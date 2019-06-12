37 Hilariously Funny Love Quotes & Puns That Will Make Your Day

So corny, but so good.

I’m not sure if love is blind but it’s definitely hilarious at times. You just have to look at it from the right perspective, so using these funny love quotes and love puns is a great way to lighten the mood.

When you enter into a committed relationship, you’re two (usually) imperfect human beings trying to understand yourselves, each other, and the world as best as you can. Not to mention you have the added pressure of understanding each other as parts of a whole.

Mistakes are bound to happen between two honest people who love each other and are making an effort to sustain the bond. Due to that inevitable reality, it’s important to not take everything so seriously. Otherwise, your relationship dies out with our sanity.

Humor is good for bonding and for dealing with stressful situations. And, of course, for a compatible relationship it’s important for two people to know each other’s unique personalities and views.

From funny to silly to downright corny, you can’t deny that love puns make you smile.

And being that we all need a good laugh every now and again, check out these 37 funny love quotes and puns that are guaranteed to make you giggle.

1. Drumroll please...

"It was an emotional wedding. Even the cake was in tiers."

2. Oh, you got us good.

"To some, marriage is a word. To others, a sentence."

3. Smart + funny = winning.

"When the TV repairman got married, the reception was excellent."

4. Be wary of what your wife says.

"My wife tells me I'm a skeptic, but I don't believe a word she says."

5. Not nice.

"An invisible man marries an invisible woman. The kids were nothing to look at either."

6. Food puns get us every time!

"What do you call a melon that's not allowed to get married? Cantelope."

7. They deserve the best, what can we say?

"Too many girls think the word 'marriage' has a nice ring to it."

8. Sounds like a toxic relationship.

"Two nuclear technicians got married. She was radiant and he was glowing."

9. Those work out, too, you know.

"Two florists got married. It was an arranged marriage."

10. Worth it... maybe.

"Some men view marriage as a matter of wife and debt."

11. Font humor for the win!

"Two fonts, Arial and Calibri, were in the midst of a bad breakup. Calibri said, 'I'm sorry, your personality is too bold.' Arial responded, 'You're just not my type.'"

12. This one's a stretch.

"Two pianists had a good marriage. They always were in a chord."

13. Kind of takes the guess work out of it.

"When a psychic showed me the girl I'll marry, it was love at second sight."

14. Baby jokes always win them over.

"Two cannon balls got married and had BBs."

15. The better version of the P-word.

"Instead of engaging in my own hobbies, my wife has me constantly helping her in her garden. I guess you could say I am pistil whipped."

16. The best relationships start when you're least expecting them.

"My boyfriend and I started to date after he backed his car into mine. We met by accident."

17. It's true.

"Too many little digs send a marriage to an early grave."

18. What a play on words.

"They were a fastidious couple. She was fast, he was tedious."

19. What a creative idea for a Halloween costume.

"A girl and her boyfriend went to a party dressed as a barcode. They were an item."

20. I think they misspelled the last word.

"A husband who thinks he is as solid as a rock may have a wife who wishes he was a little bolder."

21. This would only work if you're one of them.

"Helicopter rescue pilots have the most successful pick-up lines."

22. Among other things...

"Have you ever wondered why baseball players get girlfriends? They're great at hitting it off."

23. Alcohol is never the answer. (Or is it?)

"A bartender's marriage was on the rocks so he took a cheap shot."

24. That's the point, right?

"The bride's best friend is so proud, she's practically made of honor."

25. Poor guy!

"He tried to get her to marry him to no a-veil."

26. Sounds comfy.

"My girlfriend once gave me a valentine made of soft leather. What a suede heart."

27. Well, you did bring her to prom.

"I went to prom with a broken leg. During the slow dances my date could tell that I had a crutch on her."

28. She probably ate him, too.

"Black widow to mate: I met my last husband on the web."

29. Some women are into that kind of thing.

"A janitor with a broom in hand swept her off her feet."

30. This joke will get you charged up.

"Why did the proton blush? It was positively attracted to the electron."

31. Some relationships are just destined to circle the drain.

"The triangle relationship soon became a wreck-tangle."

32. I guess it just flickered out.

"They were married by candle-light, but the marriage lasted only a wick."

33. He speaks foreign languages?

"When a knight was courting his lady, he wore a suit of amour."

34. I wonder if the pool guy would do any better.

"She didn't marry the gardener. Too rough around the hedges."

35. But he was stucco something else.

"When his wife asked for wooden walls in the basement, they had a panel discussion."

36. Play me a tune on the world's smallest violin.

"He often played the violin with his wife, but she never played second fiddle."

37. Not sure that's how proposals are supposed to feel...

"When he proposed to her, she found it very engaging."

Kristen Droesch is a writer/editor and librarian-in-progress.