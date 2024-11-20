5 Zodiac Signs Overcome Their Struggles Before November 2024 Ends

With Pluto finalizing its stay in Capricorn, Saturn retrograde, and an intense Full Moon in Taurus, the first half of November 2024 was characterized by challenges for five zodiac signs. However, with those tough transits now behind us, these same five zodiac signs have opportunities to overcome these struggles.

Five zodiac signs overcome their struggles before November 2024 ends

According to an astrologer named Neda, Sagittarius, Pisces, Leo, Virgo, and Aries "have been having the unluckiest start to November." However, she explained in a TikTok video exactly how "your luck is about to change."

1. Sagittarius

Allexxander | Shutterstock

“Early November felt frustrating. Retrograde Jupiter pushed Sagittarius to confront past issues or delays,” began Neda.

As a result, Sagittarius spent the beginning half of the month processing their emotions. Lucky for them, their luck is about to change as Venus and the Sun enter into their sign helping them feel more visible and confident as their mindset shifts to pursuing their own personal growth.

“Romance and social interactions are going to become lighter and more fulfilling,” Neda said, so keep your head held high and hold on, Sagittarius.

Your luck is changing for the better as you overcome your struggles before November 2024 ends.

2. Pisces

Allexxander | Shutterstock

“Mars moved into your health and work sector at the beginning of the month,” began Neda, leading to intense burnout and stress related to these sectors of your life. Luckily, things get easier now that Venus has entered your house of friendships.

“You’re going to find emotional support through friends, and by November 21st, career goals and social recognition are going to be highlighted,” Neda explained.

Feeling recognized for your hard work has been hard to come by so far this month. But now, expect to feel better connected, supported, and accomplished as you overcome your struggles before November 2024 ends.

3. Leo

Allexxander | Shutterstock

The fire sign Leo has been focused on their home and private life since the beginning of November. Those late-night projects and conversations have been activating a deeper part of your emotional turmoil related to family and personal goals. As a result, this upbeat fire sign has grown to be pretty frustrated and stuck.

But with Mars now in your sign, Neda explained, you "feel more of a drive to assert yourself." The Full Moon in Taurus on November 15 activated your career house, which helps lead to “professional recognition and confidence” as you finally receive the admiration you’ve desired.

November 21 will also be a fun chapter of your life as romance and excitement knock at your door. Leos will finally feel free to be themselves and let their hair down. Combined with the joy and creativity bound to come their way, it appears that November possesses a great end to an otherwise turbulent beginning.

4. Virgo

Allexxander | Shutterstock

“Early November felt very pressured for you," Neda explained. "Mars was entering a quiet, reflective part of your chart,” leading to a period of rest and reclusiveness, which while sometimes necessary, can feel uncomfortable and isolating.

However, on November 11, Venus entered your house of romance, "bringing warmth and new connection” into your life, Neda said. As a result, expect to feel joy and relief by mid-November, especially as “The Full Moon is lighting up your long-term goals, allowing you to focus on friends and aspirations.”

Despite its iffy beginnings, November 2024 offers “satisfying progress” as your relationships and goals begin to take off.

5. Aries

Allexxander | Shutterstock

Since the New Moon in Scorpio on November 1, Aries has been pulled into matters involving finances and relationships requiring deep focus and patience from this sign that is typically anything but.

“You felt constrained and introspective dealing with power dynamics and unresolved issues,” Neda explained, but with Mars now in Leo, you can feel your courage emerging again as you “pursue creative and romantic ventures.”

“You’re going to see positive shifts in public recognition and your professional relationships,” Neda said, adding that the Full Moon on November 15 likely brought “clarity around your financial goals.”

All of this combined will likely help you overcome your struggles by the end of November 2024, bringing peace and a successful new period in your life.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.