2 Zodiac Signs Whose Strength & Resilience Pay Off Before January 2025 Ends

These zodiac signs are finally seeing the rewards for their incredible inner strength.

Written on Jan 22, 2025

Strength and resilience are two critical attributes for making it through all of the ups and downs in life, but sometimes it can feel like the universe never stops testing our resolve. But this month, two zodiac signs will finally find their strength after weathering some of the toughest storms in January 2025, according to psychic tarotist Whitney Minor.

Two zodiac signs whose strength and resilience pay off before January 2025 ends:

 "These two signs, are standing on business," Minor explained in a video, referring to no other than Taurus and Libra.

@lightworkerwhit The 2 zodiac signs standin on business this January! 😤🤨The full reading is LIVE on my YouTube 📺✨ #zodiacsigns #horoscope #astrology #fyp #witchtok ♬ original sound - Lightworker Whit

1. Taurus

"Taurus is really standing up for themselves in some way," Minor began. "Maybe Taurus has been enduring a lot of ridicule, harsh judgment, or treatment, and I just kinda feel like Taurus is like, 'No more.'"

Taurus is known for their determination and resilience. Constant stress and criticisms can easily wear someone down over time — but most people wouldn't know this considering the zodiac bull's tough exterior.

As difficult as it may be to always be the strong one, Minor encouraged Taurus to keep on keeping on.

"Your strength is gonna pay off," the psychic predicted. 

You'll be able to get through things and come out on the other side even better than before. Furthermore, any work you've put in to get what you deserve after dealing with this unfortunate situation will finally pay off. 

"This is largely because I got the Justice card," Minor added regarding Taurus' reading, meaning any wrongdoings towards you will be paid back ten times over. 

So sit back and hang in there a little longer — those hard times are disappearing much quicker than you think.

2. Libra

Libras have been working themselves to the bone lately, both personally and professionally.

"It seems like you're taking on a lot of the work or the workload in some area of your life or in this relationship and you're finally speaking up about it," Minor said, noting that it's time for Libras to put themselves first.

This can sound incredibly intimidating for Libra, who tends to avoid conflict at all costs. However, letting go of those people-pleasing tendencies will open your eyes to the injustices in your life and help you let go of people, situations, or relationships that no longer serve your best interests. Which, in turn, will set Libra up for an amazing year in 2025. 

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.