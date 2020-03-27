The Yummy-But-Weird Scent That Drives Guys Wild, Says Science

Good news for PSL lovers!

Before you go out in hopes of meeting someone, you probably do a few things to amp up your sex appeal in an effort to learn how to turn him on. You put on the right clothes, you pick the most flattering hairstyle, you do your makeup, and you choose a certain perfume or spray to wear.

But are you making the right choice if your goal is to pick the sexiest scent that will draw men in? There are many scents out there that are considered "sexy." When it comes to male cologne and body sprays, they are all about selling the idea that their spray will instantly make women magnetized to them.

Now, of course, we all know that women don't turn into rabid animals over a scent, just like how men don't, but it doesn't help to get people to turn their heads.

So what is the scent that's sexiest of them all? Turns out, pumpkin pie is an aphrodisiac! We smell it around this time of year, but it may be responsible for ramping up your sex appeal.

According to The Real Science Of Sex Appeal, if you're a lady looking to get lucky with a man, you need to smell like pumpkin pie. Author Alan Hirsch had 31 men smell 46 different scents, and then measured their increase in penile flow. Pumpkin pie was the winner by increasing their blood flow by 40 percent.

via GIPHY For straight men, however, the sexiest scent isn't on the Thanksgiving dessert table. The scent of cranberries only increased blood flow by 2 percent. And, it turns out, pumpkin pie doesn't quite cut it with the ladies. Maybe it's because it sadly reminds them that pumpkin season is over?

Dr. Hirsch later used 30 women participants and let them smell different scents, then measured their vaginal blood flow. Pumpkin did get the ladies' blood flowing, but not like the Good-&-Plenty-and-cucumber combination. It won due to a 13 percent increase in blood flow.

So, pumpkin lovers, it looks like you can reasonably stretch your obsession to year-round and use a pumpkin pie aphrodisiac to get the blood flowing. But come Christmas and New Year's, it looks like you'll need to find a new scent. Perhaps fresh snow or peppermint?

Nicole Weaver is a love and entertainment writer. Follow her on Twitter.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on November 6, 2018 and was updated with the latest information.