous." — Pablo Neruda

39. When you share the same soul.

"He's more myself than I am. Whatever our souls are made of. His and mine are the same." — Emily Brontë, "Wuthering Heights"

40. You're meant for each other in every lifetime.

"I would find you in any lifetime." — Kanye West

Lauren Margolis is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.