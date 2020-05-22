39 Funny Quotes About Life To Inspire You When You're Feeling Down

Even when you’re feeling down and depressed, you can still squeeze in a good laugh.

Life isn't always easy — nor do we expect it to be — but when you bring a few laughs into your day, things get a little easier.

We all have those moments when we’re feeling down. Whether it be your boss overlooking you, your car breaking down, or your significant other giving you a hard time, life always seems to have a funny way of making us feel crappy.

It is especially easy during this time to completely give up on the situation or to soak in the negative energy. That energy then consumes us and can make us forget about the power we have. We have the ability to find the best method to overcome our bad moods, and sometimes all it takes is a few funny quotes about life to remind you that you're not alone.

Remind yourself of this every time you find yourself slipping into an unwanted spirit. Once that is accomplished, take some time to breathe, laugh, and relax.

Life is always going to have its ups and downs, but we must choose to rise above any obstacles we encounter.

While there are many ways to get yourself to stop feeling down, a lot of people turn to funny quotes to help them get through their tough days and get back to a better mood. These quotes don’t always have to be serious, structured, or inspirational. In fact, they can be funny and serve as comic relief on your worst days.

Take a look at these 40 funny quotes about life to give you a little reprieve from the things that bring you down so you can learn to smile a little bit more each day.

Funny motivational quotes for when you're feeling down

1. "When sh!t happens, turn it into fertilizer." — Kute Blackson

2. "When life knocks you down, roll over, and look at the stars." —Unknown

3. "This too shall pass. It might pass like a kidney stone. but it will pass." —​Unknown

4. "If you were able to believe in Santa Claus for like 8 years, you can believe in yourself for like 5 minutes." —Unknown

5. "Everything is figureoutable." —​Unknown

6. "If you don't like where you are, move. You are not a tree." —​Unknown

7. "If you aren't in over your head, how do you know how tall you are?" —​T.S. Eliot

8. "When life knocks you down... do a burpee!!!" —​Unknown

9. "When you feel worthless, remember you were once the quickest sperm cell." —​Unknown

10. "Never look backwards or you'll fall down the stairs." —​Rudyard Kipling

11. "When life gives you lemons, squirt someone in the eye." —​Catny Guisewite

Funny positive quotes to help you feel better

12. "..On the bright side, I am not addicted to cocaine." — Unknown

13. "After Tuesday, even the calendar goes W T F." —​Unknown

14. "If you keep your feet firmly on the ground, you'll have trouble putting on your pants." —​Unknown

15. "Why be moody when you can shake yo booty." —​Unknown

16. "Never let anyone treat you like regular glue. You're glitter glue." —​Unknown

17. "People who wonder whether the glass is half empty or half full are missing the point. The glass is refillable." —​Unknown

18. "Well, apparently Rock Bottom has a basement." —​Unknown

19. "Better days are coming. They are called: Saturday and Sunday." —​Unknown

20. "When something goes wrong in your life just yell "plot twist!" and move on." —​Unknown

21. "Don't be ashamed of who you are. That's your parent's job." —​Unknown

Funny and encouraging quotes to live by every day

22. "When you feel down just grab your own butt." —​ Unknown

23. "When life knocks me down, I just get back up and say is that all you got?" —​Unknown

24. "Life is short. Smile while you still have teeth." —Unknown

25. "Always keep your chin up... otherwise you are just looking at your boobs all day." —​Unknown

26. "That's enough todaying for today..." —​Unknown

27. "Do not take life too seriously. You will never get out of it alive." —​Erbert Hubbard

28. "Namast'ay in bed." —​Unknown

29. "Don't forget to drink water and get some sun. You're basically a houseplant with more complicated emotions." —​Unknown

30. "Life is short. Buy the shoes." —​Unknown

31. "Life is like a hot bath. It feels good while you're in it, but the longer you stay, the more wrinkled you get." —​Unknown

32. "Never put off 'till tomorrow what you can straight up cancel." —​Unknown

33. "I'm not weird I am limited edition." —​Unknown

34. "You are going to be fine. You come from a strong line of lunatics." —​Unknown

35. "Be like a postage stamp. Stick to a thing till you get there." —​Josh Billings

36. "The only reason I'm fat is because a tiny body couldn't store all this personality." —​Unknown

37. "Live like Spongebob, laugh out loud all day without any reason and annoy all the mean people with your happiness." —​Unknown

38. "There is no angry way to say bubbles." —​Unknown

39. "Life is tough, but it's tougher when you're stupid." —​John Wayne

