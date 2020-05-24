25 Best Quotes From Popular Song Lyrics About Being In Love

For those who love love.

Music is everywhere, especially pop songs. The best love songs become the soundtrack of our lives, and their sweet, catchy lyrics are always a hit, even when you don't want to admit you've added them to your own playlist.

I know for a fact that I wouldn't be able to function without music. It gets me through the day and I'm so thankful for that. Imagine having to drive around everywhere in silence? Yikes!

I've loved pop music all my life, and most of my favorite song lyrics are all about love in one way or another.

The best pop songs do such a great job of capturing that special feeling that the most romantic love quotes often come from their lyrics.

Some love songs are more upbeat and fun, while others are slower and sweeter, but each and every one shows how amazing love feels.

You've probably listened to at least a handful of the songs on the list below and never realized how sweet some of the lyrics are in them. Maybe you were just listening to the tunes and not the words, but pop songs have a way of reminding us of the importance of love and its impact on our lives.

You may not get all of this until you've fallen in love with someone and find yourself starting to listen to the lyrics and thinking about their meanings in a whole new way.

Falling in love is one of the best feelings in the world, and if you're lucky enough to be in love with someone at the moment, or if you have previously been head over heels for someone, you'll know exactly what these quotes are talking about.

The next time you're playing one of these pop songs, listen to the lyrics and find the heart of the song behind the beat.

Here are 25 of the best quotes from popular song lyrics about love.

1. Britney Spears, "(You Drive Me) Crazy"

When the thought of him gets you excited.

"You drive me crazy, I just can't sleep. I'm so excited, I'm in too deep."

2. Shawn Mendes, "Never Be Alone"

When you're always in his heart.

"Take a piece of my heart and make it all your own, so when we are apart, you'll never be alone."

3. Avril Lavigne, "Smile"

When he makes you smile nonstop.

"And suddenly you're all I need, the reason why I smile."

4. Justin Bieber, "Fall"

When your lover is also your best friend.

"Let me tell you a story about a girl and a boy. He fell in love with his best friend, when she's around he feels nothing but joy."

5. 5 Seconds of Summer, "She Looks So Perfect"

When everything about you is so amazing to him.

"Your lipstick stain is a work of art, I got your name tattooed in an arrow heart."

6. Sabrina Carpenter, "On Purpose"

When the stars were aligned for your love.

"My dreams running into your dreams. It's as if we wished on the same star."

7. Fifth Harmony, "No Way"

When you love them for who they are.

"Everyone comes with scars, but you can love them away."

8. Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, "Despacito"

When he makes your bad days better.

"You are my sunrise on the darkest day."

9. Ed Sheeran, "Perfect"

When he holds the key to your heart.

"Your heart is all I own. And in your eyes you're holding mine."

10. Justin Timberlake, "Mirrors"

When he's your mirror.

"I'm looking right at the other half of me."

11. Selena Gomez, "Back To You"

When he's all you can think about.

"You're stuck in my head and I can't get you out of it."

12. One Direction, "Little Things"

When you love everything about him.

"I'm in love with you and all these little things."

13. G-Eazy and Halsey, "Him & I"

When you're a dynamic duo.

"We've got that love, the crazy kind. I am his and he is mine, in the end it's him and I."

14. Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid, "Eastside"

When you'd go anywhere as long as he's next to you.

"We can go anywhere we want. Drive down to the coast, jump in the sea, just take my hand and come with me."

15. Selena Gomez, "Love You Like a Love Song"

When every love song reminds you of him.

"I love you like a love song baby, and I keep hitting repeat."

16. Lady Gaga, "I'll Never Love Again"

When you don't want anyone but him.

"Don't wanna know another kiss. No other name falling off my lips."

17. Paramore, "Still Into You"

When you never lose feelings for him no matter how long you've been together.

"After all this time I'm still into you."

18. Dua Lipa, "No Goodbyes"

When you want them forever.

"Let's love like there's no goodbyes."

19. James Arthur, "Say You Won't Let Go"

When you hope death can't even separate you.

"I wanna live with you even when we're ghosts."

20. Lady Gaga, "Is That Alright?"

When he makes your rainy days feel sunny.

"It felt like summer when I kissed you in the rain."

21. Kesha, "Your Love Is My Drug"

When he takes over your brain.

"I'm all strung out, my heart is fried. I just can't get you off my mind."

22. Miley Cyrus, "Adore You"

When you can't imagine someone loving you as much as you love them.

"When you say you love me, know I love you more."

23. Billy Joel, "Just the Way You Are"

When you're in love with who he is.

"I love you just the way you are."

24. Taylor Swift, "Mine"

When you feel so lucky to have him.

"You are the best thing, that's ever been mine."

25. Harry Styles, "Sweet Creature"

When his heart is your home.

"Two hearts in one home."

