8 Great Places To Meet Good Men (As Written By A Good Man)

You've searched bars, parks, book shops, and everywhere else that's ever been featured in a Rom-Com style meet-cute between Meg Ryan and her steamy male co-star.

You've cruised the aisles at the Apple Store and found nothing but dudes checking out the latest technology.

Before you bite the bullet and join an NFL booster club, check out these less conventional methods for discovering the men flying under the radar like Clark Kent on an off-weekend.

Mute those dating apps and tune in to this list of great places to meet men.

1. Get in costume and go to a convention.

Yes, we're talking Comic-Con/Star Trek/dork conventions here. One friend says, "The men there can be so grateful and fawning, it's a tremendously invigorating change of pace to date them."

Then again, they may have priorities other than, you know, real-life women.

2. Try themed nights at the bar.

Hunting for dates at the local bar is tiring, but the local bar on Bingo night is a whole new ballgame. Not only is picking up a card and stamping out numbers actually fun, but hopefully, you'll form some friendly, flirtatious rivalries with your neighboring competitors.

Anyone can participate in Bingo, trivia night, spelling bees, board games, or other dumb bar gimmicks; pay particular attention to the handsome chaps who know their Zachary Taylor from their William Jennings Bryant.

3. Grab your dancing shoes and attend those weddings.

You would think this would be an obvious choice, but most women seem to be totally caught up in trying to catch that ridiculous bouquet. Meanwhile, the men are all huddled together around the cocktail server while Journey plays on the dance floor.

Interrupt them and you'll find that at least one good-looker is attending the ceremonies because he, too, is a sucker for true love.

Besides, nobody wants a major train wreck ruining their wedding so these guys are already bride-approved.

4. Sign up for a class to learn a new hobby.

From major retailers, your local recreation center, or a small business there are tons of craft and hobby classes looking to fill seats. Being single gives the time to focus on developing your best self. So, this is the perfect time to take a chance and learn something new.

Who knows, you may find your new beau while learning to D-I-Y a deck for your backyard.

5. Lace up your running shoes and take a jog.

This one never fails, in our experience. Picture this: You're running in place, waiting for the little orange hand to make way for the Go signal, and the good-looking barista from the coffee shop jogs up.

We practically guarantee a positive reaction if you raise an eyebrow and say, "Race you to Java Jive."

6. Brave the cold and head to Alaska.

When all else fails, head north to Alaska, where the rush is still on for oil millionaires, outdoorsmen, and generally all-around great guys. Buying a plane ticket and good coat are far better choices than parking yourself on a street corner with a sign that says, "I'm single and looking for trouble".

If that fails, play pin the tail on the globe. Research your destination, book your flight, and be ready for the adventures of dating.

7. Become a tourist in your own city.

Okay, hear me out. Think about how much the city has changed since you took root. Especially if you decided to settle where you were born and raised.

Get your 'Welcome Brochure' from city hall, and explore those suburban streets with fresh eyes and an open heart. New sights means new people. New people means new eye candy for your viewing. Who knows, you just might become his forever tour guide.

8. Get caught being polite in public places.

A little kindness goes a long way. When he holds the door or stops the elevator, don't be afraid to give a louder, flirtier than usual acknowledgment of his chivalrous deed.

Stepping outside of your comfort zone is a great place to meet your next mate. This place doesn't require air fare or a new outfit. Step out with an open mind and confidence to match.

