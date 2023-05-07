3 Zodiac Signs Luckiest In Love On May 8, 2023

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on May 8, 2023, during the Moon opposite Venus. We wouldn't ordinarily assume that a transit that contains an opposite aspect would be something that could necessarily help us, but today's transit of the Moon opposite Venus is going to do the deed. We will see just how opposites attract.

We need this kind of dynamic when it comes to love and romance, as we can't just rely on the idea that compatibility is solely dependent on how well we get along or how our partners agree with us.

It would be a serious bore to think of spending our lives with someone who simply nods and smiles throughout the entire experience of being together. And while we might want that at specific moments, we have to admit that variety is indeed the spice of life and that we actually create situations of adversity in our romantic lives.

Sometimes we are conscious of doing so, and sometimes we are unconscious of this. One thing is for sure, today is the day we notice that a little argumentative fun is not all that bad, after all. In fact, it sharpens our senses.

The transit Moon opposite Venus comes to us for that reason alone; it is inspiring and creative and when we feel its influence, we feel enlivened, as if a bolt of loving lightning has just hit us and given us new life. There are three zodiac signs that love to be challenged, and fortunately, they will get what they want on this day, May 8.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on May 8, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

While you definitely do enjoy the lazier side of life, you are also quick to be bored, and the last department you want to be bored in is your love life. You've been down that road before, and what starts out as you doing a lot of complaining, rapidly morphs into you really starting to resent whoever it is that can't get with the program and continues to bore you. Fortunately, your present relationship is dynamic in so much as your partner picks up on your needs very easily.

They know you like excitement and stimulation, and they will take full advantage of the transit Moon opposite Venus. They will challenge you in such a way that you might even get angry with them for being so bold. One thing leads to the next and before you know it, you'll be spending all of May 8, in each other's arms, 'play fighting.'

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

May 8 brings in the notion that something needs to change because if it doesn't, you'll go out of your mind. This is strictly related to your relationship, and the great part is that during Moon opposite Venus, your partner will be the one person who will not only catch on to your mood, but the person who will want to get involved with it, perhaps even tempt you to snap.

You like this in a partner; you aren't interested in someone who continuously coddles you and you don't want to be coddled today! You want to be challenged, tempted, tested... you want to play, to fight and you want to rant, rave and vent...as long as the person you are doing all this to is someone who is strong enough to take it, and guess what? This kind of adversity is what your partner loves to engage in. They must be an Aries!

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What a boring world it would be if you couldn't up the game a little so that you can at least show your romantic partner what a smarty-pants you are. Face it, you like showing off your verbal skills and you're also not always the nicest person in the room.

You like to play with your partner and during Moon opposite Venus on May 8, you'll find that your mate can hold their own. And so, you'll goad them into arguing with you, just so you can 'win' and even if you don't, you'll certainly enjoy the battle, because, after all, you are a warrior and you do love a good engaging battle of the wits.

Today brings you what you need and you will both get to claim a victory, as this is fun stuff for both of you. You aren't here on earth to fall asleep on the job; you are here to slice and dice your way through it all, and that means love is included in the deal.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.