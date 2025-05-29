These 4 Zodiac Signs Are Tough Parents, But They Raise Incredible Kids

Every astrological sign approaches parenthood a little differently. If you were raised by one of the four zodiac signs that are tough parents, your childhood probably wasn't the easiest, but it's likely you're experiencing the rewards of their parenting style in your adult life.

According to professional intuitive astrologer Alyssa Harris, Capricorn, Aries, Aquarius, and Virgo parents are among the most difficult to be raised by. In a TikTok series, Harries dived into the parenting styles of these zodiac signs and what makes growing up with them more challenging — as well as the incredible traits these zodiac parents instill in their kids along the way.

1. Capricorn

According to Harris, Capricorns can be tough parents as their responsible nature means they expect a lot out of their kids, even at a young age.

"A Capricorn parent will force you to grow up really fast because 9.9 times out of ten, they were forced to grow up super fast," Harris explained.

Capricorn parents aren't oblivious to "how cruel the world can be," Harris said, and may overcompensate with their children by trying to prepare them for this world by making them grow thick skin and be hyper-independent. Capricorn has a habit of trying to overstructure their kids' lives, teaching them responsibility at an early age.

While they may not be as affectionate as other zodiac parents, Capricorn parents show love in their own way — through advice, Harris said.

"Capricorns advise only when they love," Harris explained in a video. "It can be a tough energy to sit with," Harris admitted, "but they're doing it because they love you."

Despite their tough love approach, Capricorn parents raise kids who become independent and successful adults.

2. Aries

If you were raised by an Aries, then you likely grew up with a fun and energetic parent. Their bright personality and relaxed nature might've been heaven-sent for you as a child, but Harris explained that the lack of patience and consistency of Aries parents can make them tough to grow up with.

"Aries parents can sometimes fall into the idea that putting a roof over your head, putting food in your stomach, putting clothes on your back, is enough care and love for you to grow up and be a decent human being," according to Harris, but this means that those raised by an Aries parent spent a lot of time fending for themselves and paving their own way through life. And after dealing with Aries' infamous temper, "You may also be a people-pleaser who really like tries to limit other people's emotional outbursts," Harris said.

However, those with Aries parents learn early on how important it is to speak their truth and go after what they want, making them forces to be reckoned with as they reach adulthood.

3. Aquarius

According to Harris, while Aquarius parents can be open and progressive, this sign can be tough to have as a parent because Aquarius tends to struggle the most with emotional intimacy. This might mean not hugging you much or showing much affection, for that matter.

"Because so many Aquariuans grew up as mini adults, like, we're just kind of like, oh I've done this, like I kinda know what I'm supposed to do," said Harris, who explained that many Aquarians struggled in their own childhoods, which makes parenting that much more difficult.

Children of Aquarius parents may feel unheard at times, however, they will always be encouraged to be themselves. The rebel of the zodiac, Aquarius parents never impose a certain lifestyle on their kids, who grow up to become trailblazing adults.

4. Virgo

Virgos can be a bit stubborn and critical at times, which can make them tough parents, Harris said. They don't always want to get it, and they certainly don't always want to compromise. People raised by Aquarius parents have high expectations placed on them as a young age, as Virgo can be quite the perfectionist. However, this doesn't come from a place of ill intent.

"They're just afraid that something's gonna happen, it's gonna be irreversible, and they can't fix it," said Harris, which is why they criticize mistakes more than they celebrate wins. "If you were raised by an unyielding Virgo, you may have a lot of chronic self-doubt," said Harris.

Luckily, this is healable as you learn to trust your future self to handle whatever life obstacles come swinging your way.

