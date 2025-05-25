4 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era On May 26 During The Gemini New Moon

On May 26, 2025, four zodiac signs enter a powerful new era during the New Moon in the radiant sign of Gemini. With a handful of planets in the same sign, Gemini's ruling planet Mercury shines, and we are in for a ride.

Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces zodiac signs will feel the impact the most because this Moon is characterized by concentrated mutable energy. With Saturn, Neptune, and now Jupiter ready to enter cardinal territory, the New Moon in Gemini feels liberating, a beautiful parting gift from this mutable era. The New Moon in this sign adds a lot of entertainment and brings festive energy and much-needed good vibes after enduring plenty of retrogrades early in the year.

1. Gemini

Gemini, with the New Moon in your sign, you're entering a powerful new era. Mercury joins the Sun and Moon in your sign, making this a pleasant and enjoyable transit for you. There is a sense of nostalgia with this New Moon because it will connect you with everything you have learned over the last year.

Now that Saturn is in a new sign, you will feel more thrilled to make new friends, socialize, and put yourself out there. You're establishing a more vibrant social circle, and over the next six months, this New Moon energy helps you hold on tight to your dreams and not lose the passion that comes along the way. Saturn in Pisces may have felt limiting, but now you know you can reach for the stars. New inspiration will make its way to you with Venus in Aries bringing new ideas potent enough for you to begin drafting new concepts.

Overall, this is a promising and uplifting energy, helping you heal existing friendships, meet challenges with more courage, and uncover new and interesting concepts. The New Moon in your sign helps others witness your brilliance as you continue on your path of personal expansion.

2. Virgo

Happening at the summit of your chart, the New Moon in Gemini begins a powerful new era for you as you establish a new relationship with yourself. This is a time for you to flourish, especially if you are taking on new leadership roles in your designated career or academic sector.

Adjusting to the changes in your relationship dynamics with others becomes a key topic. After all, Gemini energy wants us all to communicate. The New Moon is offering you a fresh beginning, where you can surround yourself with people who will enrich your mind and heart.

Developing a new skill (or perfecting an existing one) is also part of this New Moon, which makes a trine to Pluto in Aquarius, an encouraging and dynamic force that helps you take the initiative with a lot more self-assurance. Don’t limit yourself. Saturn in Aries will instill the discipline needed to get away from the past and embrace the new chapter.

With Venus also in Aries, you may see how you find healing with your relationship with money. The restrictive energy from Saturn in Pisces has subsided, and now you have the opportunity to be a bit more fearless, especially with Jupiter in Cancer just a few weeks away from bringing the collective a fresh start.

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you're entering a powerful new era of your relationships beginning with the Gemini New Moon on May 26. Romance has been the ongoing theme of your year, and now the New Moon in Gemini joins the party, giving you a treasure trove of gems before Jupiter enters a new sign.

This is a reflective period as you consider how your relationships have evolved in the last year. Who are the people who have uplifted you? Who are the friends that really stood by your side? These may be some questions you could be considering. Those in meaningful and established romantic relationships may feel a thrilling energy associated with all of these planets in Gemini adding excitement and helping you nurture and grow your existing connections.

Improve your communication and be more willing to open up to others, but remember to protect your boundaries now that Neptune in Aries is in one of your relationship houses. Be open to love and give your heart to someone who loves you unconditionally, but also understand your limits. Luckily, Saturn in Aries will conjunct Neptune, reminding you not to lose yourself completely in love.

4. Pisces

Pisces, you enter a powerful new era beginning with the New Moon in Gemini strengthening your foundation.

Gemini energy is linked to home, so this New Moon might make you more focused on improving your immediate environment. If you are not concerned with switching things around in your home or decorating your home office, this is a period where a new skill could grow from the comfort of your home. You may get into art, sewing, or writing — Gemini energy wants you to create a plethora of wonders that feel enriching and cathartic.

But there is also a desire to connect on a deeper level with your roots and ancestors. The Gemini energy could make you more willing to research and investigate your family’s past, because with Pluto making a trine to this sign, things begin to flow easier.

New projects are in the works and you have the potential to create or expand. The New Moon in Gemini makes learning new things exhilarating at this time, and you will be motivated to gain as much knowledge as possible.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.